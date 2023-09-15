Effingham 7, Charleston 0
Effingham defeated Charleston on Thursday, 7-0.
Maicol Sefton had four goals and one assist. Camilo Aden had one goal and one assist. Sam Spicer had one goal. Edu Crespo had one goal. Aiden Hanks and Gage Kinder each had one assist. Xander Marler had five saves and Brady Wilson had one save.
Greenville 2, Altamont 1
Altamont fell to Greenville on Thursday, 2-1.
The Indians fell to 6-4 with the loss.
There was no further information to report.
Newton 4, Mt. Carmel 1
Newton defeated Mt. Carmel on Thursday, 4-1.
Luke Weber scored all four goals for the Eagles (7-2). Nick Brody and Greyson Dow finished with assists.
Teutopolis 9, Louisville (North Clay) 2
Teutopolis defeated North Clay on Thursday, 9-2.
Garrett Gaddis went 1-for-3 with one run and one RBI. Henry Thompson went 1-for-1 with one double, one run and one RBI. Mick Niebrugge went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs and two RBIs.
Conner Hoelscher went 1-for-3 with one run. Devin Kreke went 1-for-2 with one double, two runs and one walk. Alex Kremer went 1-for-3 with one run and one RBI and Zac Niebrugge went 3-for-3 with one double, one run and two RBIs.
Austin Borries and Hoelscher pitched for the Wooden Shoes (10-1).
For the Cardinals (8-6), Ian Jones went 1-for-3 with two runs and one walk. Cody Zimdars went 1-for-2 with one RBI and one walk and Cayden Craig went 2-for-3. Ayden Jones, Ben Czyzewski and Keegan Sullens pitched for North Clay.
Beecher City/Cowden-Herrick 12, Mulberry Grove 1
Beecher City beat Mulberry Grove on Thursday, 12-1.
Clayton Wojcik had one single and one RBI. Wyatt Rueff had one double and two RBIs. AJ Radloff had one single and one RBI.
Gage Lorton had two walks. Carson Evans had two singles, one RBI and two walks.
Layne Jones had one single and two RBIs.
Kyle Lamb had one single, two RBIs and two walks. Blake Mueller had one single, one RBI and one walk and Conner Nowitzke had two singles and three RBIs.
Evans and Clive Schlanser pitched for the Bobcats (7-3).
St. Anthony Junior Varsity Invitational
The St. Anthony Bulldogs took first place at the St. Anthony Junior Varsity Invitational at Foreway Golf Course on Thursday.
St. Anthony fired a team score of 146.
Teutopolis finished third with a 164. Effingham fired a 164 and Altamont fired a 189.
Jack Swingler led the Bulldogs with a 35. Maddux Clark and Ethan Karolewicz each shot a 36.
Alec Hakman and Drake Brown each shot a 39 and Andrew Meyer shot a 41.
Noah Koester led the Wooden Shoes with a 39. Dylan O’Brien and Owen Kremer each shot a 41. Landyn Thoele shot a 43. Drew Hoene shot a 44 and Gavin Althoff shot a 47.
Blayne Pals led the Flaming Hearts with a 39. Brady Boehm and Jack Poe each shot a 41.
Ross Schaefer shot a 43 and Kaden Field shot a 44 and Preston Siner shot a 54.
Lastly, Kaiden Wolff and Tyler Ruffner each shot a 44 for the Indians. Charlie Goeckner shot a 49.
Joel Bauer shot a 52. Owen Reardon shot a 54 and Cooper Hankins shot a 66.
Individually, North Clay’s Riley Poe shot a 41 and Jacob Arnold shot a 42; St. Anthony’s Cole Adams shot a 42 and Keegan Overbeck shot a 57 and Effingham’s Gunnar Heil shot a 72.
Pana Invitational
St. Anthony competed at the Pana Invitational on Thursday.
