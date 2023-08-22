CASEY — Jim Dietz was sweating bullets following Teutopolis' win over Casey-Westfield on Monday evening.
The temperatures were balmy and uncomfortable outside, forcing nearly every school in the area to cancel and reschedule games that coincided with outdoor activities.
Volleyball did not fit that bill, though the same balmy and uncomfortable conditions could also be directed toward this match.
"Given the fact that I'm on water bottle No. 15 and I could stand and drink constantly, I think the girls get tired. I think you lose a lot of rhythm when you got to use a towel every other point," Dietz said. "We're not used to that at this point because our gym has air conditioning."
"With the floor being slippery, it was difficult stopping," Lady Shoes right side hitter Molly Pals said.
But even though the conditions were not ideal, the play on the court from the Lady Shoes (1-0) was.
T-Town won the first set 25-18 and the second 25-21.
The front-row attack from the Lady Shoes was a challenge all night for the Lady Warriors.
T-Town finished with 21 kills.
Emma Deters led the team with six to go along with two blocked shots and one dig.
Pals and RyLee Dittamore each had five kills. Pals added one blocked shot and one assist and Dittamore finished with two blocked shots and two digs.
Sara Niemerg finished with three kills, one ace, one blocked shot and five digs and TaNeal Einhorn and Sara Zumbahlen each finished with one kill. Einhorn added three blocked shots and one dig and Zumbahlen finished with three blocked shots and five assists.
Danielle Probst led the team in assists with 13 to go along with one ace and one dig.
Claresa Ruholl finished with a team-best nine digs.
Summer Wall added two and Ava Ruholl had one.
Paige Swingler also saw limited action and finished with one ace.
As for Casey-Westfield, Megan Cribelar had eight kills. Harley Jean had four. Hannah Shackmann had three and Anna Karras had one.
Junior Varsity
T-Town also won the junior varsity match in straight sets (25-13, 25-17).
Madison Miller had six kills. Kalie Jordan had one ace, one blocked shot and 11 assists. Katie Horn had two blocked shots and three kills. Gabby Tegeler had one kill and one dig. Swingler had six kills and two digs. Elise Pals had one kill. Lily Smith had one dig and three assists. Olivia Wittenmeyer had one ace, two kills, one dig and one assist. Brittany Swingler had one dig and six assists. Olivia Gardewine had one ace, one kill and two digs. Megan Brummer had one blocked shot and two kills. Olivia Cates had two aces and nine digs and Marie Zumbahlen had one ace and one dig.
