SOFTBALL
Effingham Junior High School 13, Teutopolis Junior High School 4
Effingham defeated Teutopolis, 13-4, Thursday.
The Mustangs scored two runs in the first, one in the second, one in the third, five in the fourth, three in the fifth, and one in the sixth.
Koester hit three singles and had one RBI for Effingham (2-0). McBride hit one single, one double, and one triple and had three RBIs. Raddatz hit one single and one double. Koenig hit two singles and had two RBIs, and Hayes hit one single and one double and had three RBIs. Kirk, Poe, and Burgholzer hit singles, as well.
McBride and Poe pitched for the Mustangs. McBride threw three innings, allowing five hits, three earned runs, and two walks, with five strikeouts; Poe threw four innings, allowing four hits and struck out two batters.
McBride threw 61 pitches, 37 strikes, with one wild pitch; Poe threw 56 pitches, 37 for strikes.
As for the Wooden Shoes, they scored three runs in the first and one in the third.
Roley hit three singles for Teutopolis (0-1), and Hartke hit two singles. Mette hit one double, while Hoene, Borries, and Slater hit singles.
Thoele pitched for the Wooden Shoes, throwing six innings and allowing 15 hits, 10 earned runs, and two walks with four strikeouts. She threw 111 pitches, 65 for strikes, had three wild pitches and hit one batter.
Altamont Grade School 17, Okaw Valley Middle School 1
Altamont defeated Okaw Valley, 17-1, Thursday.
The Wildcats scored two runs in the first, 11 in the second, and four in the third.
Hankins hit three singles and one home run and had nine RBIs for Altamont (2-1). Arend hit three singles and had two RBIs. Roberts hit two singles. Nelson hit two singles, and J. Pearcy hit two singles and had two RBIs. Schultz, Higgs, and Long also hit singles, while C. Pearcy hit a double.
Long pitched for the Wildcats, throwing three innings and allowing one hit, one earned run, and three walks, with four strikeouts. She threw 51 pitches, 27 for strikes, and had one wild pitch.
St. Michael's School 11, Cowden-Herrick Grade School 2
St. Michael's defeated Cowden-Herrick, 11-2, Thursday.
The Sharpshooters scored one in the first, four in the fourth, two in the sixth, and four in the seventh.
As for the Bobcats, they scored one in the second and one in the third.
Harper Lilly hit one single and had one RBI for Cowden-Herrick (0-1). Haley Doty hit one single. Brynlie Pope hit one single, and Helena Bowlin hit one single.
BASEBALL
Moulton Middle School 6, Cowden-Herrick Grade School 1
Moulton defeated Cowden-Herrick, 6-1, Thursday.
The Bobcats finished with six hits. Isaac Wells and Connor Vaughn had two hits, while Cale Reed, Kendrick Stoldt, and Remington Howell had one.
Cowden-Herrick (0-1) used five pitchers. Connor Vaugh started, while Kale Hardimon, Carter Dilley, Stoldt, and Griffin Vaughn followed him.
Altogether, Bobcat hurlers struck out eight batters.
