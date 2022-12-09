GIRLS BASKETBALL
Effingham 45, Mattoon 40
Effingham defeated Mattoon in an Apollo Conference matchup on Thursday at Mattoon High School.
The Effingham Daily News’ No. 5-ranked Flaming Hearts (7-1, 2-0 Apollo Conference) won 45-40.
Ella Niebrugge had 14 points. Marissa Allie had eight. Madison Mapes, Saige Althoff, and Bria Beals had seven, and Averie Wolfe had two.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|Effingham
|10
|7
|17
|11
|45
|Mattoon
|8
|12
|12
|8
|40
E — Mapes 7, Wolfe 2, Niebrugge 14, Althoff 7, Beals 7, Allie 8. FG 16. FT 9-13, F 8. (3-pointers: Niebrugge 2, Mapes 1, Althoff 1)
M — Ghere 20, Maple 8, Sanders 2, Masse 3, Conyers 5, Sewell 2. FG 15, FT 2-5, F 15. (3-pointers: Ghere 4, Maple 2, Masse 1, Conyers 1)
St. Anthony 72, Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City 64
St. Anthony defeated Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City in a National Trail Conference matchup on Thursday at the Enlow Center.
The Associated Press’ Class 1A No. 7-ranked Bulldogs (10-0, 4-0 National Trail Conference) defeated the Bobcats (8-3, 1-1 National Trail Conference), 72-64 in overtime.
Lucy Fearday finished with 24 points. Nancy Ruholl had 21. Stacie Vonderheide had nine. Anna Faber had seven. Addie Nuxoll had six, and Ady Rios had five.
As for CHBC, Gracie Heckert had 21 points and three steals. Mady Wojcik had 16 points and 14 rebounds. Macee Rodman had 15 points. Carmen Olesen had five points and 11 rebounds. Marissa Summers had five points, and Harleigh Bunch had two.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|OT
|F
|St. Anthony
|15
|17
|14
|15
|11
|72
|Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City
|17
|17
|13
|14
|3
|64
STA — Ruholl 21, Faber 7, Vonderheide 9, Nuxoll 6, Fearday 24, Rios 5. FG 20, FT 25-40. (3-pointers: Ruholl 4, Faber 1, Vonderheide 1, Rios 1)
CHBC — Summers 5, Rodman 15, Heckert 21, Bunch 2, Olesen 5, Wojcik 16. FG 23, FT 12-26. (3-pointers: Heckert 4, Summers 1, Olesen 1)
Teutopolis 52, St. Joseph-Ogden 28
Teutopolis defeated St. Joseph-Ogden on Thursday night at J.H. Griffin Gym.
The Associated Press’ Class 2A No. 6-ranked Lady Shoes (6-1) won 52-28.
Kaylee Niebrugge had 16 points on 8-of-17 shooting with 10 rebounds and one steal. Emily Konkel had 15 points on 7-of-15 shooting with six rebounds, three steals, one assist, one block, and one turnover. Courtney Gibson had five points on 2-of-4 shooting with one rebound and one steal. Taylor Bueker had four points on 2-of-4 shooting with two rebounds and one assist. Katie Kremer had four points on 2-of-3 shooting with three rebounds, one steal, one assist, and one turnover. Summer Wall had three points on 1-of-2 shooting with two rebounds, one steal, one assist, and one turnover. Joleen Deters had two points on 0-of-2 shooting with one steal and one turnover. Chloe Probst had two points on 1-of-3 shooting with four rebounds. Estella Mette had one point on 0-of-1 shooting with one rebound, one assist, and one turnover. Anna Probst did not score on 0-of-1 shooting, and Mollie Ruholl did not score but had one rebound.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|Teutopolis
|12
|10
|17
|13
|52
|St. Joseph-Ogden
|7
|3
|16
|12
|28
T — Gibson 5, Deters 2, Bueker 4, Probst 2, Kremer 4, Konkel 15, Niebrugge 16, Mette 1, Wall 3. FG 23, FT 5-8, F 8. (3-pointers: Gibson 1)
SJO — Seggebruch 2, Baltzell 3, Frick 12, Hug 2, Baker 3, Martinie 6. FG 10, FT 3-4, F 5. (3-pointers: Frick 3, Baltzell 1, Baker 1)
Robinson 56, Newton 47
Newton fell to Robinson in a Little Illini Conference matchup on Thursday at Robinson High School.
