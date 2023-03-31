Dieterich 16, Martinsville 1
Dieterich defeated Martinsville, 16-1, at Dieterich.
Noah Dill had three hits (two doubles). Garrett Niebrugge had three hits (one double). Andrew hall had two hits. Justin Boerngen had two hits and Jaxon Funneman, Mason Lidy and Lucas Westendorf had one hit for the Movin’ Maroons (1-4).
Westendorf pitched for Dieterich and allowed two hits, one unearned run and one walk with nine strikeouts over four innings.
Newton 9, Olney (Richland County) 3
Newton defeated Olney (Richland County), 9-3, at Olney (Richland County).
Dalton Baltzell had three hits. David Ferguson had two hits. Isaac Flowers had one hit (one home run). Payton Harris had one hit (one double) and Carder Reich and Gage Reynolds had one hit for the Eagles (5-2, 1-0 Little Illini Conference).
Dylan Gier and Max Meinhart pitched for Newton. Gier threw five innings and allowed four hits, three unearned runs and one walk with seven strikeouts; Meinhart threw 1 2/3 innings and allowed one hit with two strikeouts.
Neoga 4, Casey-Westfield 3
Neoga defeated Casey-Westfield, 4-3, at Casey-Westfield.
Brady Reynolds had four hits for the Indians (3-3). Malachi Staszak had one hit (one double) and Quintin Richards, Trey Sheehan, Matt Propst and Bryar Hennesay had one hit.
Malachi Staszak, Micah Staszak, Sheehan and Reynolds pitched for Neoga. Malachi Staszak threw 3 2/3 innings and allowed three hits, one unearned run and two walks with seven strikeouts; Micah Staszak threw 2 1/3 innings and allowed one hit, one unearned run and one walk with three strikeouts and Reynolds threw one inning and allowed one hit with two strikeouts.
Beecher City [Coop] 18, Mulberry Grove 2
Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City defeated Mulberry Grove, 18-2, at Mulberry Grove.
Carson Evans had one hit (one double). Connor Nowitzke had two hits and three RBIs. Clayton Wojcik had one RBI. AJ Radloff had one hit and three RBIs. Gage Lorton had one hit and one RBI. Wyatt Rueff had three hits and three RBIs. Drake Davis had one hit and one RBI. Jacob Doty had one hit (one double) and three RBIs and Layne Jones had one RBI for the Bobcats (2-1).
Farina (South Central) 8, Brownstown [Coop] 0
South Central defeated Brownstown-St. Elmo, 8-0, at South Central.
Aidan Dodson had two hits (one double). Jon Bursott had one hit (one double). Chase Thompson had two hits and Anthony Buonaura had two hits for the Cougars (6-0, 2-0 National Trail Conference).
Coen West and Zane Montes pitched for South Central. West threw four innings and allowed one hit and two walks with five strikeouts; Montes threw three innings and had four strikeouts.
As for the Bombers (1-3, 1-1 National Trail Conference), Calin Chandler had one hit.
Adam Atwood pitched and allowed five hits, five runs and three walks with five strikeouts over 3 1/3 innings.
Vandalia 8, Toledo (Cumberland) 5
Cumberland fell to Vandalia, 8-5, at Toledo.
Gavin Hendrix had three hits (one double). Ty Bradley had one hit (one double) and Bryant Weber, Sawyer Keyser and Jaxon Boldt had one hit.
Ross McBride, Boldt and Zack Buescher pitched for the Pirates (3-2). McBride threw 3 2/3 innings and allowed four hits, five runs and three walks with one strikeout; Boldt threw 2 1/3 innings and allowed one hit, one unearned run and one walk with one strikeout and Buescher threw one inning and had three hits, two runs and one walk.
Louisville (North Clay) 5, Carmi (White County) 4
North Clay defeated Carmi (White County), 5-4, at Carmi (White County).
Logan Fleener had three hits (one double) and Alex Boose, Ian Jones and Ayden Jones had one hit.
Carder Walden, Jack Compton and Cody Zimdars pitched for the Cardinals (5-2). Walden threw three innings and allowed four hits, four runs — three earned — and three walks with three strikeouts; Compton threw three innings and Zimdars threw two innings and allowed one hit with two strikeouts.
Effingham 7, Marshall 5
Effingham defeated Marshall, 7-5, at Marshall.
Abby Cunningham had three hits. Sidney Donaldson had two hits. Kristen Armstrong had two hits (two doubles). Bria Beals had two hits and Raegan Boone and Jennifer Jamison had one hit for the Flaming Hearts (2-1).
Natalie Armstrong pitched for Effingham and allowed six hits and five runs — one unearned — with 16 strikeouts.
Flora 7, St. Anthony 2
No. 6-ranked St. Anthony fell to Flora, 7-2, at Flora.
