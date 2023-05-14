SOFTBALL
Teutopolis 3, Robinson 2
Teutopolis defeated Robinson, 3-2, at Teutopolis Junior High School Softball Field.
Olivia Hemmen had one hit (one home run) and two RBIs. Summer Wall, Emily Konkel, Malea Helmink, Dani Sarchet and Jordan Goeckner each had one hit and Kaylee Niebrugge had one RBI for the Lady Shoes.
Courtney Gibson pitched for T-Town and allowed five hits, two unearned runs and two walks with four strikeouts over seven innings.
Dieterich 7, Ramsey 2
Dieterich defeated Ramsey, 7-2, at Dieterich High School Softball Field.
Ella Kreke and Callie Faller each had two hits. Brittney Niemerg had two hits and one RBI. Eva Meinhart had one hit and two RBIs. Addi Huber had one hit and one RBI. Estella Meinhart and Lucie Jansen each had one hit and Allie Uthell had one RBI for the Maroons.
Martinsville 5, Beecher City/Cowden-Herrick 0
CHBC fell to Martinsville, 5-0, at Beecher City Community Park.
Ruby Stuckemeyer had two hits and Madison Wojcik, Birgen Schlanser, Marissa Summers and Koda Colman each had one hit for the Bobcats.
Farina (South Central) 15, Wayne City 2
South Central defeated Wayne City, 15-2, at Wayne City.
Kyra Swift had one hit and one RBI. Jaylyn Michel and Amelia Montes each had two hits and two RBIs. Taegan Webster had three hits and two RBIs. Brooklyn Garrett had two hits. Kinlee Thompson had one hit and three RBIs. Kaitlyn Swift and Ella Watwood each had one RBI and Abi Shuler had one hit and three RBIs for the Lady Cougars.
Waltonville 15, Clay City/Louisville (North Clay) 1
Clay City lost to Waltonville, 15-1, at North Clay.
Hali Mainer had one hit and one RBI and Morgan Hance and Hannah Kramer-McKinney each had one hit for the Lady Wolves.
Tuscola 11, Toledo (Cumberland) 1
Cumberland fell to Tuscola, 11-1, at Tuscola High School Softball Field.
Libby McGinnis had one hit and Avery Donsbach had one hit and one RBI for the Lady Pirates.
BASEBALL
Teutopolis 15, Olney (Richland County) 5
Teutopolis defeated Olney (Richland County), 15-5, at Teutopolis High School Baseball Field.
Logan Roepke had two hits (one home run) and two RBIs. Caleb Siemer had two hits (one home run) and four RBIs. Conner Siemer had two hits and four RBIs. Brett Kreke had two hits and one RBI. Bennet Thompson had one hit (one home run) and two RBIs and Caleb Bloemer and Mitch Jansen each had one hit for the Wooden Shoes.
Ben Goeckner and Logan Lawson pitched for T-Town. Goeckner threw 4 1/3 innings and allowed six hits, five runs (four earned) and three walks with eight strikeouts and Lawson threw 2/3 of an inning.
Altamont 4, Salem 2
Altamont defeated Salem, 4-2, at Altamont High School Baseball Field.
Keinon Eirhart and Kaidyn Miller each had two hits. Nathan Shepard, Mason Robinson and Carter Siebert each had one hit and Nathan Stuemke, Jared Hammer and Logan Cornett each had one RBI for the Indians.
Robinson pitched for Altamont and allowed one hit, two runs and four walks with 10 strikeouts over seven innings.
Farina (South Central) 15, Dieterich 3
South Central defeated Dieterich, 15-3, at Dieterich High School Baseball Field.
Aidan Dodson had three hits and three RBIs. Zane Montes had two hits and four RBIs. Anthony Buonaura had two hits and two RBIs. Ethan Watwood had one hit and two RBIs. Max Magnus had one hit and one RBI and Chase Thompson, Ethan Dunn and Callaway Smith each had one hit for the Cougars.
Dodson and Watwood pitched for South Central. Dodson threw three innings and allowed one hit and one walk with seven strikeouts; Watwood threw two innings and allowed three hits, three runs and one walk with three strikeouts.
