Louisville (North Clay) 12, Effingham 4
North Clay defeated Effingham, 12-4, at Paul Smith Field.
Cody Zimdars had two hits (one double). Logan Fleener had two hits (one double). Ian Jones, Trenton Ingram and Daniel Warren had two hits and Alex Boose and Carder Walden had one hit.
Jack Compton, Ayden Jones, Ian Jones and Zimdars pitched for the Cardinals (9-3). Compton threw 2 1/3 innings and allowed one hit, two runs (one earned) and one walk with one strikeout; Ayden threw 1 1/3 innings and allowed two hits, one run and one walk with one strikeout; Ian threw 2 1/3 innings and allowed three walks with two strikeouts and Zimdars threw one inning and allowed two hits and one run.
As for the Flaming Hearts (5-8), Kaden Koeberlein had two hits. Spencer Fox had one triple and Quest Hull and Colton Webb had one hit.
Effingham (St. Anthony) 10, Catlin (Salt Fork) 0
St. Anthony defeated Catlin (Salt Fork), 10-0, at Evergreen Hollow Park.
Eli Levitt had three hits (one home run) and three RBIs. Beau Adams had two hits (one home run) and one RBI. Brock Fearday had two hits (one double) and one RBI. Ryan Schmidt hit one double and had three RBIs and Brock Jansen had one hit for the Bulldogs (8-2).
Jansen pitched for St. Anthony and allowed one hit with eight strikeouts over five innings.
Newton 6, Marshall 0
Newton defeated Marshall, 6-0, at Newton.
Payton Harris had three hits. David Ferguson had two and Isaac Flowers, Max Meinhart and Gus Bierman had one for the Eagles (9-6).
Carder Reich pitched for Newton and allowed one hit and one walk with 16 strikeouts over seven innings.
Neoga 4, Toledo (Cumberland) 2
Neoga defeated Cumberland, 4-2, at Toledo.
Bryar Hennesay had two hits (two doubles). Ryan Koester had one double and Trey Sheehan and Malachi Staszak had one hit for the Indians (7-8).
Hennesay, Sheehan and Colin Blazich pitched for Neoga. Hennesay threw three innings and allowed four hits, two runs and three walks with four strikeouts; Sheehan threw three innings and Blazich threw one inning and allowed one hit with one strikeout.
As for the Pirates (5-6), Trevin Magee had two hits and Blake McMechan, Gavin Hendrix and Ty Bradley had one.
Maddox McElravy and Jaxon Boldt pitched for Cumberland. McElravy threw six innings and allowed five hits, three runs (two earned) and four walks with eight strikeouts; Boldt threw one inning and allowed one unearned run.
Brownstown [Coop] 4, Mulberry Grove 2
Brownstown-St. Elmo defeated Mulberry Grove, 4-2, at Mulberry Grove.
Adam Atwood had two hits. Wyatt Forbes had two hits and one RBI. Jarrett Pasley and Kyle Behl had one hit and Lane Stine had one hit and one RBI for the Bombers (5-4).
Farina (South Central) 8, Greenville 0
South Central defeated Greenville, 8-0, at GCS Credit Union Ballpark in Sauget.
Chase Thompson and Anthony Buonaura had two hits and Aidan Dodson, Andrew Magnus, Zen Montes and Ethan Watwood had one hit for the Cougars (12-0).
Buonaura and Calaway Smith pitched for South Central. Buonaura threw six innings and allowed three hits and three walks with nine strikeouts; Smith threw one inning and had two strikeouts.
Effingham 9, Mahomet-Seymour 0
Effingham defeated Mahomet-Seymour, 9-0, at Effingham.
In singles matches, Thad Dillow defeated Leif Olson (6-0, 6-0). Blayne Pals defeated Jacob Atteberry (6-3, 6-3). Evan Pryor defeated Quade Bristle (6-4, 6-1). Preston Siner defeated Jack Louis (6-1, 6-1). Ross Schaefer defeated Hayden Mitchell (6-2, 6-3) and Cannon Bockhorn defeated Lucas Raquel (6-1, 6-4).
