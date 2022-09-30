Dieterich 2, Altamont 1
Dieterich defeated Altamont in three sets Thursday.
The Movin’ Maroons lost the first set 14-25, won the second 26-24, and won the third 25-19.
Breanna Shull had two aces, five digs, three kills, and one assist for Dieterich. Olivia Brummer had eight digs and 10 kills. Hailey McWhorter had three digs and five assists. Ruby Westendorf had two aces, five digs, and 10 kills. Ella Kreke had five digs, two kills, and 23 assists, and Marli Michl had two aces, eight digs, 10 kills, and two blocks.
As for the Lady Indians, Lanie Tedrick had four attacks, one assist, two aces, one block, and six digs. Maddie Splechter had three attacks, one ace, and 10 digs. Alyvia Wills had 11 attacks, one ace, and six digs. Kadence Wolff had three digs. Briana Hassebrock had seven attacks, one ace, one block, and five digs. Peyton Osteen had three attacks, 24 assists, two aces, one block, and 10 digs. Della Berg had four attacks, one ace, and one block. Brianna Grunloh had 11 digs, and Grace Lemke had one attack and one dig.
St. Anthony 2, Teutopolis 0
St. Anthony defeated Teutopolis in straight sets Thursday.
The Bulldogs won the first set 25-21 and the second 28-26.
Anna Faber had six assists and seven digs for St. Anthony. Addie Wernsing had two aces, nine assists, and seven digs. Andrea Rudolphi had three kills and 10 digs. Laney Coffin had two digs. Abbi Hatton had four kills and 12 digs. Taylor Quandt had four digs. Lucy Fearday had nine kills, one ace, two blocks, and three digs. Maddie Kibler had 14 digs. Anna Niemeyer had one kill, two aces, two blocks, and two digs, and Sophia Seagle had three blocks and one dig.
As for the Lady Shoes (10-13), Molly Pals had two kills, five aces, one block, and nine digs. TaNeal Einhorn had three kills, one block, three digs, and two assists. Taylor Bueker had two kills, one block, one dig, and one assist. Katie Kremer had one kill and two digs. Emily Konkel had six kills, three blocks, and five digs. Sara Zumbahlen had one kill, one block, one dig, and nine assists. Sara Swingler had one kill, six digs, and four assists. RyLee Dittamore had two kills and two digs, and Sara Niemerg had eight digs.
”The scoreboard was disappointing, but tonight wasn’t about that,” said Teutopolis head coach Jim Dietz in an email to the Effingham Daily News. “It was much bigger with the game in memory of Elizabeth Weidner and the scholarship fund in her name. The volleyball girls did all the planning and prep without needing help from the administration or coaches. I’m incredibly proud of their job with the evening; their efforts raised at least $800 for the scholarship fund.”
Taylorville 2, Effingham 0
Effingham fell to Taylorville in straight sets Thursday.
The Hearts lost the first set 18-25 and the second 16-25.
Ali Davis had one kill for Effingham. Angela Ballman had three digs. Berkley Pullen had seven assists. Bria Beals had two kills, one ace, and three digs. Hannah Thompson had four assists, one ace, and five digs. Olivia Katt had three kills, one ace, and one dig. Reagan Boone had one kill, one assist, and one dig. Reaghan DeLong had one kill. Saige Althoff had one kill, and Sidney Donaldson had three kills and two digs.
Newton 2, Robinson 1
Newton defeated Robinson in three sets Thursday.
The Lady Eagles (18-6, 3-0 Little Illini Conference) won the first set 25-19, lost the second 15-25, and won the third 25-16.
Utley had two aces and one dig for Newton. Rauch had two aces, nine kills, and three digs. Hemrich had two aces and two digs. Shull had one ace, five kills, one assist, and three blocks. Zumbahlen had one ace, three kills, and six digs. Smithenry had five kills and one dig. Kessler had four kills and three blocks. Schafer had four kills, 20 assists, one block, and five digs. Martin had two assists and 14 digs. Stanley had one assist, and Bennett had one assist and 12 digs.
Neoga 2, Cowden-Herrick Beecher
City 0
Neoga defeated Cowden-Herrick Beecher City in straight sets Thursday.
The Indians won the first set 25-17 and the second 25-22.
Haylee Campbell had three kills and two blocks for Neoga. Allison Worman had two kills and two aces. Sydney Richards had seven kills, one block, 10 digs, and three aces. Klowee Condor had eight kills and four digs. Andrea Burcham had six assists, four digs, and one ace. Natalie O’Dell had 12 assists and one dig, and Sydney Hakman had eight digs.
As for the Bobcats (8-15), Gracie Heckert had one ace, one assist, and six digs. Madison Wojcik had one kill, four assists, and five digs. Marissa Summers had five kills, five assists, and four digs. Karlee Smith had five kills and two digs. Kaycie Stefanski had one kill, one ace, and four digs. Birgen Schlanser had 12 digs, and Kyleigh Wallace had five kills and two digs.
Cumberland 2, Villa Grove 0
Cumberland defeated Villa Grove in straight sets Thursday.
The Lady Pirates won the first set 25-14 and the second 25-23.
Kennedy Stults had five kills, one ace, and six digs. McKenzie Matteson had two digs. Suzy Fritts had two aces and one dig. Emi Stierwalt had 19 assists, one kill, and two digs. Katelyn Shoemaker had two kills and one block. Kendyn Syfert had 12 kills, two aces, and eight digs. Chaney Thornton had one ace and nine digs. Ashton Coleman had eight kills and one dig, and Jadalyn Sowers had one assist and three digs.
