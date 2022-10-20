A trio of area cross-country runners finished in the top 10 in their respective races at the Illinois Elementary School Association (IESA) Class 1A Boys and Girls Cross Country Championships this past weekend.
Sacred Heart eighth-grader Isabella Keller and St. Anthony eighth-grader Nora Trupiano finished second and fifth in the girls' race, while St. Anthony eighth-grader Isaac Fallert finished eighth in the boys' race.
Keller ran her race in 11:58.5, while Trupiano finished in 12:39.
Brimfield seventh-grader Mya Hill won the girls' race at 11:50.7. Marquette Heights Georgetowne eighth-grader Morgan Coker was third at 12:02.3, and Chicago Northside eighth-grader Emily Stecky was fourth at 12:34.1.
As a team, St. Anthony finished in 12th place with 295 points. Brimfield won the event with 56 points. Old St. Mary's Catholic was second with 133 points. Liberty was third with 139 points. LaGrange St. Francis Xavier was fourth with 162 points. Harvest Christian Academy was fifth with 214 points. Champaign Holy Cross was sixth with 220 points. Arlington Heights St. James was seventh with 231 points. St. Pius X was eighth with 258 points. St. Matthew Catholic was 10th with 270 points, and Fox River Grove was 11th with 283 points.
Aside from Keller and Trupiano, sixth-grader Nora Niebrugge finished 65th at 13:34.4. Seventh-grader Reese Hoene finished 98th at 13:59.6. Eighth-grader Anna Bierman was 140th at 14:27.7. Sixth-grader Hannah Frisbie was 141st at 14:28.7. Eighth-grader Addison Jones was 167th at 14:48.7, and sixth-grader Rosie Warner was 186th at 15:10.2.
As for the boys' race, Fallert ran his race in 11:19.4.
Morton Blessed Sacrament eighth-grader Maxwell Kirby won the race at 10:29.4. Heritage eighth-grader Clark Roland was second at 11:02.7. Delavan eighth-grader Coriell Green was third at 11:03.9. Northside Catholic Academy eighth-grader Gus Berlinghof was fourth at 11:04.8. Morton Blessed Sacrament eighth-grader Joseph Anders was fifth at 11:09.9. South Pekin seventh-grader Wes Thompson was sixth at 11:12.3, and St. Jude Catholic seventh-grader Luke Fady was seventh at 11:15.9.
As a team, St. Anthony finished fifth with 128 points. Morton Blessed Sacrament won with 73 points. St. Jude Catholic was second with 77 points. Thomas Metcalf was third with 79 points, and Old St. Mary's Catholic was fourth with 104 points.
Aside from Fallert, seventh-grader Camden Bloemer was 69th at 12:22.2. Seventh-grader Connor Storm was 71st at 12:22.5. Sixth-grader Charlie Bierman was 73rd at 12:23.3. Sixth-grader Blake Verdeyen was 89th at 12:30.5, and eighth-grader Keegan Overbeck was 97th at 12:35.8.
Sacred Heart eighth-grader Daniel Ramos also competed in the event, running his race at 12:07.1 for a 46th-place finish.