In doubles matches, Dillow and Pals defeated Olson and Atteberry (6-1, 6-0). Pryor and Siner defeated Louis and Keaton Roberts (6-3, 6-1) and Schaefer and Bockhorn defeated Mitchell and Caleb Bushue (6-1, 6-4).
Effingham (St. Anthony) 9, Decatur (St. Teresa) 0
St. Anthony defeated Decatur (St. Teresa), 9-0, at Effingham Community Park.
In singles matches, Manaye Mossman defeated Henry Reising (6-1, 6-0). Aidan Tegeler defeated Paul Candelaria (6-0, 6-0). Evan Mossman defeated Caleb Graham (6-1, 6-0). Connor Eggars defeated Adrian Madrigal (6-0, 6-0). Matt Herzing defeated Jack Wayne (6-1, 6-0) and Jackson Schultz defeated Ian McCurdy (6-2, 6-0).
In doubles matches, Manaye Mossman and Tegeler defeated Reising and Candelaria (6-1, 6-2). Evan Mossman and Herzing defeated Madrigal and Graham (6-0, 6-0) and Schultz and Eggars defeated McCurdy and Wayne (6-0, 6-1).
Newton 8, Robinson 1
Newton defeated Robinson, 8-1, at Robinson.
In singles matches, Ben Street defeated Eli Rosborough (6-0, 6-1). Isaac Street defeated Owen Schmidt (6-3, 6-1). Joao Sandoval defeated Aiden Elder (6-1, 6-3). Isaac Kocher defeated Derek Steward (3-6, 6-4, 10-6). Alex Bigard defeated Duke Thompson (6-4, 2-6, 10-8) and Wesley Britton lost to Cody Waggoner (6-7, 5-7).
In doubles matches, Ben and Isaac Street defeated Rosborough and Elder (6-4, 6-2). Sandoval and Kocher defeated Thompson and Steward (6-2, 6-2) and Brennan Bigard and Britton defeated Waggoner and Cash Veteto (4-6, 6-1, 14-12).
Teutopolis 5, Windsor [Coop] 4
Teutopolis defeated Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg, 5-4, at Teutopolis.
Erin Althoff had two hits. Kaylee Niebrugge had two hits (one double). Emily Konkel and Malea Helmink had one triple and Olivia Copple and Dani Sarchet had one hit for the Lady Shoes (4-4).
Courtney Gibson pitched and allowed eight hits, four runs (one earned) and three walks with 12 strikeouts.
As for the Hatchets (6-5), Sam Hayes and Ava Richards had two hits and Kaylyn Carey, Alaira Friese, Katelyn VonBehrens and Alexis Gee had one hit.
Hayes pitched and allowed eight hits, five runs (four earned) and three walks with four strikeouts.
Dieterich 7, Hutsonville [Coop] 5
Dieterich defeated Hutsonville w/ Palestine, 7-5, at Hutsonville.
Brittney Niemerg had two hits (one double and one home run). Ella Kreke and Lucie Jansen had two hits and Eva Meinhart, Callie Faller and Estella Meinhart had one hit for the Movin’ Maroons (4-8).
Niemerg pitched and allowed five hits, five runs (one earned) and three walks with six strikeouts.
Newton 3, Marshall 2
Newton defeated Marshall, 3-2, at Newton.
Bailee Frichtl had one triple. Lexie Grove had one double and Addy O’Dell, Avery Mulvey and Camryn Martin had one hit for the Lady Eagles (10-1).
Kayla Kocher pitched for Newton and allowed four hits, two unearned runs and one walk with 10 strikeouts.
Tiger Relays (Boys and Girls)
Effingham, St. Anthony and Neoga participated in the Tiger Relays at Paris.
