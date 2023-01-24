Teutopolis took fifth place at the ever-challenging Highland Tournament over the weekend.
The Lady Shoes (21-3) defeated Bethalto (Civic Memorial) for the second time this season, 56-39, behind a decisive fourth quarter.
Teutopolis clung to a five-point lead, 38-33, after the third quarter before winning the fourth frame, 18-6.
Kaylee Niebrugge scored eight of her game-high 19 points in the fourth. She finished the game shooting 6-of-8 from the floor with four rebounds.
Emily Konkel was second on the team with 16 points on 7-of-12 shooting with five rebounds, four steals, and one assist. Estella Mette and Summer Wall had six points. Courtney Gibson had five, and Mollie Ruholl and Katie Kremer had two.
|Teutopolis (21-3)
|20
|14
|4
|18
|56
|Bethalto (Civic Memorial)
|11
|12
|10
|6
|39
T - Gibson 5, Kremer 2, Konkel 16, Niebrugge 19, Mette 6, Wall 6, Ruholl 2. FG 21, FT 9-17, F 11. (3-pointers: Konkel 2, Mette 2, Gibson 1); BCM - Combes 3, Brueckner 5, Miller 5, Wallace 6, Huddleston 2, Twente 2, Durbin 12, Durbin 2, Edward 2. FG 14, FT 6-10, F 17. (3-pointers: Durbin 2, Wallace 2, Miller 1).
Vandalia Invitational Tournament
Meanwhile, 30 minutes north of Highland, Effingham finished second at the Vandalia Invitational Tournament, falling to Mascoutah in the championship.
The Flaming Hearts fell to 16-7 with their 50-39 loss.
Effingham trailed by four points after the first quarter and nine at halftime and could never inch any closer, as the Hearts were outscored 28-16 in the final two frames.
Bria Beals led Effingham with 11 points. Madison Mapes and Ella Niebrugge had seven. Saige Althoff had five. Sidney Donaldson had four. Alyssa Martin had three, and Marissa Allie had two.
|Effingham (16-7)
|11
|12
|10
|6
|39
|Mascoutah
|15
|17
|13
|15
|50
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.