BOYS BASKETBALL
Calumet City Thornton Fractional North 61, Effingham 50
Effingham fell to Calumet City Thornton Fractional North on Thursday in the Salem Invitational Tournament.
Garrett Wolfe had 19 points for the Flaming Hearts (8-14). Andrew Donaldson had 11. Andrew Splechter had six. Spencer Fox and Gunner Brown had five, and Logan Heil had four.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Teutopolis 48, Highland 46
Teutopolis defeated Highland on Thursday in the Highland Tournament.
Emily Konkel led the Lady Shoes (20-3) with 19 points on 7-of-17 shooting with 11 rebounds, three steals, and one assist. Kaylee Niebrugge had 12 points on 3-of-13 with eight rebounds and one assist. Mollie Ruholl had 11 points on 4-of-10 with three rebounds. Estella Mette had four points on 2-of-3 with one rebound, and Chloe Probst scored two points on 1-of-1.
|Teutopolis
|14
|14
|12
|8
|48
|Highland
|7
|14
|9
|16
|46
T - Probst 2, Konkel 19, Niebrugge 12, Mette 4, Ruholl 11. FG 17, FT 12-15, F 11. (3-pointers: Niebrugge 1, Ruholl 1)
Hume Shiloh-Kansas-Oakland 46, Cumberland 14
Cumberland lost to Hume Shiloh-Kansas-Oakland (Tri-County) on Thursday in the Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament.
Suzy Fritts led the Lady Pirates (11-9) with six points. Paige Dittamore had five. Isabel Martinez had two, and Hannah Shoemaker had one.