St. Anthony won on the girls side with 168 points. Effingham was second with 160 and Neoga was seventh with 20; Effingham finished second on the boys side with 134, St. Anthony was third with 118 and Neoga was ninth with 11.
On the boys side, for Effingham, senior Caden Walls won the 100-meter dash at 11.54 seconds. Sophomore Weldon Dunston won the 200-meter dash (23.85 seconds). Sophomore Sam Spicer won the 800-meter run (2:08.42). Senior Garrett Wagoner won the 3200-meter run (10:21.43) and senior Logan Heil won the 110-meter hurdles (16.31 seconds).
For St. Anthony, senior Max Sager won the 400-meter dash (54.89 seconds). Seniors Giovanni Bucio, Conlan Walsh, Griffen Elder and Sager won the 4x400-meter relay (3:4215) and junior Aidan Braunecker, Walsh and Bucio and freshman Julius Ramos won the 4x800-meter relay (9:01.75).
Meanwhile, on the girls side for St. Anthony, senior Erin Stewart, freshman Liv Hoene, sophomore Anna Greene and junior Maggie Moeller won the 4x100-meter relay (53.85 seconds). Stewart, junior Grace Niebrugge, and freshmen Audrey LaSarge and Hoene won the 4x200-meter relay (1:56.99). Junior Emma Helmink, freshmen Jada Carpenter and Mollie Slifer and junior Stacie Vonderheide won the 4x800-meter relay (11:29.04). Sophomore Mary Scheidemantel won the high jump and set a personal record (5-foot). Junior Allison Geen won the pole vault and set a personal record (11-foot-3-inches) and Moeller won the triple jump (30-foot-9-inches).
For Effingham, freshman Baylee Summers won the 400-meter dash (1:04.20). Sophomore Jessica Larsen won the 1600-meter run (5:34.88). Morgan Springer won the 3200-meter run (13:16.62). Senior Taylor Greene won the 100-meter hurdles (18.37 seconds). Junior Rylea Hodge won the 300-meter hurdles (53.89 seconds) and freshmen Summers and Laney Myers, senior Allison Miller and sophomore Haddie Hill won the 4x400-meter relay (4:30.05).
Flora Invitational (Boys)
Newton won the Flora Invitational with 163 points.
Junior Parker Wolf won the 100-meter dash and set a personal record (10.7 seconds) and won the 400-meter dash and set a personal record (50.4 seconds).
Junior Luke Weber won the 800-meter run and set a personal record (2:03.7).
Junior Evan Baltzell won the 110-meter hurdles and set a season record (16.5 seconds) and won the 300-meter hurdles and set a season record (43.4 seconds).
Seniors Luis Zavala and Owen Mahaffey, Weber and sophomore Jackson Sornberger won the 4x800-meter relay (9:06.7) and senior Jacob Wickham won the shot put (47-foot-4-inches) and the discus and set a personal record (167-foot-5-inches).
Vandalia Meet
Brownstown-St. Elmo won in girls events and came in second in boys events at a Vandalia-hosted meet.
The girls won with 52 points; the boys came in second with 59 points.
In girls events, freshman Presley Williams won the 100-meter dash (12.92 seconds) and won the 200-meter dash (27.81 seconds).
Freshman Addie Sasse won the 400-meter run and set a personal record (1:15.40).
Sophomore Katie Berner won the 100-meter hurdles (18 seconds) and won the 300-meter hurdles (55.21 seconds).
The 4x100-meter relay team won at 55.21 seconds and senior Addie McWhorter won in the high jump (1.57 meters).
Meanwhile, in boys events, freshman Ryan Powell won the 800-meter run (2:17.31).
Sophomore Lowell Wilhour won the 110-meter hurdles (17.28 seconds) and won the 300-meter hurdles (44.99 seconds).
The 4x400-meter relay team won at 4:21.28 and the 4x800-meter relay team won at 10:22.34 and freshman Wade Stine won the discus (23.23 meters).
