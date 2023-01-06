GIRLS BASKETBALL
St. Anthony 82, Shelbyville 39
St. Anthony defeated Shelbyville on Thursday night at Shelbyville High School.
The Bulldogs (15-4) won 82-39.
Stacie Vonderheide had 24 points. Lucy Fearday had 22. Anna Faber had 17. Nancy Ruholl had 12. Lily Gannaway had three, and Addi Nuxoll and Ady Rios had two.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|St. Anthony (15-4)
|27
|25
|16
|14
|82
|Shelbyville
|6
|9
|12
|12
|39
STA — Ruholl 12, Faber 17, Vonderheide 24, Nuxoll 2, Fearday 22, Rios 2, Gannaway 3. FG 33, FT 16-23, F 15.
S — Brinkoetter 2, Ogden 3, Wade 18, White 2, Kaiser 2, Jones 9, Phelps 1, Clark 2. FG 15, FT 9-14, F 15.
Teutopolis 60, Mattoon 57
Teutopolis defeated Mattoon on Thursday night at Mattoon High School.
The Lady Shoes (15-2) won 60-57 in overtime.
Kaylee Niebrugge had 19 points on 8-of-15 shooting with 12 rebounds, two steals, and two assists. Emily Konkel had 17 points on 4-of-16 shooting with seven rebounds. Mollie Ruholl had 15 points on 5-of-10 shooting with three rebounds and one assist. Estella Mette had three points on 1-of-4 shooting with two rebounds and two assists. Courtney Gibson had two points on 1-of-2 shooting with two steals. Joleen Deters had two points with four rebounds and one assist, and Summer Wall had two points with one rebound, one steal, and one assist.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|OT
|F
|Teutopolis
|13
|9
|14
|15
|9
|60
|Mattoon
|15
|19
|6
|11
|6
|57
T — Gibson 2, Deters 2, Konkel 17, Niebrugge 19, Mette 3, Wall 2, Ruholl 15. FG 19, FT 13-18, F 13. (3-pointers: Ruholl 5, Niebrugge 1, Konkel 1)
M — Ghere 9, Maple 15, Sanders 8, Masse 3, Conyers 18, Sewell 4. FG 21, FT 8-12, F 14. (3-pointers: Conyers 6, Masse 1, Ghere 1. Fouled out: Sewell)
Altamont 66, South Central 48
Altamont defeated South Central on Thursday night at South Central High School.
The Lady Indians (11-8, 4-3 National Trail Conference) beat the Lady Cougars (9-8, 0-5 National Trail Conference) 66-48.
Claire Boehm had 19 points. Peyton Osteen had 12. Kylie Osteen had eight. Skylie Klein and Remi Miller had seven. Bri Grunloh had six. Kaylee Lurkins had four, and Libby Reardon had one.
As for South Central, Brooklyn Garrett had 20 points. Taegan Webster had 13. Kaitlyn Swift had six. Brooke Cowger had five, and Jaylyn Michel had four.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|Altamont
|14
|18
|18
|16
|66
|South Central
|16
|12
|5
|15
|48
A — Grunloh 6, Boehm 19, Miller 7, P. Osteen 12, Lurkins 4, K. Osteen 8, Klein 7, Reardon 1. FG 26, FT 9-13, F 19. (3-pointers: Miller 1, P. Osteen 1, Klein 1)
SC — Michel 4, Swift 6, Garrett 20, Webster 13, Cowger 5. FG 14, FT 19-31, F 13. (3-pointers: Michel 1)
Newton 61, Lawrenceville 24
Newton defeated Lawrenceville on Thursday night at Lawrenceville High School.
The Lady Eagles (9-9, 1-3 Little Illini Conference) won 61-24.
Lilly Kessler had 15 points and 12 rebounds. Karasyn Martin had 12 points and three steals. Elley Bennett had nine points, three rebounds, and five assists. Addy O'Dell had eight points, three rebounds, and three steals. Camryn Martin had seven points, six assists, and four steals. Emma Nadler had two points. Aleah Higgs had two points, and four rebounds, and Shay Bennett had two steals.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|Newton
|19
|10
|24
|8
|61
|Lawrenceville
|9
|5
|7
|3
|24
N — Kessler 15, K. Martin 12, Bennett 9, O'Dell 8, C. Martin 7, Probst 6, Nadler 2, Higgs 2. FG 22, FT 17-21.
