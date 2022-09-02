GIRLS TENNIS
St. Anthony 9, Robinson 2
St. Anthony defeated Robinson, 9-2, Thursday.
In singles matches, Emily Kowalke defeated Annie List, 7-5, 6-7 (4), 10-7. Liv Hoene defeated Anna Hargrave, 7-5, 6-1. Laura Schmidt defeated Lauren Staller, 6-1, 6-1. Ellie Link defeated Lindsey Hevron, 4-6, 6-1, 10-6. Mia Kinkelaar defeated Sydney Harmon, 6-4, 6-1. Madelyn Brown fell to Hannah Hevron, 6-2, 7-6 (6), and Anne Strullmyer fell to Grace Gower, 6-4, 6-2.
In doubles matches, Kowalke and Hoene defeated List and Hargrave, 6-2, 6-3. Schmidt and Brown defeated Gower and Harmon, 6-2, 6-0. Kinkelaar and Strullmyer defeated Lindsey Hevron and Staller, 6-2, 3-6, 13-11, and Link and Anna Greene defeated Hannah Hevron and Lauren Correll, 6-2, 6-3.
Teutopolis 5, Greenville 4
Teutopolis defeated Greenville, 5-4, Thursday.
In singles matches, Olivia Hemmen defeated Paige Mathias, 6-1, 6-3. Julian Hemmen fell to Evie Johnson, 6-2, 2-6, 10-5. Kacie Habing fell to Ellie Schaufelberger, 6-2, 7-6. Lauren Heuerman fell to Katelyn Ridens, 4-6, 6-1, 10-8. Anna Probst defeated Cora Miller, 6-2, 6-2, and Jada Buehnerkemper defeated Haley Beckert, 6-0, 6-1.
In doubles matches, Olivia Hemmen and Anna Probst defeated Schaufelberger and Ridens, 2-6, 6-3, 10-6. Heuerman and Josie Drees fell to Mathias and Johnson, 6-0, 7-6 (2), and Ella Wermert and Kelsey Niemerg defeated Miller and Ana Palen, 6-2, 6-1.
Richland County 9, Newton 0
Newton fell to Richland County, 9-0, Thursday.
In singles matches, Charlotte Schackmann fell to Grayce Burgener, 6-0, 6-0. Jean Lin fell to Abigail Atwood, 6-0, 6-1. Grace Warfel fell to McKenna Snider, 6-0, 6-0. Avery Zumbahlen fell to Claire Uhl, 6-0, 6-0. Paige Klingler fell to Evie Potter, 6-1, 6-1, and Jailyn Hall fell to Danielle Clodfelter, 6-2, 6-1.
In doubles matches, Lin and Schackmann fell to Atwood and Burgener, 6-0, 6-1. Warfel and Zumbahlen fell to Uhl and Potter, 6-0, 6-0, and Klingler and Hall fell to Snider and Inskeep, 6-3, 6-4.
GIRLS GOLF
Effingham at Sullivan w/ Teutopolis
Effingham defeated Sullivan and Teutopolis Thursday.
The Flaming Hearts finished with a team score of 195, while the Lady Shoes were third with a team score of 224.
Marissa Allie paced Effingham with a 44. Marah Kirk shot a 49, and Ella Niebrugge and Ella Tuman fired a 51.
The scores that didn't count were Makenna Mayhood's 50, Elena Niebrugge's 53, Anna Hirtzel's 54, and Natalie Armstrong's 68.
As for Teutopolis, Halle Bushue fired a 53, and Abigail Wortman, Alaina Helmink, and Mollie Koester fired rounds of 57.
The scores that didn't count toward the team total were Brileigh Bloemer's 63, Josie Deter's 64, and Hildi Niemerg's 72.
VOLLEYBALL
Mt. Zion 2, Effingham 0
Effingham fell to Mt. Zion in straight sets Thursday.
The Flaming Hearts lost the first set 20-25 and the second set 17-25.