Adysen Rios had two hits (one double) and Hailey Niebrugge, Lilly Gannaway, Stacie Vonderheide and Cameran Rios had one hit for the Bulldogs (1-1).
Teutopolis 10, Vandalia 2
Teutopolis defeated Vandalia, 10-2, at Vandalia.
Olivia Copple had two hits (one triple). Emily Konkel had two hits. Estella Mette had two hits. Malea Helmink had two hits (one double) and Erin Althoff, Courtney Gibson and Olivia Hemmen had hits.
Gibson pitched for the Lady Shoes (1-2) and allowed three hits, two runs and one walk with three strikeouts over seven innings.
Olney (Richland County) 12, Altamont 0
Altamont fell to Olney (Richland County), 12-0, at Olney (Richland County).
Adria Denton had the only hit for the Lady Indians (2-4).
Mulberry Grove 15, Beecher City [Coop] 0
Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City lost to Mulberry Grove, 15-0, at Mulberry Grove.
The Bobcats (0-1) were no-hit in the game.
Farina (South Central) 14, Bethany (Okaw Valley) 2
South Central defeated Okaw Valley, 14-2, at Bethany.
Kaitlyn Swift had two hits (one double) and two RBIs. Jaylyn Michl had two hits (one double) and one RBI. Taegan Webster had three hits (one double and one home run) and six RBIs. Brooklyn Garrett had three hits (one home run) and three RBIs. Ella Watwood had one hit. Amelia Montes had two hits (one double) and one RBI. Kyra Swift had one hit and Karli Holmes had one hit.
Clay City [Coop] 12, Cisne 0
Clay City defeated Cisne, 12-0, at Cisne.
Morgan Hance had two hits (two home runs), three runs, one stolen base and two RBIs. Carolyn Hurd had two hits, one stolen base and three RBIs. Gracie Marshoff had one hit, two runs and one stolen base. Chelsea Beck had one hit (one double), one run and three RBIs. Hali Mainer had one hit, one run and one RBI. Gracie Barber had three runs and Ellie Hagen had two runs.
Hance also pitched for the Lady Wolves (4-1, 3-1 Midland Trail Conference) and allowed one hit, no runs and two walks with 15 strikeouts over five innings.
Nokomis 16, St. Elmo [Coop] 6
St. Elmo-Brownstown fell to Nokomis, 16-6, at Nokomis.
Kairi Speagle had two hits (one double) and Dezerae Morlan had one hit.
Olivia Baker pitched for the Eagles (0-4) and allowed 13 hits, 16 runs — seven earned — and three walks with four strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings.
Windsor [Coop] 12, Villa Grove 10
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg defeated Villa Grove, 12-10, at Villa Grove.
Sam Hayes had four hits (two doubles). Ella Kinkelaar had three hits (one double and one triple). Ava Richards had two hits (one double and one home run). Sam Porter had two hits. Alaira Friese had two hits. Kaylyn Carey had one hit (one double). Ellie Wittenberg had one hit and Katelyn VonBehrens had one hit.
Hayes pitched for the Hatchets (3-2) and allowed 18 hits, 10 runs and one walk with four strikeouts over eight innings.
Salem 7, Effingham 2
Effingham fell to Salem, 7-2, at Effingham.
In singles matches, Thad Dillow — an Illinois Wesleyan University tennis signee — defeated John Tran (6-1, 6-0). Blayne Pals fell to Logan Bandy (4-6, 1-6). Evan Pryor lost to Daniyal Islam (3-6, 4-6). Preston Siner fell to Andrew Tate (3-6, 1-6). Ross Schafer fell to Mason Jones (3-6, 4-6) and Cannon Bockhorn fell to Alex Wilzbach (3-6, 6-4, 8-10).
In doubles matches, Dillow and Pals defeated Tate and Bandy (6-0, 6-4). Pryor and Siner lost to Islam and Tran (3-6, 1-6) and Schaefer and Bockhorn lost to Jones and Wilzbach (0-6, 4-6).
St. Anthony 7, Champaign (St. Thomas More) 2
St. Anthony defeated Champaign (St. Thomas More), 7-2, at Champaign.
In singles matches, Manaye Mossman won (6-0, 6-0). Aidan Tegeler lost (5-7, 3-6). Evan Mossman won (6-0, 6-0). Adam Rudibaugh won (6-0, 6-0). Connor Eggars lost (6-7 (6), 1-6) and Matt Herzing won (3-6, 6-2, 10-2)
In doubles matches, Manaye Mossman and Tegeler won (6-2, 6-0). Evan Mossman and Rudibaugh won (6-1, 6-0) and Eggars and Herzing won (6-1, 6-4).
