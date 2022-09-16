CROSS COUNTRY
Effingham at Dieterich w/ Teutopolis
Effingham competed with Dieterich and Teutopolis Thursday outside Dieterich High.
It was a clean sweep for both Effingham boys and girls cross-country teams, as the Flaming Hearts finished with the top-five best times in each division.
"It's not like that was our goal today, but we thought it might happen," Effingham head coach Jennifer Kirk said. "We wanted to come out here and try to tempo-run today; not too hard."
Andrew Donaldson finished first at 17:33. Garrett Wagoner was second at 17:33. Alex Gordon was third at 17:33. Adam Flach was fourth at 17:34, and Aaron Hill was fifth at 18:03.
Other EHS times came from Evan Klingler (eighth at 18:49), Ino Mapes (12th at 19:31), and Peyton Bushue (15th at 20:00).
As for other local schools, Dieterich's Jack Bloemer finished sixth at 18:28. Kaden Einhorn finished seventh at 18:32. Gabe Jackson finished ninth at 18:58. Trevor Crutcher finished 11th at 19:15, and Cole Will finished 13th at 19:33.
Other DHS times came from Tanner Niemerg (16th at 20:06), Eddie Davis (17th at 20:34), Brody Will (19th at 20:42), Kaden Iffert (21st at 22:48), Draven Hammen (22nd at 22:49), Luke Wente (23rd at 23:09), Connor Flach (24th at 23:10), and Eli Hall (25th at 27:19).
As for Teutopolis, Oliver Lee finished 10th at 18:59, Luke Dennis finished 18th at 20:36, and Joseph Lee finished 20th at 21:56.
Meanwhile — on the girls' side — Jessica Larsen finished first at 18:46 for Effingham. Baylee Summers finished second at 18:58. Morgan Springer finished third at 21:57. Haddie Hill finished fourth at 21:58, and Laney Myers finished fifth at 23:22.
The other EHS time came from Gracie Eaton, who finished 12th at 27:49.
As for other local schools, Ella Kreke finished sixth for Dieterich at 23:48. Adrianna Gordon finished eighth at 24:41. Cortney Brummer finished ninth at 25:21. Makenna French finished 10th at 26:10, and Ruby Westendorf finished 11th at 26:39.
The other DHS time came from Frances Verdeyen, who was 15th at 35:18.
As for Teutopolis, Maddie Zane finished seventh at 24:20, Kaitlyn Vahling finished 13th at 28:04, and Claire Overbeck finished 14th at 32:04.
VOLLEYBALL
Effingham 2, Charleston 0
Effingham defeated Charleston in straight sets Thursday at Effingham High.
The Flaming Hearts won the first set 25-13 and the second 25-16.
Abby Cunningham had one assist for EHS. Ali Davis had two kills, three assists, and one dig. Angela Ballman had one kill, one assist, two aces, and four digs. Berkley Pullen had seven assists and three aces. Bria Beals had six kills, 10 aces, and three digs. Hannah Thompson had three assists and one dig. Mya Harvey had one kill. Olivia Katt had three kills. Raegan Boone had two kills, three assists, one ace, two blocks, and four digs. Riley Cunningham had one dig. Saige Althoff had one kill and one block, and Sidney Donaldson had four kills, one ace, and two digs.
St. Anthony 2, Marshall 0
St. Anthony defeated Marshall in straight sets Thursday at Marshall High.
The Bulldogs won the first set 26-24 and the second 25-14.
Anna Faber had two kills, one block, seven assists, and two digs for St. Anthony. Addie Wernsing had one ace, nine assists, and four digs. Andrea Rudolphi had nine kills, five aces, and one block. Abbi Hatton had two kills, two aces, and eight digs. Addi Nuxoll had five digs. Kenzie Kabbes had three digs. Lucy Fearday had six kills. Maddie Kibler had one ace and seven digs. Anna Niemeyer had one kill and one block, and Sophia Seagle had two kills and one block.
Dieterich 2, Martinsville 1
Dieterich defeated Martinsville in three sets Thursday at Dieterich High.
The Movin' Maroons won the first set 25-22, lost the second 19-25, and won the third 25-19.
Breanna Shull had one ace and five digs. Olivia Brummer had one ace, eight digs, and seven kills. Hailey McWhorter had two digs. Ruby Westendorf had five digs, eight kills, and two blocks. Ella Kreke had three digs, three kills, 25 assists, and one block, and Marli Michl had one ace, five digs, and 15 kills.
Newton 2, Casey-Westfield 0
Newton defeated Casey-Westfield in straight sets Thursday.
The Lady Eagles won the first set 25-16 and the second 25-11.
