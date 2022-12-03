BOYS BASKETBALL
Effingham 60, Taylorville 57
Effingham defeated Taylorville on Thursday in an Apollo Conference matchup.
The Flaming Hearts (2-3, 1-0 Apollo Conference) won 60-57.
Garrett Wolfe had 24 points. Logan Heil had 15. Andrew Donaldson had 10. Andrew Splechter had six. Cannon Bockhorn and Brodie Belcher had two, and Spencer Fox had one.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|Effingham
|13
|18
|9
|20
|60
|Taylorville
|13
|15
|11
|18
|57
E — Donaldson 10, Wolfe 24, Bockhorn 2, Belcher 2, Splechter 6, Fox, 1, Heil 15. FG 21, FT 13-19, F 18. (3-pointers: Wolfe 3, Donaldson 2)
T — Clayton 5, Turvery 8, Bitschenauer 11, Anderson 2, McConnell 13, Odam 4, Howard 14. FG 20, FT 12-17, F 19. (3-pointers: Turvey 2, Bitschenauer 2, Howard 1. Fouled out: Clayton)
Casey-Westfield 66, North Clay 51
North Clay fell to Casey-Westfield on Thursday in a non-conference matchup.
The Cardinals (3-2) lost 66-51.
Alex Boose had 15 points. Logan Fleener had 13. Cody Zimdars had 11. Levi Smith had eight, and Ethan Kuenstler had four.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|North Clay
|11
|11
|16
|13
|51
|Casey-Westfield
|19
|10
|18
|19
|66
NC — Zimdars 11, Kuenstler 4, Smith 8, Fleener 13, Boose 15. FG 22, FT 1-4, F 11. (3-pointers: Zimdars 3, Smith 2, Fleener 1. Fouled out: Boose)
CW — J. Parcel 23, N. Clement 10, H. Parcel 5, Sullivan 14, J. Clement 6, Cochonour 8. FG 25, FT 8-12, F 11. (3-pointers: J. Parcel 5, N. Clement 2, Cochonour 1)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
St. Anthony 63, Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg 33
St. Anthony defeated Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg on Thursday in a National Trail Conference matchup.
The Bulldogs (8-0, 2-0 National Trail Conference) beat the Hatchets (2-6, 0-3 National Trail Conference), 63-33.
Lucy Fearday finished with 23 points. Nancy Ruholl had 11. Anna Faber had nine. Stacie Vonderheide had seven. Addi Nuxoll had six. Ady Rios had three, and Lilly Gannaway and Kallie Kabbes had two.
As for WSS, Ella Kinkelaar had 15 points. Ellie Wittenberg and Morgan Mathis had six. Ava Richards had four, and Samantha Hayes had two.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|St. Anthony
|11
|22
|21
|9
|63
|Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg
|4
|13
|9
|7
|33
STA — Ruholl 11, Faber 9, Vonderheide 7, Nuxoll 6, Fearday 23, Rios 3, Gannaway 2, Kabbes 2. FG 27, FT 6-7, F 11. (3-pointers: Ruholl 1, Vonderheide 1, Rios 1)
WSS — Kinkelaar 15, Wittenberg 6, Hayes 2, Richards 4, Mathis 6. FG 12, FT 5-7, F 7. (3-pointers: Kinkelaar 2, Mathis 2)
Teutopolis 60, Benton 57
Teutopolis defeated Benton on Thursday.
The Lady Shoes (4-1) won 60-57.
Kaylee Niebrugge finished with 29 points on 12-of-21 shooting with nine rebounds, two steals, and one turnover. Emily Konkel had 10 points on 2-of-11 shooting with five rebounds, two steals, two assists, and three turnovers. Courtney Gibson had nine points on 2-of-8 shooting with five rebounds and two steals. Estella Mette had four points on 2-of-3 shooting with one assist. Joleen Deters had two points on 1-of-2 shooting with one rebound, one steal, and one turnover. Chloe Probst had two points on 1-of-3 shooting with one rebound, one steal, and one turnover. Katie Kremer had two points on 1-of-1 shooting with one rebound and one assist. Summer Wall had two points on 1-of-2 shooting with one steal, and Anna Probst did not record a point but had one turnover.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|Teutopolis
|13
|15
|19
|13
|60
|Benton
|7
|21
|12
|17
|57
T — Gibson 9, Deters 2, Probst 2, Kremer 2, Konkel 10, Niebrugge 29, Mette 4, Wall 2. FG 22, FT 12-20, F 16. (3-pointers: Gibson, Konkel 1)
B — Wills 3, Webb 9, Johnson 3, Bates 11, Krueger 4, Miller 6, Tedeschi 21. FG 17, FT 7-10, F 15. (3-pointers: Bates 3, Tedeschi 2, Webb 2, Wills 1, Krueger 1)
Altamont 66, Casey-Westfield 18
Altamont defeated Casey-Westfield on Thursday in a non-conference matchup.
