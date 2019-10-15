Three members of the St. Anthony girls golf team qualified for state Monday.
Reagan Westendorf, Lauren Schwing and Macy Ludwig each shot 84.
The St. Anthony boys’ golf team placed sixth at the West Frankfurt Sectional with a team score of 325.
Jayden Rios qualified for Friday’s state competition with a score of 76. Thomas Chojnicki shot 78. Ryan Schultz shot 85 and Luke Flaig shot 86.
“This was by far the toughest sectional in the state,” said head coach Phil Zaccari. “There were six teams at this sectional that would win or get out of every other sectional in the state.
“As a team, we played pretty well, not our best. But we did compete very well. We had another great year winning a regional and gaining a lot of experience for our underclassmen. We say a great thank you to our seniors Luke Flaig, Ryan Schultz and Darin Hutchison. Good luck to senior Jayden Rios as he plays at state this weekend.”
Neither Effingham golfer advanced to state as Aiden Beck came really close shooting an 83, while Tate Niebrugge had a 92
Beck just missed as it took an 80 to advance.
The Hearts girls tennis team ended the regular season tonight unfortunately with a loss to Flora 6-0. Doubles were not played due to rain. The singles matches for Seachrist, Kroenlein, and Woomer all went to tiebreakers but all came up a couple points short for the shutout,” said head coach Erik Williamson. “A few key point and it is tied up 3-3 and Flora is right there with some of the best teams around. I’m excited to see how far we’ve come with so many young players. We head into the sectional tournament on Friday.”
EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL 0, FLORA HIGH SCHOOL 6
No. 1 – Emma Walden, FLORA HIGH SCHOOL def. Caroline Kull, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 1-6, 3-6, -;
No. 2 – Emma Griffith, FLORA HIGH SCHOOL def. Lydia Kull, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 2-6, 0-6, -;
No. 3 – Sophia Heath, FLORA HIGH SCHOOL def. Riley Seachrist, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 3-6, 7-5, 2-10;
No. 4 – Lanie Carder, FLORA HIGH SCHOOL def. Eden Wendling, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 3-6, 0-6, -;
No. 5 – Ava Cammon, FLORA HIGH SCHOOL def. Gracie Kroenlein, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 4-6, 6-7 (5), -;
No. 6 – Avy Nichols, FLORA HIGH SCHOOL def. Aila Woomer, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 4-6, 7-5, 8-10;
ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL 8, MATTOON HIGH SCHOOL 1
No. 1 – Emilee Mossman, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL def. Emily Stortzum, MATTOON HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0, 6-2, -;
No. 2 – Allison Kowalke, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL def. Tess Huene, MATTOON HIGH SCHOOL, 6-3, 6-1, -;
No. 3 – Averee Greene, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL def. Hallie Niemerg, MATTOON HIGH SCHOOL, 6-2, 6-0, -;
No. 4 – Catherine Willenborg, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL def. Caroline Davis, MATTOON HIGH SCHOOL, 6-4, 6-1, -;
No. 5 – Caroline Deters, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL def. Kambelle Ashmore, MATTOON HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0, 6-0, -;
No. 6 – Caroline Mcdevitt, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL def. Destanee Garza, MATTOON HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0, 6-2, -;
No. 1 – Allison Kowalke – Averee Greene, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL def. Emily Stortzum – Tess Huene, MATTOON HIGH SCHOOL, 6-2, 6-4, -;
No. 2 – Caroline Davis – Hallie Niemerg, MATTOON HIGH SCHOOL def. Catherine Willenborg – Caroline Mcdevitt, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL, 4-6, 7-5, 15-13;
No. 3 – Ali Adams – Madelyn Smith, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL def. Kambelle Ashmore – Destanee Garza, MATTOON HIGH SCHOOL, 7-5, 6-4, -;
TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL 8, ST THOMAS MORE 1
No. 1 – Maddy Swisher, ST THOMAS MORE def. Diana Mossman, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL, 7-6 (5), 5-7, 10-7;
No. 2 – Alli Brumleve, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Noelle Schacht, ST THOMAS MORE, 6-1, 6-2, -;
No. 3 – Macy Probst, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Ashley Mills, ST THOMAS MORE, 6-0, 6-2, -;
No. 4 – Carley Habing, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Nora Kelley, ST THOMAS MORE, 6-4, 6-3, -;
No. 5 – Grace Hoene, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Maggie Vavrik, ST THOMAS MORE, 6-1, 6-0, -;
No. 6 – Isabelle Hemmen, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Becca Hege, ST THOMAS MORE, 6-1, 6-0, -;
No. 1 – Alli Brumleve – Macy Probst, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Maddy Swisher – Noelle Schacht, ST THOMAS MORE, 6-4, 6-4, -;
No. 2 – Isabelle Hemmen – Grace Hoene, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Becca Hege – Maggie Vavrik, ST THOMAS MORE, 6-1, 6-0, -;
No. 3 – Diana Mossman – Lexi Will, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Nora Kelley – Ashley Mills, ST THOMAS MORE, 6-3, 6-3, -;
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.