Angela Ballman finished with one kill and six digs for Effingham (1-2, 0-1 Apollo Conference). Sidney Donaldson finished with four kills, one assist, and three digs. Raegan Boone finished with one kill. Bria Beals finished with four kills and four digs. Olivia Katt finished with two kills, one ace, and one dig. Mya Harvey finished with three kills. Ali Davis finished with two kills, 10 assists, one ace, and seven digs, and Abby Cunningham finished with four assists.
St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Teutopolis 0
Teutopolis fell to St. Joseph-Ogden in straight sets Thursday.
The Lady Shoes lost the first set 17-25 and the second 12-25.
Niemerg had 10 digs for Teutopolis (5-4). Wall had five digs. Deters had two aces and five digs. Zumbahlen had six assists and one dig. Pals had two digs and four kills. Konkel had one dig and one kill. Einhorn had three digs and two kills. Bueker had one dig and one kill, and Probst had three aces.
"Not a night for the history books," said Teutopolis head coach Jim Dietz in an email to the Effingham Daily News. "St. Joe had a great outside hitter, and they got the ball to her front and back-row, and we looked a bit shocked and out of position when she did that. As always, I think part of things is the coach's responsibility, and I didn't prepare us for what St. Joe had. I could use the excuse I wasn't familiar with them since I'm new, but that's just an excuse. I think tonight becomes a learning experience. We have quite a few kids who came into the year without varsity experience, and then with the pandemic, crowds haven't been the same. Tonight was a regular, away game, and the St. Joe fans were rowdy from the start. The other big bright side was that we struggled with stuff, but we never gave up. We made them beat us; we didn't give it away. That's a great quality for a team to have."
South Central 2, St. Elmo Brownstown 0
South Central defeated St. Elmo Brownstown in straight sets Thursday.
The Lady Cougars won the first set 25-22 and the second set 26-24.
Sierra Arnold finished with one kill, one ace, five digs, and one block for South Central (2-1, 1-1 National Trail Conference). Olivia Brauer finished with two kills, six assists, 11 digs, and one block. Brooklyn Garrett finished with four kills, one ace, and 16 digs. Sidney Shumate finished with one kill, seven assists, one ace, and five digs. Emma Chambers finished with three kills and two digs. Brooke Cowger finished with two kills. Rayna Hall finished with one ace and one dig. Emma Jenne finished with four kills and three blocks. Emma Runge finished with one assist and five digs, and Reagan Roberts finished with two kills and one assist.
As for the Eagles (3-2, 0-1 National Trail Conference), Morgan Hall finished with three kills and 11 digs. Laney Baldrige finished with three kills, one ace, six digs, and two assists. Avery Myers finished with two kills, one ace, two digs, and two assists. Peyton Garrard finished with one kill, three aces, nine digs, and five assists. Shelby Sasse finished with one kill, three aces, and nine digs. Jayna Ireland finished with one kill and one dig. Lydia Smith finished with one ace and four digs, and Kinley Carson finished with one ace and two digs.
Cowden-Herrick Beecher City 2, Ramsey 1
Cowden-Herrick Beecher City defeated Ramsey in three sets Thursday.
The Bobcats lost the first set 23-25, won the second 25-18, and won the third 25-14.
Gracie Heckert had six kills, one ace, and 12 digs for CHBC (5-3). Madison Wojcik had one kill, three aces, 14 assists, and two digs. Marissa Summers had three kills, two aces, and four assists. Karlee Smith had eight kills, three aces, one block, and seven digs. Kaycie Stefanski had two kills and nine digs. Birgen Schlanser had 11 digs, and Kyleigh Wallace had eight kills, five aces, one block, and one dig.
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg 2, Cumberland 0
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg defeated Cumberland in straight sets Thursday.
The Hatchets won the first set 25-9 and the second 25-13.