L — Hughes 6, Cook 6, Stallings 4, Sanders 4, Rush 2, Lockhart 2. FG 9, FT 3-4.
Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City 78, Arthur Christian 20
Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City defeated Arthur Christian on Thursday night at Cowden-Herrick High School.
The Bobcats (11-5) won 78-20.
Mady Wojcik had 18 points and six rebounds. Gracie Heckert had 16 points, four steals, and four assists. Macee Rodman had nine points and five assists. Ruby Stuckemeyer had eight points and nine rebounds. Aja Gour had seven points. Shae Nohren had six. Koda Colman, Karlee Smith, and Carmen Olesen had four, and Marissa Summers had two.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|CHBC
|27
|24
|15
|12
|78
|Arthur Christian
|0
|6
|5
|9
|20
CHBC — Summers 2, Rodman 9, Heckert 16, Colman 4, Nohren 6, Gour 7, Smith 4, Olesen 4, Wojcik 18, Stuckemeyer 8. FG 35, FT 4-6. (3-pointers: Heckert 2, Rodman 1, Gour 1)
AC — Kuhns 7, Haskins 9, Henry 2, Melvin 2. FG 8, FT 1-3. (3-pointers: Haskins 2, Kuhns 1)
Robinson 52, Cumberland 26
Cumberland fell to Robinson on Thursday night at Cumberland High School.
The Lady Pirates (9-8) lost 52-26.
Katelyn Shoemaker had 12 points. Paige Dittamore had five. Abbie Becker had three. Jade Carr had two, and Suzy Fritts had four.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|Cumberland
|10
|5
|6
|5
|26
|Robinson
|16
|21
|15
|0
|52
C — Shoemaker 12, Dittamore 5, Becker 3, Carr 2, Fritts 4.
Neoga 47, Fairfield 43
Neoga defeated Fairfield on Thursday night at Neoga High School.
The Indians (18-1) won 47-43.
Brynn Richards had four points. Allison Sampson had nine. Sydney Hakman had two. Sydney Richards had 22, and Haylee Campbell had 10.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|Neoga
|14
|10
|18
|5
|47
|Fairfield
|16
|9
|10
|8
|43
N — B. Richards 4, Sampson 9, Hakman 2, S. Richards 22, Campbell 10. FG 20, FT 3-9.
F — Mabry 2, Edwards 18, Lee 3, Hooker 11, Copeland 2, Gonzalez 8. FG 17, FT 5-7.
Brownstown-St. Elmo 58, Mt. Olive 30
Brownstown-St. Elmo defeated Mt. Olive on Thursday night at Brownstown High School.
The Bombers (13-6) won 58-30.
Jayna Ireland had 16 points. Lexi Seabaugh had 13. Avery Myers had seven. Presley Williams had six. Alice Turco had five. Sydney Stine and Laney Baldrige had four. Sierra Pasley had two, and Anna Stine had one.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|BSE
|15
|20
|12
|11
|58
|Mt. Olive
|4
|6
|10
|0
|20
BSE — Myers 7, Baldrige 4, A. Stine 1, Williams 6, Turco 5, Pasley 2, Seabaugh 13, S. Stine 4, Ireland 16. FG 25, FT 4-8, F 14. (3-pointers: Seabaugh 2, Turco 1, Myers 1)
MTO — Lueken 4, Bailey 11, Borrowman 5. FG 5, FT 10-15, F 6.
North Clay 39, Flora 26
North Clay defeated Flora on Thursday night at Flora High School.
The Lady Cardinals (10-6) won 39-26.
Alexis VanDyke had 16 points. Miah Ballard had 12. Allison Czyzewski had seven, and Matia Price and Sydney Kincaid had two.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|North Clay
|14
|11
|12
|2
|39
|Flora
|4
|9
|8
|5
|26