The Bulldogs fired a team score of 171. Addie Krouse shot a final round of 34. Gianna Frisbie shot a 44. Sydney Kibler shot a 45. Mia Schwing shot a 48 and Brooklyn Phillips shot a 49.
Paris 7, Effingham 2
Effingham fell to Paris on Thursday, 7-2.
In singles matches, Izzy Volpi beat Emerson Barrett 6-4, 3-6, 1-0 (5). Charly Kreke fell to Graci Watson 3-6, 2-6 and Kristen Armstrong fell to Bella Moreschi 1-6, 7-5, 0-1 (3).
In doubles matches, Volpi and Armstrong beat Emerson Barrett and Watson 6-4, 6-4. Kreke and Cora Hartmann fell to Myah Bartos and Moreschi 4-6, 3-6 and Makenna Duckwitz and Addy Hemrich fell to Ava Barrett and Shelby Fry 5-7, 3-6.
Effingham (St. Anthony) 7, Flora 2
St. Anthony defeated Flora on Thursday, 7-2.
In singles matches, Emily Kowalke beat Jenny Powless 6-1, 6-2. Mia Kinkelaar beat Leah Jones 6-0, 6-1. Liv Hoene defeated Addie Larch 6-4, 6-0. Ellie Link beat Elise Duke 3-6, 6-4, 10-8.
Nora Trupiano defeated Makenna Hackney 7-5, 3-6, 11-9 and Anna Greene fell to Elena Warren 4-6, 1-6.
In doubles matches, Kinkelaar and Link beat Kathryn Jennings and Duke 7-5, 6-4. Kowalke and Hoene beat Larch and Ava Patridge 6-1, 7-5 and Trupiano and Julia Schultz fell to Powless and Jones 0-6, 2-6.
Teutopolis 9, Mt. Zion 0
Teutopolis defeated Mt. Zion on Thursday, 9-0.
In singles matches, Anna Probst beat Peyton Schroeder 6-3, 6-1. Abbie Lee beat Victoria Madler 6-2, 6-2 and Julian Hemmen beat Paityn Koester 6-1, 6-3.
In doubles matches, Olivia Hemmen and Anna Probst beat Lucy Schnippel and Koester 8-0. Jada Buehnerkemper and Ella Wermert defeated Madler and Emma Crowley 8-1 and Kelsey Niemerg and Adi Davidson beat Sophia Byers and Faith Roundcount 8-1.
Effingham 2, Charleston 0
Effingham defeated Charleston in two sets on Thursday.
The Flaming Hearts won the first set 25-18 and the second 25-13.
Angela Ballman had two digs. Sidney Donaldson had two kills, four aces and three digs. Berkley Pullen had one kill, three assists, one ace and one dig. Hannah Thompson had two kills, 20 assists, one ace and five digs. Raegan Boone had three kills and two digs.
Reaghan Delong had one kill and one assist. Bria Beals had five kills, two blocks and seven digs. Olivia Katt had two kills and one dig.
Alyssa Martin had one dig. Bella Austin had eight kills, one ace and six digs and Mckenzie Love had one kill.
Effingham (St. Anthony) 2, Marshall 0
St. Anthony defeated Marshall in two sets on Thursday.
The Bulldogs won the first set 25-16 and the second 25-19.
Addie Wernsing had 15 assists. Andrea Rudolphi had four kills and three blocks. Laney Coffin had three kills. Stacie Vonderheide had one ace and two assists.
Abbi Hatton had 11 kills and one ace. Addi Nuxoll had four kills, two aces and two blocks. Abby Thoele had one assist. Maddie Kibler had two aces and Anna Niemeyer had two kills.
Teutopolis 2, Neoga 0
Teutopolis defeated Neoga in two sets on Thursday.
The Lady Shoes won the first set 25-21 and the second 25-10.
Emma Deters had three kills and one dig. Sara Niemerg had two kills and four digs. TaNeal Einhorn had five kills, one ace and one block. RyLee Dittamore had three kills, five aces and two digs.
