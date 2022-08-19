Effingham Junior High School 19, Centralia 0
Effingham defeated Centralia, 19-0, Thursday.
The Mustangs scored four runs in the first, four in the second, five in the fourth, and six in the fifth.
Poe hit one single and one double and had one RBI for Effingham (5-0). Schlanser hit one single and one triple and had two RBIs. Kirk hit one single. Koester hit one triple and had one RBI, and McBride hit one double and had two RBIs.
Poe pitched for the Mustangs. She threw five innings and allowed three hits and one walk with eight strikeouts.
Mattoon Middle School 12, St. Anthony Grade School 4
St. Anthony fell to Mattoon, 12-4, Thursday.
The Bullpups scored two runs in the first, one in the third, and one in the fourth.
Emmerich hit two singles and one double and had one RBI for St. Anthony (6-4). Schultz hit two singles and had one RBI. Vineyard hit two singles. Christie hit two singles. Wines hit one triple and had one RBI. Frisbie hit one single and had one RBI, and Denning hit one single.
Wines and Myers pitched for the Bullpups. Wines threw 2/3 of an inning and allowed two hits, two earned runs, and four walks; Myers threw 6 1/3 innings and allowed eight hits, three earned runs, and two walks with one strikeout.
Altamont Grade School 13, Dieterich Junior High School 10
Altamont defeated Dieterich, 13-10, Thursday.
The Wildcats scored one run in the first, three in the third, two in the fourth, four in the fifth, two in the sixth, and one in the seventh.
Nelson hit one single and one home run and had two RBIs for Altamont (5-3). Roberts hit two singles. Pearcy hit two singles. Hankins hit one single and had two RBIs. Schultz hit one single. Long had one RBI, and Arend had two RBIs.
Long pitched for Altamont. She threw 6 2/3 innings and allowed six hits, five earned runs, and seven walks with seven strikeouts.
As for the Roadrunners, they scored five runs in the third, three in the fifth, and two in the seventh.
North Clay Clay City Junior High School 25, Red Hill Junior High School 4
North Clay/Clay City defeated Red Hill, 25-4, Thursday.
The win pushed the Indians to 1-6 on the season.
South Central Middle School 11, St. Elmo Junior High School 0
South Central defeated St. Elmo, 11-0, Thursday.
The Lady Falcons scored one run in the first, five in the second, two in the fourth, and three in the fifth.
Peddicord hit one single and one triple and had three RBIs for South Central (6-4, 3-2 National Trail Conference). Addy Ruholl had two RBIs. Buchanan hit one single and one double and had three RBIs. Logan hit one single and had one RBI. Butts hit one single. Swift hit one single. Emmie Ruholl hit one single, and Annie Ruholl hit one single.
Peddicord pitched for the Lady Falcons. She threw a five-inning perfect game with 14 strikeouts.
Effingham Junior High School 6, St. Anthony Grade School 1
Effingham defeated St. Anthony, 6-1, Thursday.
The Mustangs scored two runs in the third and four in the fifth.
Brady hit one single and two doubles for Effingham. Pals hit two singles and had two RBIs. Fox hit one home run and had two RBIs, and Hayes, Wendt, and Leonard hit one single.
Hayes pitched for the Mustangs. He threw seven innings and allowed five hits, no earned runs, and two walks with four strikeouts.
As for the Bullpups, they scored one run in the third.
Will Bierman hit one double for St. Anthony. Jonny Gannaway hit one single and had one RBI, and Graiden Wilhour, Hayden Bushur, and Eric Utz hit one single.
Bushur pitched for the Bullpups. He threw six innings and allowed nine hits, three earned runs, and one walk with four strikeouts.
Altamont Lutheran School 11, Cowden-Herrick Beecher City 0
Altamont Lutheran defeated Cowden-Herrick Beecher City (CHBC), 11-0, Thursday.
The Rockets scored six runs in the first, one in the second, and four in the third.
McManaway hit one double and had three RBIs for Altamont. Stuemke hit one single and had one RBI. Wolff hit one single. Miller hit one single. Frederking hit one single. Savage had two RBIs. Elam had one RBI, and Milleville had one RBI.
Wolff and McManaway pitched for the Rockets. Wolff threw four innings and allowed two walks with eight strikeouts; McManaway pitched one inning and had three strikeouts.
As for the Bobcats, Vaughn hit two singles, and Howell hit one single.
Vaughn, Hardimon, and Howell pitched for CHBC. Vaughn threw 1/3 of an inning and allowed one hit, no earned runs, and two walks; Hardimon threw one inning and allowed one hit, no earned runs, and three walks with two strikeouts, and Howell pitched 2 2/3 innings and allowed three hits, three earned runs, and one walk with three strikeouts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.