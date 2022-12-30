Altamont 57, Goreville 40
Altamont defeated Goreville on Thursday in the Sesser-Valier Tournament Finals.
The Indians (10-3) won 57-40.
Avery Jahraus had 12 points.
Wyatt Phillips and Logan Cornett had 10. Eric Kollmann had seven.
Mason Robinson and Kienon Eirhart had five.
Dillan Elam had four, and Kaidyn Miller and Jared Hammer had two.
Lawrenceville 50, WSS 45
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg fell to Lawrenceville on Thursday in the Hume Shiloh-Kansas-Oakland Tournament Finals.
The Hatchets (12-3) lost 50-45.
Austin Wittenberg had 26 points. Jackson Gurgel had 12. Talon Bridges, Rhett Rincker, and Jordan Wittenberg had two, and Dylan Curry had one.
Cumberland 53, Bethany Okaw Valley 39Cumberland defeated Bethany Okaw Valley on Thursday in the 5th Place Game of the Vandalia Holiday Tournament.
The Pirates (7-8) won 53-39.
Gavin Hendrix had 21 points.
Bryant Weber had 10. Maddox McElravy had nine. Blake McMechan had seven, and Trevin Magee had six.
St. Anthony 61, Olney Richland County 56
St. Anthony defeated Olney Richland County on Thursday in the Mattoon Tournament.
The Bulldogs (14-4) won 61-56.
Lucy Fearday had 23 points. Stacie Vonderheide had 18. Nancy Ruholl had 14. Anna Faber had four, and Rillie Willenborg had two.
Sullivan 61, Altamont 58
Altamont fell to Sullivan on Thursday in the Mattoon Tournament.
The Lady Indians (10-8) lost 61-58.
Claire Boehm had 15 points. Peyton Osteen had 13. Kaylee Lurkins had eight.
Remi Miller had seven. Kylie Osteen had six. Libby Reardon had five, and Skylie Klein had four.
Glen Carbon Father Mc
Givney 54, North Clay 41
North Clay fell to Glen Carbon Father McGivney on Thursday in the Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran Holiday Tournament.
The Lady Cardinals (9-5) lost 54-41.
Miah Ballard and Alexis VanDyke had 12 points. Allison Czyzewski had nine.
Sydney Kincaid had four, and Lucy Clark and Matia Price had two.
