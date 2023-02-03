Mattoon 44, Effingham 43
Effingham fell to Mattoon, 44-43, at Mattoon High School.
The Flaming Hearts fell to 10-16 overall and 4-4 in the Apollo Conference with the loss.
There was no other information provided.
St. Anthony 42, Brownstown-St. Elmo 29
St. Anthony defeated Brownstown-St. Elmo, 42-29, at Brownstown High.
Nancy Ruholl led the Bulldogs (22-5, 7-0 National Trail Conference) with 17 points, while Lucy Fearday had 15, Adysen Rios had six, and Addi Nuxoll had four.
As for the Bombers (20-9, 5-2 National Trail Conference), Lexi Seabaugh had 13 points, while Laney Baldrige had seven, Jayna Ireland had four, Avery Myers and Alice Turco had two, and Natelly Beall had one.
Neoga 51, Dieterich 37
Neoga defeated Dieterich, 51-37, at Neoga High.
Sydney Richards led the Indians (26-3, 7-1 National Trail Conference) with 24 points, while Allison Worman had 13, Brynn Richards had six, Allison Sampson had four, Sydney Hakman had three, and Atalie Osborn had one.
As for the Movin’ Maroons (12-16, 1-7 National Trail), Miley Britton had 13 points, while Cortney Brummer had six; Heaven Kinnison had five; Ruby Westendorf and Sammi Goebel had four; Brittney Niemerg had three, and Estella Meinhart had two.
Newton 33, Casey-Westfield 14
Newton defeated Casey-Westfield, 33-14, at Newton High.
Lilly Kessler led the Lady Eagles (13-14, 3-5 Little Illini Conference) with 16 points, while Camryn Martin had six, Addy O’Dell had four, Macy Barthelemy had three, and Peyton Willenborg and Alexis Hetzer had two.
North Clay 44, WSS 35
North Clay defeated Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg, 44-35, at Stewardson-Strasburg High.
Allison Czyzewski had 14 points for the Lady Cardinals (14-9, 3-4 National Trail Conference), while Miah Ballard had 13, Alexis VanDyke had nine, Leah Wetherholt had four, and Lucy Clark and Mallory Boose had two.
As for the Hatchets (9-17, 1-7 National Trail), Ella Kinkelaar had 16 points, while Ellie Wittenberg had seven, Morgan Mathis had six, and Sam Hayes, Serenity Weeden, and Ava Richards had two.
Nokomis 70, Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City 53
Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City fell to Nokomis, 70-53, at Cowden-Herrick High.
Macee Rodman led the Bobcats (15-10) with 23 points and nine rebounds, while Ruby Stuckemeyer had 10 points, Mady Wojcik had nine points and 10 rebounds, Gracie Heckert had seven points and six steals, Aja Gour had two points, and Carmen Olesen had two points and three assists.
Arcola 45, Cumberland 18
Cumberland fell to Arcola, 45-18, at Cumberland High.
Abbie Becker and Paige Dittamore led the Lady Pirates (13-12, 4-3 Lincoln Prairie Conference) with seven points, while Katelyn Shoemaker and Jade Carr had two.
