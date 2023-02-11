GIRLS BASKETBALL
Effingham (St. Anthony) 59, Newton 30
St. Anthony defeated Newton, 59-30, at the Enlow Center.
Stacie Vonderheide had 21 points for the Bulldogs (25-5). Lucy Fearday had 16. Nancy Ruholl had 12. Anna Faber had six, and Addi Nuxoll had four.
As for the Lady Eagles (14-15), Camryn Martin had nine points, four steals, and two assists. Lilly Kessler had six points, six rebounds, and three steals. Addy O'Dell had five points, 10 rebounds, and two steals. Elley Bennett had three points, four rebounds, and four assists. Karasyn Martin had three points and two assists. Aleah Higgs had two points, and Peyton Willenborg had two points.
|Effingham (St. Anthony)
|14
|21
|15
|9
|59
|Newton
|7
|6
|13
|4
|30
STA - Ruholl 12, An. Faber 6, Vonderheide 21, Nuxoll 4, Fearday 16. FG 24, FT 6-9, F 11. (3-pointers: Ruholl 2, Vonderheide 2, Fearday 1); N - Bennett 3, O'Dell 5, Kessler 6, K. Martin 3, C. Martin 9, Willenborg 2, A. Higgs 2. FG 12, FT 4-7, F 8. (3-pointers: K. Martin 1, C. Martin 1).
Paris 74, Altamont 23
Altamont fell to Paris, 74-23, at Paris High School.
The Lady Indians fell to 11-18 on the season with the loss.
There was no further information provided.
Neoga 39, Arcola 25
Neoga defeated Arcola, 39-25, at Arcola High School.
Sydney Richards led the Indians (28-3) with 14 points. Brynn Richards had 10. Allison Sampson had seven. Allison Worman had six, and Sydney Hakman had two.
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 64, Ramsey 31
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City defeated Ramsey, 64-31, at Ramsey High School.
Macee Rodman led the Bobcats (19-10) with 25 points and six steals. Gracie Heckert had 21 points, seven rebounds, nine steals, and 10 assists. Mady Wojcik had seven points. Carmen Olesen had six points. Marissa Summers had three points and three assists, and Shae Nohren had two points.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 58, Toledo (Cumberland) 40
Cumberland fell to Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, 58-40, at Arthur-Lovington High School.
Katelyn Shoemaker had 13 points for the Lady Pirates (14-13, 5-4 Lincoln Prairie Conference). Isabel Martinez and Jade Carr had eight. Abbie Becker had five. Paige Dittamore had four, and Suzy Fritts had two.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Neoga 71, Tri-County 61
Neoga defeated Tri-County, 71-61, at Hume (Shiloh) High School.
Brady Reynolds had 33 points for the Indians (10-18). Quintin Richards had 19. Trey Sheehan and Kaden Will had seven. Ryan Koester had three, and Bryar Hennesay had two.
|Tri-County
|14
|10
|17
|20
|61
|Neoga
|13
|16
|23
|19
|71
