VOLLEYBALL
Effingham 2, Newton 0
Effingham defeated Newton in straight sets Thursday.
The Flaming Hearts won the first set 25-23 and the second set 25-23.
Angela Ballman had one assist and six digs for Effingham (1-0). Hannah Thompson had four assists. Sidney Donaldson had three kills. Raegan Boone had four kills and eight digs. Bria Beals had two kills and five digs. Olivia Katt had three kills. Mya Harvey had one kill. Kaitlyn Budde had one kill and one block. Ali Davis had two kills, nine assists, and six digs, and Abby Cunningham had one block.
As for the Lady Eagles, Shull had two aces, five kills, two blocks, and five digs. Utley had two aces. Bennet had one ace, five assists, and six digs. Hemrich had one ace. Smithenry had five kills and one dig. Schafer had three kills, 11 assists, two blocks, and four digs. Rauch had two kills and one dig. Oldham had one kill. Kessler had one kill and one block, and Stanley had one dig.
St. Anthony 2, South Central 1
St. Anthony defeated South Central in three sets Thursday.
The Bulldogs lost the first set 20-25, won the second 25-13, and won the third 25-19.
Anna Faber had three kills for St. Anthony (1-0, 1-0 National Trail Conference). Addie Wernsing had five kills and two aces. Andrea Rudolphi had five kills, two aces, and one block. Abbi Hatton had 13 kills and one ace. Lucy Fearday had one kill and two blocks. Maddie Kibler had one kill, and Sophia Seagle had two kills, one ace, and one block.
As for the Lady Cougars (1-1, 0-1 National Trail Conference), Sierra Arnold had 15 digs. Olivia Brauer had one kill, 12 assists, four digs, and four blocks. Brooklyn Garrett had five kills, one ace, five digs, and one block. Sidney Shumate had eight assists and three digs. Chloe Smith had one kill and four digs. Brooke Cowger had five kills, two aces, and one block. Rayna Hall had five digs. Emma Jenne had four kills, one dig, and three blocks, and Emma Runge had six digs.
Teutopolis 2, Salem 0
Teutopolis defeated Salem in straight sets Thursday.
The Lady Shoes won the first set 25-21 and the second set 26-24.
Niemerg had seven kills, four aces, one block, and six digs for Teutopolis (2-0). Einhorn had two kills, two blocks, and two digs. Bueker had three kills, one block, one dig, and three assists. Pals had one kill and two digs. Konkel had six kills, one block, and four digs. Zumbahlen had one ace, eight digs, and 14 assists. Wall had four digs. Ruholl had five aces and seven digs. Deters had one kill and one dig. Probst had two aces, one dig, and one assist, and Kremer had one dig.
"We had some positives tonight," said Lady Shoes' head coach Jim Dietz in an email to the Effingham Daily News. "Ruholl's serving was a biggie, but the big one that doesn't appear on the stat sheet is Emma Deter's passing. They kept serving at her, and she kept dropping dimes on the setter's head. A lot of people don't realize the challenge of sitting out three rotations, coming in and having the other team come right at you. Emma handled that perfectly this evening."
Carlyle 2, Altamont 0
Altamont fell to Carlyle in straight sets Thursday.
The Lady Indians lost the first set 22-25 and the second 17-25.
Lanie Tedrick had five attacks, one ace, one block, and three digs for Altamont (0-1). Maddie Splechter had four attacks, one ace, and two digs. Alyvia Wills had two attacks and six digs. Kadence Wolff had two digs. Briana Hassebrock had one attack. Peyton Osteen had 13 assists, one ace, and six digs. Della Berg had two attacks, and Brianna Grunloh had three digs.
Hutsonville Palestine 2, Cumberland 1
Cumberland fell to Hutsonville Palestine in three sets Thursday.
The Lady Pirates won the first set 25-9, lost the second 21-25, and lost the third 11-15.
Megan Yaw had nine assists and one dig for Cumberland (1-1). Kennedy Stults had six kills, five aces, and eight digs. McKenzie Matteson had two kills. Emi Stierwalt had 14 assists, two kills, two aces, and four digs. Katelyn Shoemaker had eight kills. Kendyn Syfert had one assist, seven kills, two aces, and four digs. Chaney Thornton had two assists and four digs. Ashton Coleman had one kill, one block, and one dig, and Jadalyn Sowers had two digs.
Cowden-Herrick Beecher City 2, Dieterich 0
Cowden-Herrick Beecher City defeated Dieterich in straight sets Thursday.
The Bobcats won the first set 25-23 and the second set 25-16.
Gracie Heckert had one kill, six aces, and six digs for CHBC (2-0, 1-0 National Trail Conference). Madison Wojcik had one kill, two aces, four assists, and two digs. Marissa Summers had four kills, two aces, five assists, one block, and one dig. Karlee Smith had one kill, four aces, and one dig. Kaycie Stefanski had one kill and six digs. Birgen Schlanser had one dig, and Kyleigh Wallace had three kills and three blocks.
