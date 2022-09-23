VOLLEYBALL
Mattoon 2, Effingham 1
Effingham fell to Mattoon in three sets Thursday.
The Hearts won the first set 25-22, lost the second 18-25, and lost the third 21-25.
Ali Davis had six kills and three digs. Angela Ballman had nine digs. Berkley Pullen had one kill, six assists, and 12 digs. Bria Beals had three kills, one assist, one ace, and six digs. Hannah Thompson had 12 assists, three aces, and six digs. Olivia Katt had one dig. Raegan Boone had four kills, one assist, three aces, and six digs. Riley Cunningham had two digs. Saige Althoff had one kill, one assist, and one dig, and Sidney Donaldson had six kills and eight digs.
St. Anthony 2, Patoka 0
St. Anthony defeated Patoka in straight sets Thursday.
The Bulldogs won the first set 25-14 and the second 25-21.
Ally Repking had four digs. Addie Wernsing had 21 assists and three digs. Andrea Rudolphi had five kills and four digs. Laney Coffin had one dig. Stacie Vonderheide had three digs. Abbi Hatton had five kills, two aces, and 24 digs. Taylor Quandt had eight digs. Kenzie Kabbes had one dig. Lucy Fearday had nine kills, three aces, and five digs. Maddie Kibler had six digs. Anna Niemeyer had one kill, two aces, and one dig, and Sophia Seagle had three kills, two aces, one block, and three digs.
Newton 2, Lawrenceville 0
Newton defeated Lawrenceville in straight sets Thursday.
The Lady Eagles won the first set 25-22 and won the second 25-13.
Utley had three aces and one kill for Newton (16-6, 2-0 Little Illini Conference). Schafer had three aces, four kills, 20 assists, and two digs. Rauch had one ace and eight kills. Zumbahlen had five kills and one dig. Kessler had four kills and one dig. Smithenry had two kills. Shull had three kills and two digs. Martin had two assists and two digs. Bennett had two assists and four digs. Stanely had three digs, and Hemrich had one dig.
Cowden-Herrick Beecher City 2, Mulberry Grove 1
Cowden-Herrick Beecher City defeated Mulberry Grove in three sets Thursday.
The Bobcats won the first set 25-22, lost the second 23-25, and won the third 25-20.
Gracie Heckert had eight kills, one ace, and 18 digs for CHBC (8-12). Madison Wojcik had one kill, one ace, 12 assists, and eight digs. Marissa Summers had two kills, two aces, 12 assists, and five digs. Karlee Smith had six kills, one ace, one block, and 12 digs. Kaycie Stefanski had four kills and 10 digs. Birgen Schlanser had 17 digs. Kyleigh Wallace had eight kills, one ace, three blocks, and three digs, and Carmen Olesen had one block and two digs.
Neoga 2, St. Elmo Brownstown 0
Neoga defeated St. Elmo Brownstown in straight sets Thursday.
The Indians won the first set 25-21 and the second 25-16.
Klowee Conder had 10 digs, three aces, and four kills for Neoga. Andrea Burcham had six digs, five kills, two blocks, and nine assists. Allison Worman had two digs, eight kills, and three blocks. Sydney Richards had 13 digs, three aces, eight kills, and three blocks. Natalie O'Dell had seven digs, one ace, two kills, one block, and 11 assists. Sydney Hakman had five digs, and Haylee Campbell had two kills and one block.
As for the Eagles (9-8), Morgan Hall had five kills and 16 digs. Avery Myers had four kills and one dig. Shelby Sasse had three kills and 11 digs. Lydia Smith had two kills. Laney Baldrige had two kills, three digs, and one assist. Peyton Garrard had one kill, eight digs, and 12 assists. Jayna Ireland had one block and one dig, and Kinley Carson had four digs and two assists.
South Central 2, North Clay 0
South Central defeated North Clay in straight sets Thursday.
The Lady Cougars (13-5) won the first set 25-21 and won the second 25-16.
Sierra Arnold had six digs and five aces for South Central. Olivia Brauer had three kills, eight assists, five digs, one block, and one ace. Brooklyn Garrett had nine kills, five digs, and one ace. Sidney Shumate had one kill, nine assists, and eight digs. Chloe Smith had one assist and one block. Emma Chambers had two kills and four digs. Brooke Cowger had three kills and three digs, and Emma Jenne had one kill and two digs.
GIRLS GOLF
Mattoon at Effingham w/ St. Anthony
Mattoon took first and Effingham second in a triangular match Thursday.
Marah Kirk, Elena Niebrugge, and Anan Hritzel shot 41 for the Hearts. Ella Niebrugge shot a 42. Marissa Allie shot a 43, and Emilie Vincent shot a 58.
As for the Bulldogs, Addie Krouse shot a 42. Maddie Brummer shot a 43, and Mia Schwing shot a 45.
It was also Senior Night for Effingham's Kirk, Ella Niebrugge, Allie, Hirtzel, and Vincent.
Teutopolis at Tuscola
Teutopolis finished third while Sulivan and Tuscola tied for first Thursday.
The Lady Shoes shot a team score of 209.
Alaina Helmink shot a 49. Abigail Wortman shot a 50. Halle Bushue shot a 52. Brileigh Bloemer shto a 58. Josie Deters shot a 59 and Mollie Koester shot a 62.
SOCCER
Lincoln 8, Effingham 0
Effingham fell to Lincoln, 8-0, Thursday.
Xander Marler had nine saves for the Flaming Hearts.
There was no other information available.
Newton 7, St. Anthony 0
Newton defeated St. Anthony, 7-0, Thursday.