Effingham 9, Casey-Westfield 0
Effingham defeated Casey-Westfield, 9-0, Thursday.
In singles matches, Madison Mapes defeated Ellie Shull (6-0, 6-2). Aila Woomer defeated Mackenzie Herlinger (6-1, 6-2). Izzy Volpi defeated Gaia Nieddu (6-1, 6-1). Gracie Kroenlein defeated Julia Eckerty (6-1, 6-0). Ella Seaman defeated Addison Seaton (6-1, 6-1), and Kaitlyn Parker defeated Lucy Moore (6-1, 6-0).
In doubles matches, Woomer and Volpi defeated Shull and Moore (7-5, 6-0). Kroenlein and Mapes defeated Nieddu and Tristan Ring (6-1, 6-0), and Seaman and Parker defeated Eckerty and Seaton (6-1, 6-3).
Mt. Carmel 7, Newton 2
Newton fell to Mt. Carmel, 7-2, Thursday.
In singles matches, Charlotte Schackmann fell to Camryn Strine (6-0, 6-1). Jean Lin fell to Carli Merritt (6-4, 6-3). Grace Warfel fell to Mackenzie Sanders (6-2, 6-1). Avery Zumbahlen defeated Kami McWilliams (6-0, 6-3). Paige Klingler fell to Ashleigh Hedge (6-4, 7-5), and Jailyn Hall fell to Elizabeth Hefner (6-1, 7-5).
In doubles matches, Schackmann and Lin fell to Strine and Merritt (3-6, 6-3, 1-0 (5)). Warfel and Zumbahlen defeated McWilliams and Hefner (6-2, 6-4), and Klingler and Hall fell to Sanders and Hedge (4-6, 6-2, 1-0 (11)).
St. Anthony 7, Teutopolis 1
St. Anthony defeated Teutopolis, 7-1, Thursday.
The Bulldogs scored one run in the first, one in the third, and five in the seventh.
Brock Fearday hit two singles and had two RBIs for St. Anthony (21-3). Will Hoene hit two singles. Beau Adams hit one single. Eli Levitt hit one home run and had two RBIs. Connor Roepke hit one double and had one RBI. Aiden Lauritzen hit one single and had one RBI, and Will Fearday hit one single.
Fearday and Levitt pitched for the Bulldogs. Fearday threw six innings and allowed four hits and one walk with five strikeouts, and Levitt threw one inning and allowed one hit with three strikeouts.
As for the Wooden Shoes (13-10), they scored one run in the sixth.
Logan Roepke, Mitch Koester, Caleb Siemer, and Tyler Pruemer hit singles for Teutopolis, while Garrett Gaddis had one RBI.
Dieterich 14, Woodlawn 4
Dieterich defeated Woodlawn, 14-4, Thursday.
The Movin’ Maroons (12-7) scored four runs in the first, one in the second, five in the third, and four in the fourth.
Andrew Hall hit one single and one double and had four RBIs. Pete Britton hit two singles and had two RBIs. Garrett Niebrugge hit one single. Justin Boerngen hit one single. Noah Dill hit one single and had three RBIs. Sam Hardiek hit one single and had three RBIs, and Jaxon Funneman had one RBI.
Lucas Westendorf pitched for Dieterich. He threw five innings and allowed seven hits, one earned run, and two walks with five strikeouts.
South Central 13, Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg 6
South Central defeated Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg, 13-6, Thursday.
The Cougars scored two runs in the first, seven in the second, and four in the fifth.
Chase Thompson hit three singles and had one RBI for South Central (14-4). Anthony Buonaura hit one single and one home run and had four RBIs. Ethan Watwood hit one single and one home run and had three RBIs. Maddox Robb hit two singles. Aidan Dodson hit one home run and had four RBIs. Andrew Magnus hit one single, and Brody Markley hit one single.
Dodson, Watwood, and Calaway Smith pitched for the Cougars.
Dodson threw 2 2/3 innings and allowed five hits, three earned runs, and one walk with five strikeouts; Watwood threw 2 1/3 innings and allowed three hits, two earned runs, and three walks with three strikeouts, and Smith threw two innings and allowed one hit with two strikeouts.
Cowden-Herrick Beecher City 6, Neoga 5
Cowden-Herrick Beecher City defeated Neoga, 6-5, in a shortened game Thursday.
Officials called the game in the sixth inning due to darkness.
The Bobcats scored five runs in the third and one in the fifth.
Wojcik hit one single. Lorton hit one single and two doubles and had three RBIs. Rueff hit one single, and Jones hit one single.
North Clay 10, Christ Our Rock Lutheran 5
North Clay defeated Christ Our Rock Lutheran, 10-5, Thursday.
The Cardinals (12-11-1) scored three runs in the first, one in the second, three in the third, one in the fourth, and two in the sixth.
Logan Fleener hit three doubles and one home run and had three RBIs for North Clay. Ayden Jones hit one single and two doubles. Daniel Warren hit one single and one double and had one RBI. Carder Walden hit one double. Alex Boose hit one double and had one RBI. Cayden Craig hit one single and had one RBI. Ian Jones hit one single and had one RBI, and Evan Clifton hit one single and had one RBI.