As for the Movin' Maroons (1-2, 0-1 National Trail Conference), Breanna Shull had one ace, two digs, and two kills. Olivia Brummer had one ace, five digs, and four kills. Hailey McWhorter had one dig and one assist. Ruby Westendorf had one ace, one dig, and one kill. Ella Kreke had one ace, two digs, three kills, and nine assists. Marli Michl had three aces, five digs, and two kills, and Allie Uthell had one ace, four digs, two kills, one assist, and one block.
North Clay 2, Webber 1
North Clay defeated Webber in three sets Thursday.
The Lady Cardinals lost the first set 14-25, won the second 25-19, and won the third 25-16.
Allison Czyzewski had 13 kills, one block, and four digs for North Clay (1-0). Camdyn Tappendorf had six kills, one block, 15 digs, and 23 assists. Maggie Ethridge had four kills, one ace, and 26 digs. Kyia Cone had three kills and one dig. Callie Johnson had two kills, two aces, and 16 digs. Madison Winterrowd had one kill, three aces, and five digs. Sydney Kincaid had 10 digs, and Matia Price had seven digs.
St. Elmo Brownstown 2, Vandalia 1
St. Elmo Brownstown defeated Vandalia in three sets Thursday.
The Eagles won the first set 25-22, lost the second 18-25, and won the third 25-18.
Morgan Hall had six kills, two blocks, and five digs for SEB (2-1). Laney Baldrige had five kills, three aces, two blocks, and four digs. Avery Myers had four kills, one block, five digs, and two assists. Lydia Smith had two kills, five aces, one block, and one assist. Shelby Sasse had one kill, two aces, and nine digs. Peyton Garrard had one kill, three aces, six digs, and 13 assists. Kinley Carson had two aces and one dig, and Jayna Ireland had two blocks and one dig.
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg 2, Central A&M 0
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg defeated Central A&M in straight sets Thursday.
The Hatchets won the first set 25-17 and the second set 25-8.
Ella Kinkelaar had one ace, five kills, 22 assists, and three digs for WSS (1-0). Gabby Vonderheide had two aces, seven kills, and three digs. Halle Moomaw had one ace, nine kills, and two blocks. Kinley Quast had two aces, four assists, and six digs. Samantha Hayes had four kills, one dig, and two blocks. Kaylynn Carey had two kills and two blocks. Ainslie Eident had four aces. Reese Bennett had one kill, and Maddie Rincker had three assists and two digs.
SOCCER
Mattoon 3, Effingham 0
Effingham fell to Mattoon, 3-0, in the Charleston Red and Gold Tournament Thursday.
The Flaming Hearts fell to 0-2 with the loss.
"We had several great chances, including one shot that the Mattoon keeper made a great save on," said Effingham head coach Logan Arney in an email to the Effingham Daily News. "Last season, we lost 9-0 to Mattoon. With changes to our system and how we play, I'm confident there are more signs of improvement."
Arney added that Xander Marler had four saves for the Flaming Hearts, while Maicol Sefton had the best shot on goal.
Robinson 4, St. Anthony 1
St. Anthony fell to Robinson, 4-1, in the St. Anthony-Teutopolis Soccer Invitational Thursday.
Manaye Mossman scored the lone goal for the Bulldogs (0-2).
"We had a great first half," said St. Anthony head coach Martin Reyes in an email to the Effingham Daily News. "We played good defense and created great chances."
Teutopolis 3, Pinckneyville 0
Teutopolis defeated Pinckneyville, 3-0, in the St. Anthony-Teutopolis Soccer Invitational Thursday.
Nolan Runde scored his third goal of the season. Ethan Thoele scored his fifth, and Evan Waldhoff scored his second, first off a penalty kick.
Harrisburg 2, Altamont 0
Altamont fell to Harrisburg, 2-0, in the St. Anthony-Teutopolis Soccer Invitational Thursday.
The loss pushed the Indians to 0-2 on the season.
Newton 0, Mt. Carmel 0
Newton and Mt. Carmel played to a 0-0 draw in the St. Anthony-Teutopolis Soccer Invitational Thursday.
The tie pushes the Eagles to 1-0-1 on the season.
BOYS GOLF
Teutopolis at Casey-Westfield w/ Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg
Teutopolis finished first and Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg second at Casey-Westfield Thursday.
The Wooden Shoes finished with a team score of 175. The Hatchets finished with a team score of 197.
Ethan Thoele led Teutopolis with a final round of 39. Hayden Jansen shot a 44. Adam Lustig shot a 45, and Brody Thoele shot a 47.
The two scores that didn't count toward the team total were Kole Ohnesorge's 50 and Gabe Schlink's 54.
