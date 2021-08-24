Saturday, February 6, is a day that Effingham senior Lexi Chrappa will never forget.
That was the day Chrappa tore her ACL at a club volleyball tournament, forcing her to miss the truncated 2020 season.
“I went up to hit, and I came down on my knee wrong, and I tore my ACL,” Chrappa said. “It was really hard because I’ve been starting varsity since my freshman year. So, definitely taking a season off was really hard on me. But, I learned a lot just looking on from the sidelines.”
After her injury, Chrappa went to Shelbourne Knee Center in Indianapolis to have her surgery done.
However, due to travel conflicts, she had to do exercises on her own while eagerly awaiting the news from her doctor on her future.
As soon as she found out that the news was good, it was like music to her ears; she could finally resume volleyball activities.
“As soon as I could start (playing volleyball), I started going to privates with my club team and going to every open gym that I could,” Chrappa said. “I am a little timider this season, just coming off the injury, but I’ll try my hardest to have fun and play my best this season.”
For her coach, hearing the news that a then would-be three-year starter would have to miss an entire season was heartbreaking.
“She sent me a text message on her way to the hospital, ‘Well, I have some bad news for you. I probably tore my ACL,’ and then she sent me the video of her doing it because they were recording it,” Effingham head coach Theresa Vogt said. “There’s not much you can do as a coach; it is what it is. Your instant instinct is that I felt really bad for Lexi, especially as a junior. Your junior year is when you start getting recruited by colleges, and she wants to continue to play volleyball in college.”
The last time Chrappa played a high school season, she totaled 271 kills, 21 aces, 25 blocks, and 290 digs. Those numbers came in the 2019 campaign.
Effingham finished the 2020 season with a 5-10 record, all without those numbers penciled in, but Vogt knows she’s more than just a player based on statistics.
“Not only is Lexi a very talented player, but she’s also a talker on the court and a leader,” Vogt said. “Without her on the court, you could tell it was quieter than it was the year before because she’s usually the mouth. Calling for the ball, getting excited whenever we get a point, so it was a different vibe last year.”
Now, after months of waiting to play a competitive game again, Chrappa is back and is hoping to end her career with the Flaming Hearts on a successful note.
Her senior season begins on Thursday, at home, against Newton, and she said — even with the injury — that she doesn’t plan on playing differently.
“I’m going to try harder,” she said. “Now that I’ve gotten it taken away, I am going to play every game like it’s my last game.”
