VOLLEYBALL
Newton 2, Paris 0
Newton defeated Paris in straight sets Thursday to win a share of the Little Illini Conference championship.
The Lady Eagles (27-8, 6-1 Little Illini Conference) won the first set 25-20 and the second 25-11 to capture a share of the crown.
Emma Rauch had four aces, three kills, and two digs. Brooke Schafer had three aces, one kill, 17 assists, and four digs. Cierrah Utley had two aces, six kills, and four digs. Emma Oldham had one ace, four kills, one assist, one block, and five digs. Faith Shull had four kills. Lilly Kessler had one kill and one block. Elley Bennett had one assist and seven digs. Laney Hemrich had two digs, and Alisson Stanley had one dig to give Kistner her seventh conference title, according to Max Preps.
"It means a lot; I don't take it for granted," said Kistner on winning a share of the conference title. "Our girls work so hard, and I've been so blessed and fortunate to have such talented athletes come through during my tenure here. It's not easy. We start in April in the weight room, and then in June, we start the preseason. Then, we hit it a little harder in July, so they put the time in."
Thursday wasn't just a conference title-winning night, though. It was Senior Night for Newton, as well.
The Lady Eagles honored Hemrich, Rauch, Oldham, Shull, and Utley before the varsity match began.
Shull and Rauch commented on what the Newton volleyball program meant to them following the match.
"Newton volleyball is a home to me," Shull said. "It makes me happy, and it's my motivation; it's the place I can come and vent."
"It means a lot," Rauch added. "I've played in it pretty much all my life. Having a team that's always there for you is amazing, and getting to play with all of my friends is the best thing that could happen."
Centralia 2, Teutopolis 0
Teutopolis fell to Centralia in straight sets Thursday.
The Lady Shoes (14-21) lost the first set 11-25 and the second 17-25.
Molly Pals had two kills and six digs. Sara Niemerg had two kills and four digs. TaNeal Einhorn had two kills, one ace, and one dig. Emily Konkel had four kills, one ace, one block, and two digs. Taylor Bueker had two kills, one block, and two digs. Emma Deters had two kills and one dig. Katie Kremer had one dig. RyLee Dittamore had one block and one dig. Claresa Ruholl had 10 digs. Sara Swingler had four assists. Summer Wall had two digs, and Sara Zumbahlen had one ace, one block, three digs, and five assists.
Hutsonville-Palestine 2, Dieterich 0
Dieterich fell to Hutsonville-Palestine in straight sets Thursday.
The Movin' Maroons lost the first set 16-25 and the second 18-25.
Breanna Shull had four aces, eight digs, and one kill. Olivia Brummer had eight digs and eight kills. Hailey McWhorter had three digs and one assist. Ruby Westendorf had eight digs, six kills, one assist, and three blocks. Ella Kreke had six digs and 14 assists, and Marli Michl had 14 digs, three kills, and three blocks.
South Central 2, Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran 1
South Central defeated Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran in three sets Thursday.
The Lady Cougars (26-7) won the first set 25-18, lost the second 17-25, and won the third 17-15.
Sierra Arnold had five kills, six digs, and one ace. Olivia Brauer had one kill, 15 assists, seven digs, and one block. Brooklyn Garrett had 12 kills and 10 digs. Sidney Shumate had eight assists and four digs. Chloe Smith had two digs and two assists. Emma Chambers had three digs. Brooke Cowger had seven kills, three digs, two blocks, and one ace. Rayna Hall had five digs and one ace, and Emma Runge had one dig.
Robinson 2, Neoga 0
Neoga fell to Robinson in straight sets Thursday.
The Indians lost the first set 10-25 and the second 21-25.
Klowee Conder had two kills and nine digs. Andrea Burcham had one kill, five assists, four digs, and two aces. Sydney Richards had five kills. Allison Worman had two kills and three blocks. Haylee Campbell had three blocks. Natalie O'Dell had one block, five assists, six digs, and one ace. Sydney Richards had two blocks and 12 digs, and Sydney Hakman had nine digs.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2, Cumberland 0
Cumberland fell to ALAH in straight sets Thursday.
The Lady Pirates (20-13-1) lost the first set 16-25 and the second 17-25.
Kennedy Stults had one kill and six digs. McKenzie Matteson had one block and one dig. Suzy Fritts had one dig. Emi Stierwalt had 10 assists, two kills, and four digs. Isabel Martinez had three digs. Kendyn Syfert had six kills and four digs. Chaney Thornton had four digs. Ashton Coleman had five kills and one block, and Jadalyn Sowers had two digs.
Martinsville 2, Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City 1
CHBC fell to Martinsville in three sets in the Egyptian Illini Conference Tournament Thursday.
The Bobcats (10-23) won the first set 25-19, lost the second 12-25, and lost the third 8-25.
Gracie Heckert had three kills, one assist, and 13 digs. Madison Wojcik had one kill, nine assists, two blocks, and four digs. Marissa Summers had one kill, four assists, one block, and four digs. Karlee Smith had two kills, two blocks, and three digs. Kaycie Stefanski had six kills and 10 digs. Birgen Schlanser had 12 digs, and Kyleigh Wallace had three kills, two aces, three blocks, and two digs.
