TEUTOPOLIS — Bennet Thompson had never been in this situation before.
Runners on first and second and nobody out with a chance to give his Teutopolis baseball team a victory with one swing of the bat and he did just that.
Thompson drove the first pitch he saw to right field, scoring Brett Kreke from second and giving the Wooden Shoes a 4-3 come-from-behind win over Dieterich.
“I’ve never hit a walk-off before, but it was a good game to do it in,” Thompson said. “I was just looking for a ball to drive and he gave me a fastball.”
Teutopolis avenged a loss in the fall portion of the 2022-2023 season to the Movin’ Maroons with the win, as well.
“In the fall, Dieterich was able to stick one to us and I believe that was our last game of the fall, so for us, that’s been a sour taste in our mouth for about six months or so. We’ve been talking about playing against Dieterich for a week and a half now and we wanted to remind them that we’re here to compete.
“It was a great win.”
Dieterich started the game with a 1-0 lead after Andrew Hall reached on an error, Garrett Niebrugge singled and Noah Dill was hit by a pitch to load the stations.
Hall later scored on a passed ball, making the 1-0 score.
The Wooden Shoes then responded with a two-run bottom of the first before Dieterich tied the game in the top of the third.
Both teams then scored one run each in the fifth to tie the game and set up the seventh inning.
Evan Waldhoff led Teutopolis with two hits, including one double, joining Thompson and Mitch Jansen and Mitch Koester also added base knocks.
Logan Lawson pitched for the Wooden Shoes and allowed five hits and three runs (one earned) with eight strikeouts over five innings. Ben Goeckner then relieved Lawson for the final two frames and allowed one hit and one walk with one strikeout.
As for Dieterich, Garrett Niebrugge and Jaxon Funneman had two hits. Funneman added a double and Mason Lidy and Sam Hardiek had one hit.
Dill pitched for the Movin’ Maroons and allowed four hits, four runs (two earned) and three walks with five strikeouts over six innings.
Altamont 8, Beecher City [Coop] 3
ALTAMONT — Claire Boehm collected three hits and stole two bases for Altamont in a National Trail Conference matchup against Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City on Thursday at Gilbert Park.
Boehm started the game with a single on the second pitch she saw from Marissa Summers.
She then stole second base, followed that with a snag of third and then scored after Skylie Klein grounded out to the third baseman.
The Lady Indians would tack on one more run in the frame on a Sophia Pearcy RBI single and never looked back, defeating the Bobcats 8-3.
Altamont added three more runs in the second and three in the fourth.
CHBC scored twice in the fourth and once in the seventh.
Birgen Schlanser collected the only hit for the Bobcats.
Meanwhile, aiding Boehm and Pearcy were Brianna Grunloh (two hits), Grace Lemke (one hit and one RBI), Adria Denton (one hit), Madison Tonn (one hit) and Klein (two RBIs).
A trio of pitchers saw the circle for the Lady Indians.
Lemke started and completed three innings, allowing two walks and striking out seven batters.
Osteen then threw one inning and allowed two unearned runs and two walks with one strikeout and Denton closed the game for the last three innings and allowed one hit, one unearned run and seven walks with 12 strikeouts.
