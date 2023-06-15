TEUTOPOLIS — Engines gearing. Fans roaring in the distance.
This is the life that Teutopolis native Adam Wall dreamed of having and is now realizing.
“It still feels like a dream,” Wall said. “I remember going to Indianapolis, standing outside the fence, looking in those concrete garages and guys were working on tires. Being on the other side of that fence now is something else.”
Wall is the race engineer for Hendrick Motorsports’ No. 5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, driven by Kyle Larson — who owns 21 wins and 153 top-10 finishes to his name.
Though working with a driver of that magnitude is something Wall only could imagine, now that it’s a reality, he knows he wouldn’t be in this position without his hometown.
Teutopolis means too much to the 2007 graduate and former member of the Wooden Shoes soccer and tennis teams.
“That’s a big deal to me,” Wall said. “It’s an awesome community. I’m super thankful to the Teutopolis school system; they’re second to none in the area. All the staff, teachers, coaches, and everything I had over the years is super important to me, and I’m super thankful for all that.”
When you think about Teutopolis, you think about the rich tradition within the basketball and baseball programs.
Wall, however, went another direction and it has paid off.
Wall got his first taste of motorsports when he was five years old and attended races in Belleville that his uncle was involved in.
Ever since then, Wall said he’s been “hooked.”
“Since I was five years old, I’ve been hooked. I never did any racing and didn’t help my uncle with his car or anything; I was just a big race fan,” Wall said. “The whole math and science thing came easier, so it worked out when I was trying to figure out what to do in life.”
Like most professions, Wall had to work his way up, though. He didn’t start at the top.
After graduating from Teutopolis, Wall attended the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, where he majored in mechanical engineering with a preference for motorsports.
Wall interned for the CARS Tour — formerly known as the Hooters Pro Cup Series — for three years in college.
“The middle of my senior year, I started sweeping floors at the Chassis Shop and did that part-time for a whole year,” Wall said. “Then, six months after I graduated, they offered me an engineering role measuring bodies down there, so that’s how I got my foot in the door.”
Wall has since been with Hendrick Motorsports for 12 years.
He said he loves how wide-ranging his job is, as well.
“I’m doing everything from looking at tire test data, which way we want the wheels to point and how much camber angle we want them to have,” Wall said. “We’re looking at everything from that to aerodynamics data to figure out what position we want to put the car and what different settings we want to change on the car to fuel mileage and pit strategy.”
But while the job is intriguing, it is likewise very demanding, especially on Sundays.
What is considered a day of rest for Americans is not for Wall.
The last day of the week is the busiest for him.
“On race day, we get to the track about three hours before the race starts and make some final adjustments to the cars,” Wall said. “The crew chief [Cliff Daniels] and I will sit in the lounge of the transporter for an hour and talk through what changes we want to make for the race that day based on practice the day before. We’ll go out to the car during the adjustment period and make those and push the car out onto the grid.”
From there, Wall said that he and Daniels then review pit strategies, fuel mileage and the number of tire sets they have.
That is then followed by a team meeting and a rundown of everything with all team personnel — including Larson.
Wall will then go into the pit box, where he sets up around 16 monitors.
“We have timing and scoring, SMT data — computer images of the car as they go around — throttle traces, steering traces and brake pressure from any car in the field,” Wall said.
As this is all happening, Wall is listening to numerous voices, too.
“We have a radio to the driver, a radio to the spotter and we have another radio that’s just to the team and another radio that’s just to Cliff and I, so I have five sets of voices in my ear,” Wall said. “Then, we’re also listening to NASCAR to see what penalties they’re issuing.”
Just when you think the day starts to wind down for Wall once the driver is ready to get onto the track, think again.
“As the race is going and the driver is giving us feedback on what he needs at this point in the run, we talk about what adjustments we need to make on the next round of pitstops, whether that’s air pressure or springs,” Wall said. “Then, the entire time, I’m feeding my fuel program with lap times to figure out how much fuel we’re going to need at the next stop and what our fuel window is, what lap we’re going to need to pit and what we might want to do on strategy.”
Wall is doing all of this while sitting in the pit box, but unlike how it was when he first started, the job has adapted to a more hands-on approach today.
When Wall started, he was relegated to just the pit box.
The pandemic has since altered those plans, as Wall is now involved below.
Once pit stops occur, Wall holds up the sign to signal the driver and catches the right-side tires as they come off.
“I used to stay up in the pit box because we had enough guys that we didn’t have to come down off the pit box, but during COVID, they really limited our roster, so we had to get more hands-on,” Wall said.
Seeing how fast the pit crew works is incredible to Wall.
“NASCAR went to the single lug at the start of last year and to see where they had gone from when that started to now is ridiculous,” he said. “You would have thought there was no way to improve it in a second and a half from where we started, but it’s insane.”
Being able to pick the brains of drivers that Wall used to watch on television has been just as insane, too.
Wall said that since he joined, he’s gone from watching Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jimmie Johnson work to Larson and Chase Elliott.
“I couldn’t ask to be with a better organization,” Wall said. “Since I started here, you’ve had Johnson and Earnhardt Jr. — the biggest names in the sport — and now, it’s Elliott and Larson, and having that caliber of names behind the company here is second to none. I was with Johnson on the No. 48 [car] in 2020.”
Wall said working with Johnson was an “amazing experience.”
Johnson is a former seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, has won 83 races and has 374 top-10 finishes in his career.
“He’s looked back on his career at Hendrick and is thankful for what he went through here. I’m super thankful to have that opportunity,” Wall said. “He’s one of the smartest racers to come through the sport, so I think that translated to a lot of his success.”
The company transitioned from Johnson in 2020 to Larson in 2021, culminating in him winning the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series in his first year with Hendrick.
“There was a list of names out there and you don’t know who you’re going to get and then when you end up with Larson, everybody was just super happy,” Wall said. “The cool thing about him is his desire to race. If he’s not racing with us on Sundays, he’s doing dirt races all week. At Talladega, we got to be with him and his late model race on Friday night. So, he’s racing across the country all week, which is a leg up on everybody else. You can say it’s a different form of racing, but it’s keeping his skills sharper than others might be able to.”
While 2021 was great for the company, 2022 was not up to Hendrick’s standards.
One such instance was at the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway.
Larson finished the race 12th, making for a not-so-great homecoming for Wall.
“This is a very performance-driven industry, so we don’t take running like we did at Gateway last year lightly,” Wall said. “The whole company, we’ve focused on our short-track program to try and amp that up because that was one of our deficiencies last year.”
Even though Larson didn’t finish nearly as well as he and the team wanted, Wall still did not take his return to the area for granted.
Wall calls the Enjoy Illinois 300 a “true home race.”
After all, Wall’s mother, Judy, is from O’Fallon and Adam’s wife, Amy, is a resident of Troy.
“We went to the first Busch [Series] race in 1997 and truck races when I was in high school. Gateway is home to me,” Wall said. “I hope it continues because it feels like a true home race.”
The finish this year felt more like home, as well.
Larson finished fifth and all the wrongs from the previous year were reversed, making for a truly enjoyable Enjoy Illinois 300 for the local product.
