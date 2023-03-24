Newton 14, Altamont 13
Newton defeated Altamont, 14-13, on Thursday.
Carder Reich went 3-for-4 with one home run, one double and four RBIs. Owen Mahaffey went 3-for-4 with one double and Max Meinhart went 2-for-2 with two doubles and five RBIs for the Eagles (4-0).
Payton Haris, Gus Bierman, Dylan Gier and Dalton Baltzell hit singles.
Reich, Meinhart and Brandon Einhorn pitched for Newton.
Reich threw 2 2/3 innings and allowed five hits, six runs — four earned — and three walks with four strikeouts. Meinhart threw 3 1/3 innings and allowed six hits, seven runs and two walks and Einhorn threw one inning and allowed one hit.
As for the Indians (1-1), Mason Robinson went 3-for-4 with one double. Eli Miller went 3-for-4 with one double and two RBIs and Nathan Shephard went 2-for-3 with one home run and four RBIs.
Nathan Stuemke, Jared Hammer, Keinon Eihart and Kaidyn Miller hit singles.
Ethan Robbins, Dillan Elam, Wyatt Phillips, Hammers and Robinson pitched for Altamont.
Robbins threw two innings and allowed three hits and one run with three strikeouts. Elam threw 1 1/3 innings and allowed two hits, seven runs — three earned — and three walks with one strikeout. Phillips threw 2/3 of an inning and allowed two hits and one run. Hammer threw one inning and allowed three hits, three runs and two walks and Robinson threw one inning and allowed two hits and two runs with two strikeouts.
Louisville (North Clay) 7, Albion (Edwards Co.) 6
North Clay defeated Albion (Edwards County), 7-6, on Thursday.
Daniel Warren hit one home run and had three RBIs. Ayden Jones hit one double. Jesse Weidner hit two singles and had one RBI and Cody Zimdarrs, Logan Fleener and Alex Boose hit singles. Fleener had two RBIs and Boose had one.
Zimdars, Jack Compton, Ben Czyzewski and Ian Jones pitched for the Cardinals (2-1).
Zimdars threw three innings and allowed two hits with two strikeouts. Compton threw two innings and allowed two hits, four runs — three earned — and two walks. Czyzewski threw 1/3 of an inning and allowed three hits and two runs with one strikeout and Ian Jones threw 2 2/3 innings and allowed one walk with three strikeouts.
Altamont 8, Greenville 2
Altamont defeated Greenville, 8-2, on Thursday.
Peyton Osteen went 3-for-4 with one double and two RBIs. Lanie Tedrick went 2-for-4 with one RBI. Sophia Pearcy added one double and Skylie Klein and Presley Siebert hit singles for the Lady Indians (1-2).
Grace Lemke pitched for Altamont and allowed four hits, two runs and three walks with 10 strikeouts over seven innings.
Newton 12, Dieterich 1
Newton defeated Dieterich, 12-1, on Thursday.
Addy O’Dell went 2-for-3 with one double. Kayla Kocher went 2-for-2 with one double and one RBI. Bailee Frichtl went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Lilly Kessler went 2-for-2 with one double.
Allie Stanley hit one double and had two RBIs, while Avery Mulvey and Camryn Martin hit singles.
Kocher and Amelia Collins pitched for the Lady Eagles (3-0).
Kocher threw three innings and allowed five hits, one run and one walk with four strikeouts; Collins threw 1 2/3 innings and allowed one hit with one strikeout.
As for the Movin’ Maroons (1-3), Eva Meinhart went 2-for-2. Brittney Niemerg hit one double and Ella Kreke, Lucie Jansen and Estella Meinhart hit singles.
Estella Meinhart had an RBI.
Kreke and Niemerg pitched for Dieterich. Kreke threw two innings and allowed five hits and three runs and Niemerg threw two innings and allowed four hits, nine runs — five earned — and four walks with one strikeout.