Ella Kinkelaar had two aces, five kills, 11 assists, three digs, and two blocks for WSS (3-0). Gabby Vonderheide had six kills and six digs. Halle Moomaw had five aces, three kills, and four blocks. Kinley Quast had one ace, three assists, and six digs. Samantha Hayes had eight kills, six assists, and four digs. Kaylynn Carey had two kills and one dig. Ainslie Eident had three aces and five digs. Ellie Wittenberg had one kill. Reese Bennett had one kill. Maddie Rincker had two aces, one assist, and one dig, and Mary Vonderheide had two digs.
Megan Yaw had four assists for Cumberland (2-2). Kennedy Stults had three kills and four digs. McKenzie Matteson had one dig. Emi Stierwalt had two assists. Isabel Martinez had one ace. Katelyn Shoemaker had one kill and one dig. Kendyn Syfert had two kills and five digs, and Chaney Thornton had three digs.
North Clay 2, Lawrenceville 0
North Clay defeated Lawrenceville in straight sets Thursday.
The Lady Cardinals (4-3) won the first set 25-21 and the second set 25-20.
Callie Johnson had four kills and seven digs for North Clay. Allison Czyzewski had four kills and one dig. Kyia Cone had two kills and one block. Maggie Ethridge had two kills and 12 digs. Camdyn Tappendorf had two kills, two aces, one block, eight digs, and 13 assists. Madison Winterrowd had one kill, two aces, and one dig. Rachela Sanzullo had three aces and three digs. Sydney Kincaid had three aces and 10 digs, and Miah Ballard had five digs.
BOYS GOLF
Teutopolis at Sullivan w/ Effingham
Effingham defeated Teutopolis and Sullivan Thursday.
The Flaming Hearts finished with a team score of 178, while the Wooden Shoes were second with a team score of 181.
Colby Haynes led Effingham with a final round of 41. Rayden Schneider fired a 42. Cannon Bockhorn fired a 47, and David Splechter fired a 48.
The scores that didn't count toward the team total were Evan Pryor's 50, Brody Boehm's 52, Kayden Field's 53, and Ross Schaefer's 56.
As for Teutopolis, Adam Lustig fired a 43. Kole Ohnesorge fired a 44. Brody Thoele fired a 46, and Ethan Thoele fired a 48.
The scores that didn't count toward the team total were Gabe Schlink's 55, Landyn Thoele's 56, Davin Worman's 46, and Dylan O'Brien's 49.
SOCCER
Effingham 7, Vandalia 2
Effingham defeated Vandalia, 7-2, Thursday.
Maicol Sefton scored four goals and had two assists for the Flaming Hearts (2-4). Camilo Aden had one goal and one assist. Menphis Leasher had one goal. Andrew Wagoner had one goal. Marc Asejo had one assist, and Xander Marler had five saves.
Altamont 4, Carlyle 0
Altamont defeated Carlyle, 4-0, Thursday.
Devin Sloan, Max Runge, Josh Overton, and Kenny Robbins scored for the Indians (2-3-1), while Cooper Pals and Jack Lowry had assists.
Newton 9, Decatur St. Teresa 0
Newton defeated Decatur St. Teresa, 9-0, Thursday.
The Eagles (5-0-1) had three goals from Joao Sandoval, two from Carder Reich, and one from Luke Weber, Gage Reynolds, Greyson Dow, and Lance Volk. Luke Weber finished with two assists, while Reynolds had one.
BASEBALL
Dieterich 16, Odin Patoka Sandoval 1
Dieterich defeated Odin Patoka Sandoval, 16-1, Thursday.
The Movin' Maroons scored three runs in the first, two in the second, five in the third, and six in the fourth.
Noah Dill hit two doubles for Dieterich (6-3). Garrett Niebrugge hit one single and had one RBI. Sam Hardiek hit one single. Jaxon Funneman hit one double and had one RBI. Carson Baxter hit one single and had one RBI. Mason Lidy hit one single and had one RBI. Pete Britton had one RBI, and Andrew Hall had one RBI.
