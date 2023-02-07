The last dance.
Seven Teutopolis senior girls basketball players are preparing to embark on their final postseason run together, starting on Monday night at Carmi (White County), with the hopes of reaching the state tournament for the first time in four years.
Whether that happens or not, Lady Shoes head coach Laurie Thompson will be happy and honored to have been this group's coach either way.
"They all don't get equal playing time, but they've all filled their roles, which I'm very happy with," Thompson said. "That's a tribute to all of those girls because we are getting better because of what is happening in practice, as well."
Three of the seven seniors also commented on their time with the girls basketball program as it nears an end.
Kaylee Niebrugge said, "It means a lot. Mrs. T is always a great coach, and she helps push me every day in practice. The team pushes each other, and we work together."
Emily Konkel added, "It's a commitment, so it's very rewarding. We've had a really good season, so it's exciting, to be honest. Teutopolis basketball will always have a special place in my heart; we've made lots of memories."
Joleen Deters continued, "Tradition; everybody always talks about it. It's humbling to be on the team."
Entering the postseason, Teutopolis sits with a 24-5 record.
Winning, however, is nothing new to this group.
Since this group came in as freshmen — in some way, shape, or form — they have helped lead the program to an 85-27 record, two regional championships, and one sectional.
Thompson went on to talk about each senior and what they mean to the program.
Below is what she said.
KAYLEE NIEBRUGGE
"Kaylee's been our workhorse all year long. She has a nose for the ball and wants to score. She is also playing some perimeter defense tonight, but she does all the little things for us inside and causes some issues. When they have to double-team, she sees the floor, hitting open kids, so her game has come full circle."
EMILY KONKEL
"Emily can run the point for us and score anytime she wants; she needs to choose. Offensively, she's gotten better through the year and stepped up to the challenge. When the game's on the line, Emily will step up."
COURTNEY GIBSON
"Courtney can be a scorer. She's a lanky kid I can put inside for a little while. Defensively, we work on her defense, but she rebounds. Courtney's a competitor. She plays softball, and she's that all-around athlete and someone on the floor that can get hands on a lot of deflections."
ESTELLA METTE
"She's the strongest kid we got, best screener. She's 5-foot-6, but she has the mentality of a 6-footer. Estella is getting good minutes for us right now."
JOLEEN DETERS
"Defensively, that's why she's out there. She's that kid that we're going to put her on another top defender on the other team, and she takes pride in her defense."
KATIE KREMER
"She gets a few minutes in the post. Katie works hard, has good footwork, and rebounds well. She's another one of those kids that is a role player, but she knows her role. Every night, Kaylee is going against her defensively, and she's also making her better."
TAYLOR BUEKER
"Taylor's a hard-working kid. She's one of those kids that's a role player on the team. She's crazy, goofy, and a lot of fun. She's our jokester, but Taylor does a lot for us. She's that kid who can be a bit of a forward, be a bit of a guard; she'll work hard out there and give everything she's got."
MANAGERS MARIE FLACH & MARIT RENKEMA
"Both of them joined this year to help us out. Anybody who's in coaching knows that you have to have good managers. They're very successful. The girls like them, and they love being around the girls. Those two young ladies, they do what they're supposed to do, and we don't have to worry about it."