The Lady Eagles (3-6, 0-3 Little Illini Conference) lost 56-47.
Camryn Martin had 11 points, four rebounds, and two assists. Addy O’Dell had 11 points and two steals. Lilly Kessler had eight points, 11 rebounds, and two steals. Alexis Hetzer had eight points and five rebounds. Karasyn Martin had four points. Macy Barthelemy had two points. Elley Bennett had two points and two assists, and Emma Nadler had one point.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|OT
|Robinson
|13
|12
|16
|15
|56
|Newton
|6
|12
|7
|22
|47
R — M. Zane 18, A. Zane 13, Shea 13, Jones 6, Gower 4, Blank 2. FG 24, FT 6-12.
N — C. Martin 11, O'Dell 11, Kessler 8, Hetzer 8, K. Martin 4, Barthelemy 2, Bennett 2, Nadler 1. FG 17, FT 11-18.
Cumberland 54, Farmer City Blue Ridge 12
Cumberland defeated Farmer City Blue Ridge in a Lincoln Prairie Conference matchup on Thursday at Cumberland High School.
The Lady Pirates (6-4, 2-0 Lincoln Prairie Conference) won 54-12.
Katelyn Shoemaker had 19 points. Paige Dittamore had nine. Abbie Becker had 12. Isabel Martinez had three. Jade Carr had 10, and Noraa Cross had one.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|Cumberland
|19
|17
|16
|2
|54
|Farmer City Blue Ridge
|8
|4
|0
|0
|12
C — Shoemaker 19, Dittamore 9, Becker 12, Martinez 3, Carr 10, Cross 1. FG 17
Neoga 59, Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville 30
Neoga defeated Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville in a non-conference matchup on Thursday at Oblong High School.
The Associated Press’ Class 1A No. 3-ranked Indians (10-0) won 59-30.
Brynn Richards had 12 points. Allison Worman had 14. Allison Sampson had two. Sydney Hakman had two. Sydney Richards had 15. Atalie Osborn had one, and Haylee Campbell had 13.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|Neoga
|17
|15
|17
|10
|59
|Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville
|3
|9
|8
|10
|30
N — B. Richards 12, Worman 14, Sampson 2, Hakman 2, S. Richards 15, Osborn 1, Campbell 13. FG 28, FT 2-8.
OPH — Bailey 4, Russell 2, Beckes 2, Coffman 7, Kidwell 6, G. Russell 9. FG 11, FT 6-15.
South Central 64, Ramsey 46
South Central defeated Ramsey in a non-conference matchup on Thursday night at South Central High School.
The Lady Cougars (4-4) won 64-46.
Taegan Webster had 24 points. Brooklyn Garrett had 21. Brooke Cowger had eight. Jaylyn Michel had seven, and Kaitlyn Swift had four.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|OT
|South Central
|12
|19
|21
|12
|64
|Ramsey
|9
|18
|6
|13
|46
SC — Garrett 21, Michel 7, Webster 24, Cowger 8, Swift 4. FG 21, FT 22-36, F 10.
R — Hayes 4, Albert 7, Greenwood 9, Mezo 12, Eddy 9, Carroll 4, Finley 1. FG 19, FT 4-8, F 20. (3-pointers: Mezo 2, Albert 1, Eddy 1. Fouled out: Hayes, Finley)
Brownstown-St. Elmo 54, Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg 24
Brownstown-St. Elmo defeated Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg in a National Trail Conference matchup on Thursday night at Brownstown High School.
The Bombers (9-1, 2-0 National Trail Conference) defeated the Hatchets (3-8, 0-4 National Trail Conference), 54-24.
Alice Turco had 13 points. Jayna Ireland had 10. Avery Myers had nine. Laney Baldrige and Lexi Seabaugh had seven. Anna Stine had six, and Sydney Stine had two.
As for WSS, Ella Kinkelaar had 14 points. Morgan Mathis had five. Ellie Wittenberg had three, and Samantha Hayes had two.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|Brownstown-St. Elmo
|22
|14
|8
|10
|54
|Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg
|3
|8
|7
|6
|24