As for WSS, Rylan Rincker paced the team with a 42. Briar Smith and Brody Hendrickson shot a 51, and Nathaniel Gracey shot a 53.
The two scores that didn't count toward the team total were Clayton Carey and Thomas Davis' 57.
The Wooden Shoes and Hatchets also sent junior varsity players to compete, while WSS added a female participant.
For Teutopolis, Landyn Thoele shot a 50, Drew Hoene shot a 54, and Noah Koester shot a 57.
For WSS, Ross McCormick shot a 59, Jack Holland and Patton Voris shot 61s, and Bailey Owens shot a 64 among female competitors.
Vandalia at Altamont w/ Ramsey
Altamont came in second at a triangular match Thursday.
The Indians finished with a team score of 194. Ramsey won the triangular with a team score of 177, and Vandalia was third with a team score of 201.
Avery Jarhaus finished with a final round of 41 to lead Altamont. Zeke Rippetoe shot a 47. Tyler Ruffner shot a 50. Justin Collmann shot a 56. Daniel McCammon shot a 57, and Charlie Goeckner shot a 63.
The Indians also sent two female participants to compete.
Sophia Pearcy shot a 57, and Gabby Weishaar shot a 66.
GIRLS TENNIS
Newton 9, Fairfield 0
Newton defeated Fairfield, 9-0, Thursday.
In singles matches, Charlotte Schackmann (2-0) defeated Maddie Foster, 10-6. Jean Lin (2-0) defeated Sara McGehee, 10-4. Grace Warfel (1-1) defeated McKenna Poole, 10-5. Paige Klingler (1-1) defeated Serenity Yingst, 10-5. Jailyn Hall (2-0) defeated Addyson Kiktavy, 10-0, and Darci Marble (2-0) defeated Kinley Poole, 10-2.
In doubles matches, Schackmann and Lin (1-1) defeated McGehee and Poole, 10-1. Warfel and Avery Zumbahlen (1-1) defeated Foster and Kiktavy, 10-3, and Klingler and Hall (1-1) defeated Yingst and Poole, 10-0.
FALL BASEBALL
Teutopolis 7, Neoga 0
Teutopolis defeated Neoga, 7-0, Thursday.
The Wooden Shoes scored four runs in the first, two in the fifth, and one in the sixth.
Caleb Bloemer hit three singles for Teutopolis (1-2). Bennett Thompson hit one single and one home run and had one RBI. Caleb Siemer hit one single. Conner Siemer hit one home run and had three RBIs, and Mitch Jansen hit one home run and had two RBIs.
Connor Hoelscher and Carter Hoene pitched for the Wooden Shoes. Hoelscher threw three innings and allowed three hits and one walk with three strikeouts; Hoene pitched four innings and allowed two hits with four strikeouts.
As for the Indians (1-1), Quintin Richards hit two singles. Brady Reynolds hit one single. Trey Sheehan hit one single, and Ryan Koester hit one single.
James Ballinger, Micah Staszak, and Josiah Gentry pitched for Neoga. Ballinger threw 2 1/3 innings and allowed four hits, three earned runs, and three walks with one strikeout. Staszak pitched three innings and allowed four hits, three earned runs, and one walk, and Gentry pitched 1 2/3 innings and allowed three walks.
North Clay 5, Christ Our Rock Lutheran 5
North Clay and Christ Our Rock Lutheran played to a 5-5 tie Thursday.
The Cardinals scored two runs in the third, one in the fourth, one in the fifth, and one in the sixth.
Logan Fleener hit two singles and had one RBI for North Clay (2-0-1). Ian Jones hit two singles. Carder Walden hit one single and had one RBI. Alex Boose hit one single and had one RBI. Daniel Warren hit one double and had one RBI, and Jack Compton hit one single.
Ayden Jones, Compton, Ian Jones, Cody Zimdars, and Walden pitched for the Cardinals. Ayden Jones threw 1 2/3 innings and allowed two hits, no earned runs, and three walks. Compton pitched 3 1/3 innings and allowed two hits, one earned run, and one walk with three strikeouts. Ian Jones pitched one inning and allowed one hit, one earned run, and one walk. Zimdars pitched two innings and allowed two hits with one strikeout, and Walden pitched two innings and allowed one hit and two walks with one strikeout.
GIRLS GOLF
Teutopolis at Charleston
Teutopolis defeated Charleston and Mt. Zion Thursday.
The Lady Shoes finished with a score of 196, winning by a scorecard playoff over Charleston. Mt. Zion finished third with a team score of 205.
Abby Wortman shot a final round 45 for Teutopolis. Alaina Helmink and Halle Bushue shot a 49, and Mollie Koeser and Brileigh Bloemer shot a 53.
The scores that didn't count toward the team total were Hildi Niemerg's 55, Josie Deters' 61, Margaret Wente's 62, and Madi Deters' 75.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.