DIETERICH — The Dieterich Movin’ Maroons baseball team only needed three innings to take down Ramsey on Thursday.
Dieterich (1-0) scored seven runs in the first inning, 10 in the second and one in the third in its 18-0 win over the Rams at Dieterich High School Baseball Field.
Landon Keck started the first by reaching on an error.
Keck then stole second base and scored after an RBI single by Andrew Hall.
Jaxon Funneman then followed that with a single before Dominic Boyer, who courtesy ran for Hall, scored after Lucas Westendorf reached on an error.
Mason Lidy then popped out and Gavin Meinhart struck out before Justin Boerngen drew a walk to load the stations.
Dominic Ashley then worked a bases-loaded walk, Westendorf scored on a wild pitch and Boerngen scored on a passed ball to make it 5-0.
Carson Baxter and Keck then drew back-to-back walks before Hall worked a bases-loaded walk to make it 6-0 and Funneman followed with another walk to make it 7-0.
Lidy then started the second inning with a single before Meinhart hit an RBI double to make it 8-0.
Boerngen followed that with an RBI single and Baxter did the same after an Ashley base hit that made it 10-0.
Keck then hit a sacrifice fly that scored Boyer and Hall followed with an RBI single that made it 12-0.
Funneman then reached on an error and Westendorf drew a walk before Lidy hit a two-run single and Westendorf scored after an error to make it 15-0.
Meinhart then hit a single and Boyer was hit by a pitch after Jackson Holste grounded into a fielder’s choice.
Baxter then hit a single and Lidy and Holste scored after an error to make it 17-0.
Niemerg then opened the third with a walk. He reached second after a wild pitch following a Funneman strikeout and Westendorf then plated Niemerg after a single to equal the final score.
Brownstown/St. Elmo 10, Bluford (Webber) 7
The Brownstown/St. Elmo Bombers defeated the Bluford (Webber) Trojans on Thursday, 10-7.
Josiah Maxey went 2-for-4. Adam Atwood went 1-for-2. Cade Schaub went 1-for-4 with three RBIs. Calin Chandler went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Keelan Speagle went 2-for-4 with one RBI.
Schaub pitched for BSE (1-1) and allowed six runs, three hits and three walks to seven strikeouts over four innings.
Dodge Willms picked up the save and allowed one run and four walks to three strikeouts over three innings.
BOYS GOLF
Battle at Rend Lake
The St. Anthony Bulldogs and the Teutopolis Wooden Shoes competed at the Battle at Rend Lake on Thursday.
St. Anthony took second with a team score of 299. Teutopolis finished eighth with a score of 334.
Joey Trupiano and Preston Phillips each led the Bulldogs with a 73. Dakota Flaig shot a 76 and Lane Ludwig shot a 77.
Ryan Schmidt and Charlie Wegman did not count toward the team total. Schmidt shot an 80 and Wegman shot an 83.
Coen Pennington led Teutopolis with a 76. Ethan Thoele shot an 83 and Hayden Jansen and Brody Thoele each shot an 87.
Hayden Tebbe and Isaac Weber did not count toward the team total. Tebbe shot an 87 and Weber shot a 90.
St. Anthony Junior Varsity 168, Charleston Junior Varsity 185
The St. Anthony Bulldogs junior varsity team defeated Charleston on Thursday, 168-185.
Alec Hakman shot a 39. Maddux Clark fired a 41. Drake Brown shot a 43 and Ethan Karolewicz shot a 45.
Jack Swingler and Luke Anderson did not count toward the team total. Swingler shot a 47 and Anderson shot a 52.
St. Anthony Frosh/Soph 213, Charleston Frosh/Soph 224
The St. Anthony Bulldogs freshman and sophomore team defeated Charleston on Thursday, 213-224.
Andrew Meyer shot a 45. Cole Adams shot a 53. Teddy Dietzen fired a 55 and Keegan Overbeck shot a 60.
Gabe Huebner did not count toward the team total. He shot a 61.
Bethany (Okaw Valley) Triangular
The Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Hatchets defeated the Bethany (Okaw Valley) Timberwolves and the Villa Grove Blue Devils on Thursday.
WSS fired a team score of 179. Okaw Valley was second with a 197 and Villa Grove was third with a 208.
Rylan Rincker finished with a nine-hole score of 43 for the Hatchets. Nathaniel Gracey shot a 44. Clayton Carey shot a 45 and Briar Smith shot a 47.
Jacob Vonderheide and Ross McCormick did not count toward the team total. Vonderheide and McCormick each shot a 49.
COED GOLF
Oblong Triangular
Newton defeated Marshall and Oblong/Palestine/Hutsonville in a triangular match on Thursday contested at Oak Glen Golf Course in Robinson.
The Eagles fired a team score of 174. Marshall shot a 201 and OPH shot a 205.
Grant Fulton led Newton with a nine-hole score of 41. Michael Kennedy shot a 42. Gunner James shot a 43 and Evan Johnson shot a 48.
Ajay McCann did not count toward the team total. He fired a 62.
North Clay also competed.
Riley Poe shot a 48 and Jacob Arnold fired a 56.
GIRLS GOLF
Effingham (St. Anthony) 184, Olney (Richland County) 246
The St. Anthony Bulldogs defeated the Olney (Richland County) Tigers on Wednesday, 184-246.
Addie Krouse fired a 39. Sydney Kibler and Mia Schwing each shot a 48 and Gianna Frisbie shot a 49.
Brooklyn Phillips did not count toward the team total. She shot a 53.
