John Niebrugge rested his head on assistant coach Trenton Kull's shoulder.
The veteran Altamont boys basketball coach had just witnessed his team complete a miraculous 61-59 comeback against Casey-Westfield that vaulted the Indians into a sectional title game for the first time in program history.
"This game was the most important," Niebrugge said. "We've never gotten past this game. We needed this, for the program's sake, to get to that sectional championship, so we could take that next step as a program and keep rolling."
Altamont found itself trailing by 20 points, 43-23, in the third quarter following a three-pointer from Warriors' senior Jackson Parcel that forced Niebrugge to call a timeout with 5:13 left.
The Indians would pick up steam rather quickly after that, though, going on a 12-0 run that saw themselves cut the lead to eight points, 43-35, before a Parcel three-point play pushed the lead back to double-digits, 46-35, with under one minute left.
Altamont, however, responded by scoring the following four points to end the frame and head into the fourth sitting in a much better spot than the one they were in before the run.
Getting the sold-out crowd at Altamont High School ignited also played a factor in that resurgence, though.
"When you got a crowd like this, it's pretty easy to get hyped up," junior Dillan Elam said. "I feel like we got the best fans in the NTC — everybody showed up tonight."
"It was a good crowd in the first half; our crowd didn't let up," Niebrugge added. "We started playing for the crowd and making the crowd get after it. I couldn't give instructions to the boys; it was too hard (because) it was so loud."
That noise escalated even more as the hosts continued to chip away at the Warriors' lead, too.
With 5:52 left in the fourth, senior Mason Robinson drew a foul and got his shot to fall, sending him to the free throw line for a three-point play. He made his foul shot, as well, to cut the deficit to two points, 48-46, and giving the crowd reason to cheer in the process.
Casey-Westfield then silenced the audience momentarily after the Warriors added a free throw to push the advantage to nine before senior Avery Jahraus hit a three-pointer that tied the game at 49.
Robinson then hit an off-balance midrange shot from the corner, giving Altamont its first lead since it was 5-2.
The Warriors then tied the game, but Altamont — feeding off that deafening crowd — responded, as Elam made an off-balanced one-handed shot in the paint, giving the top-seeded Indians a 53-51 lead.
Casey-Westfield would then tie the game again after that, but junior Eli Miller answered by converting a layup after forcing a steal that pushed Altamont back in front 55-53.
Jackson Parcel then followed that layup by draining a three-pointer that gave the Warriors a 56-55 lead before Robinson rebounded a missed Eli Miller three-pointer and put it back in for a layup to make it 57-56.
The Indians then increased their lead to three points, 59-56, before a midrange shot from Jackson Parcel made it 59-58.
Casey-Westfield was then forced to foul shortly after that; Robinson, though, felt comfortable with his team in that position.
"Once we got the lead again, I knew it was going to be tough to stop us because we got really good free throw shooters," Robinson said. "If we can get up, we know we're really hard to beat."
While free-throw shooting may be a strong suit, it almost turned out to be the Indians' demise in the end.
Following the Parcel midrange shot, the Warriors fouled Jahraus, who made the first of a one-and-one before missing the second.
Then, as Casey-Westfield was coming down the floor, Parcel got around his defender, eyes glued to the basket as he tried to tie the game, but instead, Jahraus was there to stop the drive and come up with a steal in the process before the Warriors fouled again.
"I saw (Parcel) driving and he was hot all night, so we sent two guys at him to get the ball out of his hands," Jahraus said. "There was a guy in the weakside corner and then a big guy on the block and I had to split both of them, but I'd rather give up a three than a layup, so I shaded toward him, saw him look to throw and I jumped in and grabbed it."
"He knew he had to drop and if they were going to do anything, they would have had a kick out and they knew he was going to close out," Niebrugge added. "Coach (Logan) Hill did a good job when they were freshmen and sophomores and it's equated back to them when they're on varsity."
Overall, that stop proved to be the most significant of the season for the Indians.
However, the game itself was far from over.
Following the steal, Jahraus would then make one of his two free throws to push the lead to two, 60-58.
The Warriors then drove the ball down to the far baseline before Parcel drew a foul while shooting that sent him to the line for three free throws.
Parcel — a 71 percent free-throw shooter — only made one of his three attempts, though, leaving the score the same.
Casey-Westfield then fouled Elam, who made the front end of his one-and-one before missing his second.
With little time, the Warriors then grabbed the rebound and hoisted a desperation heave from near full court, only to have it miss by inches before the Indians' bench stormed the court and celebrated with the boisterous student section and gathering of fans in the distance.
Although the atmosphere was electric, Niebrugge knew that it only could do so much.
The defense — specifically from Eli Miller — also played a major role.
"Eli (Miller) changed the complexion of the game," Niebrugge said. "He found (sophomore Hayden Parcel), made him work to get open and took them out of what they wanted to do offensively. He's a kid in the NTC Tournament who was getting a lot of minutes with Mason out. Then, Mason came back and his minutes waned, but in practice, he's the guy we got to calm down and not let him foul a starter because he will go hard no matter what.
"He goes 100 miles an hour all the time, every time — he doesn't take a possession off."
Miller added, "I felt like if I was in the game, I had to step up defensively and try and turn it around because nothing was working for us defensively or offensively."
Miller added two points to the cause, as well.
Robinson led the team with 27 points.
Niebrugge, though, understands that Robinson brings so much more than just offense.
"He's our leading rebounder as a 6-foot-3 guard," he said. "He can go and get it, but he gets good position, too. He reads the basketball well and he wasn't going to let this season end. He took charges; he had blocks — his goal was not to end (the season) tonight."
Elam added 13 points, doing so in a variety of different ways.
On the night, Elam not only showed his perimeter game but his finesse game near the basket, as well, by making a couple of tough layups in traffic.
"We work on it every day in practice; that's kind of our warmup," Elam said. "We go through finishing drills around the rim and I think that helped me a lot and just being strong up there and not freaking out whenever I see a guy flying at me."
Altogether, three Altamont individuals finished in double-figures in the scoring column.
Jahraus was the final one, finishing with 12.
Jahraus' defense, though, had his coach impressed more than his offense.
"Avery's picked up his defensive intensity this year," Niebrugge said. "He's made himself a complete player."
As for Casey-Westfield, Jackson Parcel finished with a game-high 28 points and four three-pointers.
Jackson Parcel scored 14 in the first half.
"Coach (Tom) Brannan does a really good job," Niebugge said. "He runs a lot of things for him, a lot of flares, a lot of staggers. You got to get through a screen; you try to deny him and contest shots."
Sophomore Ryan Richards added 10 points and two three-pointers, while junior Connor Sullivan scored nine points and Hayden Parcel scored seven.
Altamont will now take on Tuscola — who defeated St. Anthony in the other semifinal on Wednesday night — on Friday at 7 p.m. The winner will then advance to Monday's super-sectional at the Banterra Center on the campus of Southern Illinois University at Carbondale.
