CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois men's basketball program has shown a resolve to hit the fast forward button on its transfer portal pursuits this offseason.
A weekend visit to Champaign by Southern Illinois transfer Marcus Domask was followed immediately by a Monday commitment on April 10. Utah Valley transfer Justin Harmon had an offer within hours of entering the portal and committed just six days later on the same day as Domask.
Brad Underwood and Co. moved even faster on Quincy Guerrier. The 6-foot-8, 220-pound forward hit the portal on April 18, a visit was set up the next day and by this past Thursday, he was on the UI campus.
A place Guerrier will become even more familiar with in the next year.
Guerrier moved fast with his decision, too, about his future college home with his own Monday afternoon commitment to Illinois. After two previous recruitments — once when he was in high school and again when he left Syracuse in 2021 — the Illini finally landed the Montreal native.
Illinois was involved with Guerrier long enough ago that former assistant coach Jamall Walker, who last coached at Illinois in the 2019-20 season, led the recruitment.
Featured Local Savings
Guerrier was a four-star prospect out of Thetford Academy (Vt.) where he averaged 24.7 points and 6.2 rebounds as a high school senior. He had the Illini in his top three — and even visited Champaign — but ultimately committed to Syracuse. Guerrier played two seasons at Syracuse and had a breakout sophomore season with the Orange with averages of 13.7 points and 8.4 rebounds. He hit the transfer portal for the first time after that 2020-21 season, however, and landed at Oregon, which was also in his original top three in high school. Guerrier didn't find the same level of production with the Ducks as he did in his best season at Syracuse and put up 9.5 pounds and 4.5 rebounds per game in his two seasons playing for Dana Altman.
Securing a commitment from Guerrier fits with Illinois' overall approach to roster reconstruction this offseason. After going all in on freshmen for the 2022-23 season, Underwood made it clear he wanted to "get old" for the 2023-24 season.
Like Domask and Harmon, Guerrier furthers that goal. He'll turn 24 years old next month and has four years worth of college experience at the power conference level.
Guerrier checks a few other boxes, too. The physical forward is the additional frontcourt piece Underwood said he was pursuing. He can play next to Coleman Hawkins should the Illinois forward withdraw from the 2023 NBA draft and return to Champaign.
Tapping into what made Guerrier successful at Syracuse, which didn't necessarily happen at Oregon, could be key for the Illini. Guerrier had his best defensive season as a freshman and best offensive season as a sophomore playing for the Orange. The Ducks never got all of that out of him, but he did average 10.1 points and 5.3 rebounds as a full-time starter in Eugene, Ore., during the 2021-22 season. And while he's not an elite shooter, he did make 35 percent of his three-pointers this past year — better than any Illinois player in a full season last winter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.