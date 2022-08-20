BASEBALL
Dieterich 11, Ramsey 0
Dieterich defeated Ramsey, 11-0, Thursday.
The Movin' Maroons scored one run in the first, three in the third, five in the fourth, and two in the fifth.
Andrew Hall hit two singles and one double and had two RBIs for Dieterich (1-0). Pete Britton hit two singles and one home run and had four RBIs. Garrett Niebrugge hit one single, Jaxon Funneman hit one double and had one RBI, and Dane Curry had one RBI.
Noah Dill and Niebrugge pitched for the Movin' Maroons. Dill threw 1 1/3 innings and allowed one hit and one walk with one strikeout; Niebrugge threw 3 2/3 innings and had 10 strikeouts.
Cisne 11, Cowden-Herrick Beecher City 1
Cowden-Herrick Beecher City (CHBC) fell to Cisne, 11-1, Thursday.
The Bobcats scored one run in the second.
Jones hit two singles for CHBC (0-1). Davis drew two walks and scored one run, and Mueller hit one single and had one RBI.
Brownstown St. Elmo 10, Wayne City Webber 2
Brownstown St. Elmo (BSE) defeated Wayne City/Webber, 10-2, Thursday.
The Bombers scored one run in the first, four in the third, and five in the fifth.
Adam Atwood hit one single and one double and had three RBIs for BSE (1-1). Jarrett Pasley had one RBI. Wyatt Forbes hit one single. Cade Schaub hit two singles. Kyle Behl had one RBI. Wyatt Stine hit two singles and had two RBIs. Josiah Maxey hit one single and had one RBI, and Lucas Powell hit one single and one double and had one RBI.
Pasley pitched for the Bombers. He threw six innings and allowed two runs, two hits, and three walks with seven strikeouts.
GIRLS GOLF
Teutopolis 229, Hillsboro 239
Teutopolis defeated Hillsboro, 229-239, Thursday.
Alaina Helmink led the Lady Shoes with a 51. Halle Bushue and Josie Deters fired a 59, and Bloemer fired a 60.
The other two scores that didn't count toward the team total were Niemerg's 65 and Mollie Koester's 66.
BOYS GOLF
North Clay at Robinson
North Clay played Robinson at Oak Glen Golf Course Thursday.
Riley Poe led the Cardinals with a 40. Jacob Arnold shot a 63, and Kennedy Jones shot a 65.
BOYS GOLF - JUNIOR VARSITY
St. Anthony 167, Charleston 188
St. Anthony defeated Charleston, 167-188, in a junior varsity match Thursday.
Ryan Schmidt led the Bulldogs with a 40. Aidan Tegeler and Alec Hakman shot a 42, and Jack Swingler shot a 43.
The two other scores that didn't count toward the team total were Drake Brown's 45 and Ethan Karolewicz's 48.
St. Anthony also sent three individuals to compete.
Maddux Clark shot a 44, Keenan Griffith shot a 46, and Matt Herzing shot a 56.
