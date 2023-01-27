GIRLS BASKETBALL
Effingham 50, Mattoon 46
Effingham defeated Mattoon, 50-46, at Mattoon High School.
Ella Niebrugge led the Flaming Hearts (17-7, 4-4 Apollo Conference) with 18 points. Saige Althoff had nine, and Madison Mapes, Bria Beals, and Marissa Allie had seven.
South Central 68, Dieterich 66
South Central defeated Dieterich, 68-66, at Dieterich High School.
Brooklyn Garrett led the Lady Cougars (12-13, 1-7 National Trail Conference) with 21 points. Brooke Cowger added nine. Jaylyn Michel had eight. Kaitlyn Swift had six, and Zoey Feldhake had two.
As for the Movin' Maroons (12-14, 1-6 National Trail Conference), Kady Tegeler had 16 points. Cortney Brummer and Miley Britton had 14. Brittney Niemerg had eight, and Estella Meinhart had seven.
Olney Richland County 31, Newton 26
Newton fell to Olney Richland County, 31-26, at Richland County High School.
Lilly Kessler led the Lady Eagles (11-14, 2-5 Little Illini Conference) with 15 points and 20 rebounds. Camryn Martin had five points, three rebounds, and two steals. Karasyn Martin had three points. Elley Bennett had two points, and five rebounds, and Emma Nadler had one point and three rebounds.
Hume Shiloh-Kansas-Oakland 58, Cumberland 37
Cumberland fell to Hume Shiloh-Kansas-Oakland (Tri-County), 58-37, at Hume Shiloh High School.
Abbie Becker led the Lady Pirates (12-11, 4-2 Lincoln Prairie Conference) with 12 points. Jade Carr and Katelyn Shoemaker had nine. Suzy Fritts had three, and Paige Dittamore and Isabel Martinez had two.
Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City 54, Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg 51
Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City defeated Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg, 54-51, at Cowden-Herrick High School.
Gracie Heckert led the Bobcats (15-8, 5-2 National Trail Conference) with 17 points. Mady Wojcik had 13 points, nine rebounds, and four steals. Ruby Stuckemeyer had 10 points, nine rebounds, and four assists. Macee Rodman had eight points. Marissa Summers had four points, and five assists, and Carmen Olesen had two points.
As for the Hatchets (9-15, 1-6 National Trail Conference), Ella Kinkelaar had 25 points. Samantha Hayes had 16. Morgan Mathis had six. Ellie Wittenberg had four, and Katelyn VonBehrens had one.
Brownstown-St. Elmo 60, Ramsey 30
Brownstown-St. Elmo defeated Ramsey, 60-30, at Brownstown High School.
Laney Baldrige led the Bombers (20-8) with 16 points. Lexi Seabaugh had 14. Jayna Ireland had seven. Sydney Stine had six. Alice Turco had five. Natelly Beall had four. Jaide Wilhour and Avery Myers had three, and Presley Williams had two.
North Clay 59, Sandoval 38
North Clay defeated Sandoval, 59-38, at Sandoval High School.
The Lady Cardinals improved to 13-9 on the season with the win.
No other information was reported to the Effingham Daily News.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.