The Lady Indians (7-0) won 66-18.
Grace Nelson finished with 26 points. Claire Boehm had 11. Peyton Osteen had nine. Skylie Klein had six. Kaylee Lurkins and Sophia Pearcy had five, and Kylie Osteen and Libby Reardon had two.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|Altamont
|14
|20
|18
|14
|66
|Casey-Westfield
|2
|5
|5
|6
|18
A — Pearcy 5, Boehm 11, P. Osteen 9, Lurkins 5, K. Osteen 2, Nelson 26, Klein 6, Reardon 2. FG 28, FT 5-8, F 9. (3-pointers: Nelson 2, Boehm 2, Pearcy 1)
CW — Self 2, Eckerty 2, Shull 5, Moore 5, Ring 4. FG 7, FT 4-6, F 10.
Paris 51, Newton 25
Newton fell to Paris on Thursday in a Little Illini Conference matchup.
The Lady Eagles (2-5, 0-2 Little Illini Conference) fell 51-25.
Lilly Kessler finished with nine points, six rebounds, and two steals. Elley Bennett had six points. Macy Barthelemy had four points. Camryn Martin had two points and two steals. Karasyn Martin had two points. Addy O'Dell had two points, and Alexis Hetzer did not score but recorded six rebounds.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|OT
|Newton
|8
|3
|4
|10
|25
|Paris
|13
|10
|11
|17
|51
P — Watson 17, Young 12, Hawkins 7, Coomes 6, Moore 3, Clark 3, Tingley 3. FG 18, FT 4-5. (3-pointers: Watson 5, Young 2, Coomes 1, Moore 1, Clark 1, Tingley 1)
N — Kessler 9, Bennett 6, Barthelemy 4, C. Martin 2, K. Martin 2, O'Dell 2. FG 12, FT 0-2. (3-pointers: Kessler 1)
Neoga 61, North Clay 27
Neoga defeated North Clay on Thursday in a National Trail Conference matchup.
The Indians (7-0, 2-0 National Trail Conference) defeated the Lady Cardinals (4-1, 1-1 National Trail Conference), 61-27.
Brynn Richards finished with seven points. Allison Worman had 14. Allison Sampson had four. Sydney Hakman had two. Sydney Richards had 15, and Haylee Campbell had 19.
As for North Clay, Matia Price had one point. Alexis VanDyke had six. Sydney Kincaid had four. Miah Ballard had seven, and Allison Czyzewski had nine.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|North Clay
|8
|7
|10
|2
|27
|Neoga
|15
|13
|18
|15
|61
NC — Price 1, VanDyke 6, Kincaid 4, Ballard 7, Czyzewski 9. FG 9, FT 7-10.
N — B. Richards 7, Worman 14, Sampson 4, Hakman 2, S. Richards 15, Campbell 19. FG 28, FT 4-5.
Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City 77, Martinsville 27
Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City defeated Martinsville on Thursday in a non-conference matchup.
The Bobcats (6-2) won 77-27.
Gracie Heckert finished with 26 points, seven rebounds, 10 steals, and six assists. Macee Rodman had 12 points. Mady Wojcik had 10 points and six rebounds. Shae Nohren had eight points. Karlee Smith had seven points. Ruby Stuckemeyer had six points. Marissa Summers had five points and four assists. Carmen Olesen had three points and six rebounds, and Harleigh Bunch did not record one point but had five rebounds.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City
|26
|30
|11
|10
|77
|Martinsville
|10
|13
|0
|4
|27
CHBC — Summers 5, Rodman 12, Heckert 26, Nohren 8, Smith 7, Olesen 3, Wojcik 10, Stuckemeyer 6. FG 30, FT 13-26. (3-pointers: Heckert 2, Rodman 1, Wojcik 1)
M — Adams 6, Wilhoit 10, Phillips 2, Redman 7, Mullen 1, Remlinger 1. FG 8, FT 10-12. (3-pointers: Redman 1)
Cumberland 59, Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville 41
Cumberland defeated Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville on Thursday in a non-conference matchup.
The Lady Pirates (4-4) won 59-41.
Katelyn Shoemaker had 24 points. Paige Dittamore had eight. Abbie Becker had 10. Isabel Martinez had two. Jade Carr had 13, and Suzy Fritts had two.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|Cumberland
|17
|12
|14
|16
|59
|Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville
|8
|9
|6
|18
|41
C — Shoemaker 24, Dittamore 8, Bekcer 10, Martinez 2, Carr 13, Fritts 2.
South Central 54, Bluford Webber 52
South Central defeated Bluford Webber on Thursday in a non-conference matchup.
The Lady Cougars (3-3) won 54-52.
Brooklyn Garrett had 17 points. Brooke Cowger had 13. Kaitlyn Swift had 10. Taegan Webster had nine, and Jaylyn Michel had five.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|South Central
|13
|9
|16
|16
|54
|Bluford Webber
|10
|9
|14
|19
|52
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.