There have been many times where St. Michael’s Catholic School in Sigel has efforted a softball team for the athletics program, only to have it never happen.
That has since changed.
The Sharpshooters are nearing the end of its inaugural season on the softball field in 2022, and first-year head coach Kenzie Jefferson is excited to be at the forefront of school history.
“I’m very excited about it and am honored to have gotten this opportunity,” Jefferson said. “I was not expecting it when I first applied — I didn’t think I would get it because I’m younger and just graduated college in May — but I’m very excited to be their role model and set them up for their future going into high school and getting through their teenage years. I think it is important to give the girls more sports opportunities. The girls have wanted softball but haven’t gotten it, so I know it was very exciting.”
Sigel — which currently has a 3-3 record as of Friday — has 16 players on the roster.
That turnout ended up making Jefferson elated in the end.
“With 16, I was very excited because I knew with it being the first year, I was going to have girls that maybe didn’t have all the experience as somebody who grew up playing, but they didn’t have that opportunity,” Jefferson said. “I was very excited to know that I’d be able to explore positions with girls, and I’d be able to explore how they did with batting. So I was very excited that I might be one of the first people — if not the first — to teach these girls all the fundamentals.”
Jefferson, who hails from Bloomington, Illinois, said that she had played competitive softball from the time she was four years old to when she was in college at Heartland Community College.
Over that time, her love for the game has never dwindled, and neither has her willingness to teach.
However, the biggest thing that Jefferson said she teaches her team is not necessarily what happens on the field.
“The friendships you’ll gain; that was probably my favorite part about all of it,” Jefferson said. “I love the game to this day, and the experience from it, I think, is the No. 1 thing. Your head will always be in the game when you’re on that field or in that dugout. The bonds you create with that are so extensive. I’m still best friends with some girls I played with when I was six — we just grew up playing together.”
Three such players that have played other sports together and share that same bond are eighth-graders Cara Hatton, Kaylie Jordan, and Ali Kollmann.
All three shared their reasons as to why they enjoy playing on the first-ever Sharpshooters’ softball team.
Hatton said the biggest thing about playing on the inaugural Sigel team was the chance to finally have an actual season while also playing with the younger girls.
Fellow eighth-graders Kaylie Jordan and Ali Kollmann also followed up with nearly the same thing.
Jordan said, “I like it because I’m an eighth-grader, and I get to set a good example for all the other kids and show them sportsmanship and how to play as a team.”
Kollmann added, “I like being an eighth grader, leading the team, and showing them what to do.”
Aside from those three, making up the rest of Sigel’s roster are Molly McWhorter, Tinley Niebrugge, Brooklyn Will, Sadie Weissing, Nora Bueker, Sophie Cremens, Kendal Lindsay, Bella Ordner, Riley Worman, Anna Holley, Kailyn Gaddis, and Kaelyn Ordner.
