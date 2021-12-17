Jaclyn Jansen. Megan Nuxoll, and now, Riley Guy.
Those are the three members of the elusive 1,000-point club from the Saint Anthony girls' basketball program, with Guy joining them during a game against Stewardson-Strasburg (Windsor) in early December.
"It means a lot to me," Guy said. "I feel very honored to be a part of such a small group of players, especially females. It makes the accomplishment even more special considering not very many girls have been able to do it, and I feel very grateful and blessed to have achieved it."
Guy hit the mark in the first quarter of the contest after a pair of free throws, forcing the game to stop for a brief moment to honor her achievement.
Altogether, it was a moment that head coach Aaron Rios will never forget.
"I got chills because it's a milestone for our school," Rios said. "What Riley Guy did was etch her name in the stone of this building forever, and to only have three girls in 27 years is pretty amazing. I know that a lot of the clubs that Bart Wiedman had previously, he's had some successful and talented players, but a number of them didn't achieve this mark, but that day, for me to see her do it, it was the right setting for her. It was great to see her family and most of her friends, and it was special for me, as a coach, to see a player in our program make history. There's not a lot of times in your life you get a chance to make history, and she was able to do that."
It was also a moment, though, that Guy never thought would happen when she came into high school.
"When I first started playing as a freshman, the thought never crossed my mind," Guy said. "I knew I would play a lot of minutes at the varsity level, but I was also joining a veteran team with five seniors, so I just tried to do my part as a role player," Guy said. "I realized it would be possible after my freshman year when someone told me I had 200 points on the season, and I knew that over the following seasons, I would have to step up and be the main scorer. So, after that, I pretty much knew it was very likely for me to accomplish."
Guy totaled 198 points in 33 games as a freshman before breaking out and scoring 506 points in 29 games during her sophomore year.
Following her first two seasons, though, Guy — along with countless others — hit a setback when her junior season was cut short due to the pandemic. She played in 14 games during the spring campaign, scoring 197 points to bring her total to 901 with one year to go.
Overall, it took 84 games, and 2 1/2 years, for Guy to add her name to the list, a note that caught her by surprise.
"No, I never realized it was only 2 1/2 years. It seems like it's been much longer," Guy said. "I would say I am grateful. I have been fortunate enough to play big varsity minutes from the start of my career, and I have been extremely lucky to stay healthy while never having to sit out a single game — or even practice — due to injury or illness.
"I am most proud of my dedication to come out every night and put up consistent numbers."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.