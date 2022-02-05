What nearly hurt the Teutopolis boys' basketball team Tuesday night helped them just three days later.
Free-throw shooting plagued the Shoes in a win over Newton on Tuesday — Teutopolis shot 5-of-11 at the foul line — but they didn't let that performance carry over at the Enlow Center against county rival St. Anthony Friday.
The Shoes shot 10-of-14 at the charity stripe and 5-of-7 in the fourth quarter in their 51-40 victory over the Bulldogs.
However, even though the scoreboard showed a double-digit win, it felt much closer than that through the first three quarters.
St. Anthony opened the game leading by six, 12-6, as the opening frame struggles reared their ugly head for the second-straight game for Teutopolis.
Dylan Pruemer provided most of the offense through the opening frame for the Shoes, scoring five of his team's six points, while Kyle Stewart paced St. Anthony in the frame with six of the 12.
Then, in the second quarter, Teutopolis eventually clawed to within two points of the lead, 14-12, before Adam Rudibaugh rebounded a missed shot and took it right back up for a layup to make it 16-12.
The Shoes eventually tied the game at 18, though, after back-to-back 3-pointers from Brendan Niebrugge and Joey Ruholl. Niebrugge made the first, while Ruholl made the second before Teutopolis eventually took the lead after Max Niebrugge stole the ball and converted a layup to make it 20-18. The guests ended up leading 22-20 at the break, with momentum not leaving their side once the second half began, either.
In the third quarter, James Niebrugge opened the frame for the Shoes by knocking down a 3-pointer to make it 25-22.
Then, following a Stewart layup that cut the deficit to one, 25-24, Caleb Siemer and Max Niebrugge each made layups to push the lead out to 29-24 before Brendan Niebrugge hit a short mid-range jumper while drawing the foul.
Niebrugge missed his foul shot, though, to leave the score the same with 2:14 to go, before St. Anthony clawed back to within two points, 31-29, on a Stewart 3-pointer with 39.8 seconds left.
Teutopolis eventually went into the fourth ahead by four points, 33-29, and would space that lead out even further in the final frame.
The Shoes outscored the Bulldogs 18-11 in the fourth, highlighted by a nine-point period from Brendan Niebrugge.
Niebrugge hit a pair of 3-pointers in the frame. The first came with 6:10 remaining, while the second came with 1:34 left. Both shots came after St. Anthony rallied back, as well.
Before Niebrugge's first long-range shot, the Bulldogs cut the lead to three, 35-32, while the second came after Max Koenig made a mid-range jumper that made it 43-40.
Koenig's basket proved to be the hosts' final points, too, as Teutopolis did not allow one point from the 3:02-mark on in its win while going on an 11-0 run itself to win their third-consecutive game and 18th of the year.
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs suffered their 12th defeat and second-straight loss.