As for the Maroons, Pete Britton had one hit (one home run) and three RBIs and Dane Curry, Andrew Hall and Lucas Westendorf each had one hit.
Beecher City/Cowden-Herrick 14, Martinsville 0
CHBC defeated Martinsville, 14-0, at Beecher City High School Baseball Field.
AJ Radloff had two hits. Wyatt Rueff and Jacob Doty each had three hits and three RBIs. Carson Evans had three hits and one RBI. Gage Lorton had one hit and one RBI. Layne Jones had one hit and Drake Davis and Kaidyn Calame each had one hit and two RBIs for the Bobcats.
Newton 6, Stewardson-Strasburg/Windsor 5
Newton defeated WSS, 6-5, at Jasper County Boys and Girls Park.
Dalton Baltzell had three hits. Owen Mahaffey had two hits and two RBIs. Isaac Flowers had two hits (one home run) and two RBIs. Carder Reich had two hits and one RBI. Gus Bierman had one hit and one RBI and Dylan Ferguson and Payton Harris each had one hit for the Eagles.
Mahaffey and Logan Ochs pitched for Newton. Mahaffey threw six innings and allowed seven hits, four runs (three earned) and four walks with four strikeouts and Ochs threw one inning and allowed one hit and one run with one strikeout.
As for the Hatchets, Jackson Gurgel had two hits and one RBI. Ben Bridges had one hit (one home run) and one RBI. Jordan Wittenberg and Colten Bridges each had one hit and one RBI and Carter Chaney, Branson Tingley and Rhett Rincker each had one hit.
Louisville (North Clay) 6, Toledo (Cumberland) 1
North Clay defeated Cumberland, 6-1, in Toledo.
Alex Boose had two hits and one RBI and Carder Walden, Ayden Jones and Jesse Weidner each had one hit and one RBI for the Cardinals.
Cody Zimdars and Jack Compton pitched for North Clay. Zimdars threw 3 1/3 innings and allowed four hits and one run with two strikeouts; Compton threw 3 2/3 innings and allowed one hit with six strikeouts.
As for the Pirates, Gavin Hendrix had one hit and one RBI and Blake McMechan, Maddox McElravy, Trevin Magee and Hudson McElravy each had one hit.
Moweaqua (Central A&M) 13, Brownstown/St. Elmo 5
Brownstown/St. Elmo fell to Moweaqua (Central A&M), 15-3, at Brownstown High School Baseball Field.
Adam Atwood and Wyatt Stine each had one hit. Jarrett Pasley had three hits and one RBI. Wyatt Forbes had three hits and four RBIs. Kyle Behl had two hits and Caleb Campbell had one RBI for the Bombers.
Neoga 9, Mulberry Grove 3
Neoga defeated Mulberry Grove, 9-3, in Mulberry Grove.
Malachi Staszak had two hits and two RBIs. Brady Reynolds had two hits and one RBI. Quintin Richards had two hits. Matt Propst had one hit and three RBIs. Trey Sheehan had one hit and one RBI and Kaden Will had one RBI for the Indians.
Reynolds pitched for Neoga and allowed five hits, three runs (two earned) and one walk with seven strikeouts over seven innings.
BOYS TENNIS
Teutopolis 5, Effingham (St. Anthony) 4
Teutopolis defeated St. Anthony, 5-4, at Teutopolis Grade School.
In singles matches, Kolten Tabbert defeated Manaye Mossman (6-4, 2-6, 11-9). Colin Habing defeated Adam Rudibaugh (6-3, 4-6, 10-5). Evan Mossman defeated Oliver Lee (6-2, 6-4). Aidan Tegeler defeated Carter Davidson (6-3, 6-4). Noah Thompson defeated Connor Eggars (6-4, 6-1) and Myles Stortzum defeated Matt Herzing (4-6, 6-2, 10-7).
In doubles matches, Manaye Mossman and Tegeler defeated Tabbert and Habing (6-2, 6-4). Evan Mossman and Rudibaugh defeated Lee and Thompson (2-6, 6-2, 10-7) and Davidson and Stortzum defeated Eggars and Herzing (6-3, 6-2).