Schafer had two aces, 21 assists, and two digs for Newton (11-5, 1-0 Little Illini Conference). Bennett had one ace and eight digs. Utley had one ace, one kill, and three digs. Mulvey had one ace. Shull had one ace and four kills. Rauch had five kills and one dig. Kessler had four kills, one assist, and one block. Smithenry had three kills. Zumbahlen had three kills. Oldham had two kills. Hemrich had three digs, and Stanley had one dig.
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg 2, St. Elmo Brownstown 1
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg defeated St. Elmo Brownstown in three sets Thursday at St. Elmo High.
The Hatchets lost the first set 20-25, won the second 25-15, and won the third 25-17.
Ella Kinkelaar had 26 assists and 10 digs for WSS (7-4, 3-0 National Trail Conference). Gabby Vonderheide had 16 kills and 17 digs. Halle Moomaw had three aces, 14 kills, five digs, and four blocks. Kinley Quast had one assist and seven digs. Samantha Hayes had one kill, two digs, and one block. Kaylynn Carey had one dig and two blocks. Ainslie Eident had four aces, 12 digs, and four blocks. Reese Bennett had one kill. Maddie Rincker had four assists and one dig. Mary Vonderheide had one dig, and Brinlie Durbin had two aces, one assist, and two digs.
As for the Eagles, Laney Baldrige had five kills, one ace, and seven digs. Morgan Hall had four kills, one block, and five digs. Avery Myers had two kills, one ace, and five digs. Jayna Ireland had two kills and two blocks. Lydia Smith had one kill and two digs. Peyton Garrard had five aces, one block, five digs, and 12 assists. Shelby Sasse had five aces and nine digs, and Kinley Carson had four digs.
North Clay 2, Cowden-Herrick Beecher City 0
North Clay defeated Cowden-Herrick Beecher City in straight sets Thursday at North Clay High.
The Lady Cardinals won the first set 25-7 and the second 25-10.
Callie Johnson had four kills, one ace, and seven digs for North Clay. Allison Czyzewski had three kills, one block, and three digs. Maggie Ethridge had two kills and four digs. Camdyn Tappendorf had one kill, one block, four digs, and 10 assists. Kyia cone had one kill and one block. Miah Ballard had one kill, four digs, and one assist. Matia Price had three aces and one dig. Rachela Sanzullo had two aces and seven digs, and Sydney Kincaid had five digs.
As for the Bobcats (6-7), Gracie Heckert had one kill and two digs. Madison Wojcik had one kill and three assists. Marissa Summers had two digs. Karlee Smith had one kill, one block, and one dig. Kaycie Stefanski had three digs. Birgen Schlanser had seven digs. Kyleigh Wallace had one kill, and Macee Rodman had one dig.
Heritage 2, Cumberland 1
Cumberland fell to Heritage in three sets Thursday.
The Lady Pirates won the first set 25-21, lost the second 16-25, and lost the third 17-25.
Megan Yaw had 11 assists and four digs for Cumberland (7-5-1). Kennedy Stults had seven kills, one block, and nine digs. McKenzie Matteson had two kills. Emi Stierwalt had 12 assists, one kill, and three digs. Isabel Martinez had one dig. Katelyn Shoemaker had five kills and three blocks. Kendyn Syfert had seven kills, two blocks, one ace, and 13 digs. Chaney Thornton had one assist and 18 digs. Ashton Coleman had five kills, three blocks, and one dig, and Jadalyn Sowers had one kill and three digs.
GIRLS TENNIS
Effingham 5, Paris 4
Effingham defeated Paris, 5-4, Thursday.
In singles matches, Madison Mapes fell to Lily Graham (3-6, 6-3, 7-10). Aila Woomer fell to Kimber Calvert (1-6, 2-6). Izzy Volpi fell to Lily Smittkamp (4-6, 6-7). Gracie Kroenlein fell to Emerson Barrett (6-4, 4-6, 7-10). Ella Seaman defeated Claire Maschino (6-4, 6-0), and Kaitlyn Parker defeated Savanna Reed (6-1, 6-1).
In doubles matches, Woomer and Volpi defeated Graham and Calvert (6-4, 6-2). Mapes and Kroenlein won (6-1, 6-2), and Seaman and Parker defeated Ava Barrett and Reed (7-5, 6-1).
Flora 6, St. Anthony 3
St. Anthony fell to Flora, 6-3, Thursday at Flora High.
In singles matches, Emily Kowalke defeated Lanie Carder (6-4, 7-6 (6)). Liv Hoene fell to Madison Eastin (0-6, 2-6). Laura Schmidt fell to Kat Jennings (4-6, 4-6). Ellie Link fell to Ava Cammon (3-6, 3-6). Mia Kinkelaar fell to Jenny Powless (0-6, 4-6), and Madelyn Brown defeated Addie Larch (6-0, 6-2).
