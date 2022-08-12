BOYS GOLF Taylorville Boys Golf Invitational

Effingham finished sixth at the 12-team Taylorville Boys Golf Invitational Thursday.

The Flaming Hearts finished with a team total of 363. Williamsville won the event with a score of 313.

David Splechter was the low individual for Effingham after carding an 82. Colby Haynes was second after shooting an 83. Rayden Schneider and Brody Boehm were in a tie for third after shooting a 99. Cannon Bockhorn was fifth after shooting a 102, and Blayne Pals was sixth after shooting a 106.

Mattoon’s Stewart Druin was the tournament’s low individual after carding a 71. Williamsville’s Will Seman and Cole Brewer were second and third, respectively, after carding a 72 and a 74. Mattoon’s Evan Diedrich was fourth after winning a scorecard playoff with a 76. Jacksonville’s Colton Barr was fifth after carding a 76. Charleston’s Hudson Meister and Alex Kuykendall were sixth and seventh, respectively, after carding rounds of 79. Jacksonville’s Quin Saxer was eighth after winning a scorecard playoff with an 80. Carlinville’s Tate Duckels was ninth after shooting an 80, and Jacksonville’s Thatcher Frye was 10th after shooting an 81.

