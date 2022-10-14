Mahomet-Seymour 2, Effingham 0
Effingham fell to Mahomet-Seymour in straight sets Thursday at Effingham High.
The Flaming Hearts lost the first set 10-25 and the second 21-25.
Abby Cunningham had two assists, one ace, and four digs. Ali Davis had two assists and three digs. Angela Ballman had one ace and two digs. Bria Beals had three kills and five digs. Hannah Thompson had two assists. Kaitlyn Budde had one assist, one ace, and three digs. Olivia Katt had two kills and one dig. Raegan Boone had one kill and one assist. Riley Cunningham had two digs. Saige Althoff had one assist, and Sidney Donaldson had three kills and one dig.
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg 2, Altamont 0Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg defeated Altamont in straight sets in the National Trail Conference Tournament Thursday at the Enlow Center.
The Lady Indians lost the first set 9-25 and the second set 22-25.
Lanie Tedrick had three attacks and three digs. Maddie Splechter had two attacks and two digs. Alyvia Wills had one attack, one block, and five digs. Briana Hassebrock had two attacks and two digs. Peyton Osteen had two attacks, six assists, one ace, and four digs. Brianna Grunloh had eight digs. Kylie Osteen had one attack and three digs. Libby Reardon had two digs, and Makaylee Splechter had two assists and three digs.
Altamont 2, St. Elmo-Brownstown 1
Altamont defeated St. Elmo-Brownstown in three sets in the National Trail Conference Tournament Thursday at the Enlow Center.
The Lady Indians won the first set 25-17, lost the second 21-25, and won the third 25-17.
Lanie Tedrick had seven attacks, one ace, six blocks, and two digs. Maddie Splechter had four attacks, two aces, and 16 digs. Alyvia Wills had seven attacks and four digs. Briana Hassebrock had two attacks, one block and one dig. Peyton Osteen had 13 assists, one ace, and 25 digs. Brianna Grunloh had three assists and 16 digs. Grace Lemke had three attacks. Kylie Osteen had three attacks, three blocks, and two digs. Libby Reardon had 10 digs, and Makaylee Splechter had one attack, 10 assists, and six digs.
As for the Eagles, Jayna Ireland had six kills, three blocks, and two digs. Laney Baldrige had six kills, one block, 17 digs, and three assists. Morgan Hall had five kills, two aces, one block, and 12 digs. Avery Myers had four kills, one ace, four digs, and one assist. Peyton Garrard had three kills, two aces, one block, 13 digs, and 16 assists. Shelby Sasse had one kill, 24 digs, and two assists. Lydia Smith had five digs, and Kinley Carson had two digs.
Newton 2, Olney Richland County 0
Newton defeated Olney Richland County in straight sets Thursday.
The Lady Eagles (21-7, 5-1 Little Illini Conference) won the first set 25-16 and the second 25-11.
Rauch had two aces, two kills, two assists, and three digs. Martin had two aces and one dig. Utley had one ace and one dig. Mulvey had one ace. Shull had one ace, two kills, and three digs. Zumbahlen had one ace, three kills, and one block.
Smithenry had four kills, two blocks, and two digs. Kessler had three kills and four blocks. Mahaffey had two kills, 10 assists, one block, and five digs. Bennett had two assists and two digs. Hemrich had one assist and five digs, and Stanley had one dig.
Cumberland 2, Farmer City Blue Ridge 0
Cumberland defeated Farmer City Blue Ridge in straight sets Thursday.
The Lady Pirates (19-11-1) won the first set 25-6 and the second 25-23.
Kennedy Stults had nine kills and five digs. McKenzie Matteson had one kill and one dig. Emi Stierwalt had 20 assists, one block, and seven digs. Isabel Martinez had five digs. Katelyn Shoemaker had six kills, one block, and two digs. Kendyn Syfert had five kills, one block, three aces, and 12 digs. Chaney Thornton had one ace and nine digs. Ashton Coleman had one kill, and Jadalyn Sowers had two digs.