In doubles matches, Kowalke and Hoene fell to Jennings and Cammon (6-7 (6), 0-6). Link and Kinkelaar fell to Carder and Eastin (5-7, 5-7), and Schmidt and Brown defeated Powless and Larch (6-4, 5-7, 10-8).
BOYS GOLF
Teutopolis 157, Casey-Westfield 185, Newton 195
Teutopolis defeated Casey-Westfield and Newton Thursday.
The Wooden Shoes fired a team score of 157.
Ethan Thoele, Adam Lustig, and Kole Ohnesorge fired final rounds of 39, and Hayden Jansen shot a 40.
The scores that didn't count were Brody Thoele's 41, Gabe Schlink's 43, Jason Kreke's 44, Will Hewing's 50, Liam Collins' 52, Isaac Thompson's 55, Kayden Zerrusen's 57, Jackson Esker's 58, and Colin Burke's 60.
Altamont 194, Shelbyville 198
Altamont defeated Shelbyville, 194-198, Thursday at Eagle Creek Golf Course.
Avery Jarhaus led the Indians with a final round of 38. Tyler Ruffner shot a 48. Daniel McCammon shot a 53, and Zeke Rippetoe shot a 55.
The two scores that didn't count were Gavin Flack's 58 and Charlie Goeckner's 68.
Altamont also sent two female participants.
Sophia Pearcy shot a 56, and Gabby Wesihaar shot a 73.
North Clay at Fore-Way Golf Course
North Clay competed at Fore-Way Golf Course Thursday.
Riley Poe shot a 44, and Kennedy Jones shot a 68.
SOCCER
Teutopolis 8, St. Anthony 1
Teutopolis defeated St. Anthony, 8-1, Thursday, outside St. Anthony High.
Nolan Runde and Ethan Thoele each had two goals for the Wooden Shoes (10-0-1). Josh Habing, Ethan Mette, Carter Davidson, and Hjalate Madsen had one. Evan Waldhoff and Joey Niebrugge each finished with two assists. Habing and Tyler Peterson had one.
As for the Bulldogs, they scored on an own goal.
Charleston 5, Effingham 1
Effingham fell to Charleston, 5-1, Thursday.
Andrew Wagoner scored the lone goal for the Flaming Hearts. Xander Marler finished with six saves.
FALL BASEBALL
North Clay 6, Teutopolis 1
North Clay defeated Teutopolis, 6-1, Thursday.
The Cardinals scored two runs in the second, one in the third, and three in the fourth.
Cody Zimdars hit two singles for North Clay. Ian Jones hit two singles. Alex Boose hit one double. Cayden Craig hit one single and had one RBI. Jesse Weidner hit one single and had one RBI. Daniel Warren hit one single and had one RBI, and Logan Fleener had one RBI.
Craig and Ian Jones pitched for the Cardinals. Craig threw four innings and allowed three hits, one earned run, and three walks with three strikeouts. Jones threw three innings and allowed one hit and one walk with two strikeouts.
As for the Wooden Shoes, they scored one run in the second.
Devin Kreke hit one single and one double for Teutopolis. Tyler Pruemer hit one single. Caleb Bloemer hit one single, and Bennet Thompson had one RBI.
Pruemer, Zac Niebrugge, and Alex Kremer pitched for the Wooden Shoes. Pruemer threw 3 1/3 innings and allowed six hits, five earned runs, and five walks with two strikeouts; Niebrugge threw 1 2/3 innings and allowed two hits with one strikeout, and Kremer threw one inning and had one strikeout.
Mulberry Grove 8, Cowden-Herrick Beecher City 1
Cowden-Herrick Beecher City fell to Mulberry Grove, 8-1, Thursday.
The Bobcats scored one run in the fourth inning.
Conner Nowitzke hit one single for CHBC. AJ Radloff hit one single. Clayton Wojcik hit two singles. Gage Lorton hit one triple and had one RBI. Jacob Doty hit one single, and Wyatt Rueff hit one single.
Brownstown St. Elmo 10, Ramsey 0
Brownstown St. Elmo defeated Ramsey, 10-0, Thursday.
The Bombers scored six runs in the first and four in the fourth.
Adam Atwood had one hit for BSE (7-7, 3-0 Egyptian Illini Conference). Jarrett Pasley had three hits, two doubles. Wyatt Forbes had one hit and one RBI. Cade Schaub had one hit. Kyle Behl had one hit, a double. Wyatt Stine had one hit and two RBIs. Calin Chandler had one RBI, and Lane Stine had two hits and three RBIs.
GIRLS GOLF
St. Anthony at Pana
St. Anthony competed with Pana on Thursday.
Addie Krouse was the low-medalist, firing a final round of 37, while Mia Schwing shot a 46.