The Eagles (11-0-2) had three goals from Carder Reich, two from Joao Sandoval, and one from Luke Weber and Greyson Dow. Gage Reynolds, Reich, and Lance Volk finished with assists for Newton.
Teutopolis 1, Centralia 0
Teutopolis defeated Centralia, 1-0, Thursday.
Josh Habing scored the lone goal for the Wooden Shoes (12-0-2), while Nolan Runde assisted on it.
Altamont 3, Robinson 2
Altamont defeated Robinson, 3-2, Thursday.
Javian Schlanser and Hayden Summers scored for the Indians, while Altamont also had an own goal.
FALL BASEBALL
Altamont 9, Teutopolis 4
Altamont defeated Teutopolis, 9-4, Thursday.
The Indians (16-4) scored one run in the first, three in the second, two in the third, and three in the fifth.
Keegan Schultz hit three singles and had one RBI for Altamont. Eli Miller hit two singles and had one RBI. Nathan Stuemke hit one single. Jared Hammer hit one single and had one RBI. Dillan Elam hit one single. Riley Berg hit one single and had one RBI. Aden McManaway hit one double and had two RBIs, and Kade Milleville had one RBI.
Hammer, Keinon Eirhart, and Dyson Wagner pitched for the Indians. Hammer threw five innings and allowed five hits, no earned runs, and one walk with nine strikeouts; Eirhart threw one inning and allowed one walk with one strikeout, and Wagner threw one inning and allowed one hit and no earned runs with two strikeouts.
As for the Wooden Shoes (10-8), they scored two runs in the first and two in the seventh.
Jake Bushur hit one single and one triple and had two RBIs for Teutopolis. Brett Kreke hit two singles. Austin Bloemer hit one single and had one RBI, and Tyler Pruemer hit one single.
Odin 8, Dieterich 6
Dieterich fell to Odin, 8-6, Thursday.
The Movin' Maroons scored one run in the first, one in the third, two in the fourth, and two in the seventh.
Pete Britton hit two singles and one triple for Dieterich. Garrett Niebrugge hit one single and had one RBI. Noah Dill hit one double and had one RBI. Andrew Hall hit one double and had two RBIs. Lucas Westendorf hit one single., and Sam Hardiek had one RBI.
Dane Curry, Britton, and Niebrugge pitched for the Movin' Maroons. Curry threw 1 2/3 innings and allowed three hits, four earned runs, and two walks. Britton threw three innings and allowed one hit, two earned runs, and five walks with three strikeouts, and Niebrugge threw 1 1/3 innings and allowed two walks with one strikeout.
Cowden-Herrick Beecher City 10, Ramsey 0
Cowden-Herrick Beecher City defeated Ramsey, 10-0, Thursday.
The Bobcats scored one run in the first, second, third, and fourth innings and three in the fifth and sixth innings.
Evans hit one single and had one RBI for CHBC. Nowitzke hit one single. Wojcik hit two singles and one double and had one RBI. Lorton hit one triple. Schlanser hit one single and had one RBI. Jones hit one single and had one RBI. Calame had one RBI. Davis hit one single and had one RBI. Cosart had one RBI, and Rueff hit two singles and had one RBI.
Brownstown St. Elmo 8, Mulberry Grove 1
Brownstown St. Elmo defeated Mulberry Grove, 8-1, Thursday to win the Egyptian Illini Conference championship.
The Bombers (10-8) scored five runs in the first and three in the fifth.
Adam Atwood hit three singles and had one RBI for BSE. Jarrett Pasley hit two singles. Wyatt Forbes hit one single and had one RBI. Cade Schaub hit one single. Kyle Behl hit one single. Lane Stine hit one single and had one RBI, and Josiah Maxey had one RBI.
BOYS GOLF
Teutopolis at Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg
Teutopolis defeated Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg by a scorecard playoff Thursday.
The Wooden Shoes and Hatchets each shot 193.
Davin Warman, Landyn Thoele, and Drew Hoene shot a48. Noah Koester shot 49. Dylan O'Brien shot 50, and Colin Habing shot 52.
As for WSS, Rylan Rincker shot 42. Nathaniel Gracey shot 48. Clayton Carey shot 50. Briar Smith shot 53. Brody Hendrickson shot 55, and Jack Holland shot 59.
Altamont 176, Ramsey 191
Altamont defeated Ramsey, 176-191, Thursday.
Avery Jarhaus shot a 37. Zeke Rippetoe shot a 40. Tyler Ruffner shot a 48. Daniel McCammon shot a 51. Gavin Flack shot a 52, and Alex Walker shot a 54.
Meanwhile, on the girls' side, Sophia Pearcy shot a 51, and Gabby Weishaar shot a 67.
GIRLS TENNIS
Richland County 8, Effingham 1
Effingham fell to Richland County, 8-1, Thursday.
In singles matches, Madison Mapes fell to Grayce Burgener (2-6, 4-6). Aila Woomer fell to Abigail Atwood (2-6, 2-6). Izzy Volpi fell to McKenna Snider (0-6, 1-6). Gracie Kroenlein fell to Claire Uhl (3-6, 2-6). Ella Seaman fell to Evie Potter (0-6, 0-6), and Kaitlyn Parker defeated Raley Inskeep (6-4, 6-1).
In doubles matches, Volpi and Woomer fell to Atwood and Burgener (6-2, 4-6, 8-10). Mapes and Kroenlein fell to Uhl and Potter (2-6, 1-6), and Seaman and Parker fell to Inskeep and Danielle Clodfelter (2-6, 7-6, 7-10).