Molly Pals had five kills, one block and one dig. Claresa Ruholl had 13 digs. Ava Ruholl had one dig. Kaitlyn Tebbe had three aces.
Summer Wall had one ace and three digs. Sara Zumbahlen had one block and six assists and Danielle Probst had one ace, three digs and 10 assists.
“We started slow tonight and let Neoga take the initiative,” said head coach Jim Dietz in an email to the Daily News. “That’s dangerous because Mary (Hill) is one of the best young coaches in the area. She tried a ton of different things to score on us and we were able to keep several balls in play that were just all about determination and hustle. It was nice to have consecutive matches with that.”
Altamont 2, Cisne 0
Altamont defeated Cisne in two sets on Thursday.
The Lady Indians won the first set 25-22 and the second 25-11.
Peyton Osteen had one ace, one dig and two assists.
Grace Lemke had two kills and one block. Makaylee Splechter had two assists. Della Berg had three digs. Kylie Osteen had two kills and one block. Maya Moore had three kills. Riley Rippetoe had two blocks and Hope Roedl had one dig.
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 2, St. Elmo/Brownstown 0
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg defeated St. Elmo/Brownstown in two sets on Thursday.
The Hatchets (9-3) won the first set 25-10 and the second 25-10.
Ella Kinkelaar had one ace, one kill, 20 assists and three digs. Gabby Vonderheide had two aces, three kills and six digs.
Halle Moomaw had seven aces, seven kills and five digs. Kinley Quast had one ace and four digs.
Samantha Hayes had seven kills and one dig.
Ainslie Eident had two aces, one assist and one dig. Ellie Wittenberg had three kills, one assist and one dig.
Alaira Friese had three kills and one dig and Anna Albert had one ace and one dig.
For the Eagles, Addie Sasse had one kill, one block, four assists and one dig.
Anna Stine had one kill and one dig. Cordelia Lytle had one dig.
Presley Williams had one kill. Abbi Ledbetter had one kill. Jaide Wilhour had one assist and two digs.
Macie Gammon had one ace, one kill and one block. Peyton Garrard had four digs and Avree Strobel had one block.
Newton 2, Casey-Westfield 0
Newton defeated Casey-Westfield in two sets on Thursday.
The Lady Eagles (8-8) won the first set 25-12 and the second 25-14.
Alisson Stanley had two aces and two digs. Brooke Schafer had two aces, six kills, 14 assists and nine digs. Camryn Martin had one ace, four kills and three digs. Elley Bennett had one ace, one assist and nine digs.
Paige Zumbahlen had five kills and three digs. Bailee Frichtl had five kills and two assists.
Lilly Kessler had four kills and two digs. Isabel Meinhart had one kill. Sally Mahaffey had seven assists and four digs and Atlanta Mullen had one dig.
Louisville (North Clay) 2, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 0
North Clay defeated CHBC in two sets on Thursday.
The Lady Cardinals (14-3) won the first set 25-19 and the second 25-18.
Camdyn Tappendorf had six kills, two aces, one block and 12 assists.
Kyia Cone had five kills and one block. Morgan Hance had three kills, one ace and three digs.
Miah Ballard had two kills and six digs.
Samantha Craig had two kills, one block and three digs. Keidra Kuenstler had one ace and seven digs.
Callie Johnson had one ace, one block and four digs and Sydney Kincaid had one dig.
For the Bobcats (4-5), Karlee Smith had two kills, one block and one dig.
Ellie Miller had one kill, one ace, one assist and three digs. Marissa Summers had one kill, one ace, five assists and two digs.
Macee Rodman had three kills, three aces, one block and six digs.
Birgen Schlanser had two digs. Kyleigh Wallace had two kills and one assist. Sarah Doedtman had one kill and two digs.
Katlyn Arnett had three digs and Koda Colman had one dig.