Lucas Westendorf pitched for the Movin' Maroons. He threw five innings and allowed two hits, no earned runs, and three walks with 10 strikeouts.
Neoga 3, Christ Our Rock Lutheran 1
Neoga defeated Christ Our Rock Lutheran, 3-1, Thursday.
The Indians scored three runs in the sixth.
Matt Propst hit two singles and had two RBIs for Neoga (2-3). Brady Reynolds hit one single and had one RBI. Trey Sheehan hit one single. Quintin Richards hit one single. Malachi Staszak hit one single, and James Ballinger hit one single.
Malachi Staszak pitched for the Indians. He threw seven innings and allowed four hits and one earned run with four strikeouts.
Mulberry Grove 11, Cowden-Herrick Beecher City 9
Cowden-Herrick Beecher City fell to Mulberry Grove, 11-9, Thursday.
The Bobcats scored two runs in the first, three in the second, two in the fourth, and two in the sixth.
Conner Nowitzke hit three singles for CHBC (0-4, 0-1 Egyptian Illini Conference). Carson Evans hit one single, one double, and one triple and had three RBIs. Clayton Wojcik hit three singles and had three RBIs. Jacob Doty hit one single, one double, and had two RBIs. Gage Lorton hit one triple, and Wyatt Rueff hit one single.
South Central 8, Cisne 6
South Central defeated Cisne, 8-6, Thursday.
The Cougars scored two runs in the first, two in the second, one in the fourth, and three in the sixth.
Aidan Dodson hit one single and one home run and had three RBIs for South Central (6-1). Ethan Watwood hit two singles and had one RBI. Chase Thompson hit one single. Anthony Buonaura hit one home run and had one RBI. Brody Markley hit one double, and Calaway Smith had one RBI.
Calaway Smith, Thompson, and Watwood pitched for the Cougars. Smith threw six innings and allowed three hits, no earned runs, and two walks with four strikeouts. Thompson threw 1/3 of an inning and allowed one hit, four earned runs, and three walks and Watwood threw 2/3 of an inning and allowed one hit.
CROSS COUNTRY
Altamont Invitational
Altamont, Effingham, and Teutopolis competed at the Altamont Invitational at Ballard Nature Center Thursday.
The Flaming Hearts won the event on the boys' side with 17 points, while the girls won their side with 18 points.
Andrew Donaldson (Effingham) won on the boys' side after a time of 16:43.72. Garrett Wagoner (Effingham) came in second at 16:43.89. Alex Gordon (Effingham) was third at 17:18. Adam Flack (Effingham) was fourth at 18:03, and Aaron Hill (Effingham) was seventh at 19:39, making the final score.
The other Flaming Heart runners that competed were Payton Bushue (eighth at 19:50.39), Ino Mapes (ninth at 19:50.67), and Evan Klingler (10th at 19:57).
As for the Wooden Shoes, Oliver Lee finished 11th at 20:05. Luke Dennis finished 15th at 21:09, and Joseph Lee finished 16th at 21:55.
Lastly, for the Indians, Dalton Roedl finished 20th at 22:31. Zach Shafer finished 21st at 24:49, and Juan Fulk finished 22nd at 24:53.
Meanwhile, on the girls' side, Jessica Larsen (Effingham) won after a time of 19:39.09. Baylee Summers (Effingham) was second at 20:23. Morgan Springer (Effingham) was third at 21:55. Haddie Hill (Effingham) was fourth at 21:56, and Kyra Hazelton (Effingham) was ninth at 24:28.
The other Flaming Heart runners that competed were Laney Myers (10th at 25:28) and Gracie Eaton (16th at 29:45).
As for the Lady Shoes, Kaitlyn Vahling finished 12th at 26:01, and Maddie Zane finished 14th at 28:06.
Lastly, for the Lady Indians, Abigail Weishaar finished seventh at 23:12, and Makayla Sidwell finished 15th at 28:40.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.