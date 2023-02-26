TEUTOPOLIS — Not many years have ended without the Teutopolis boys basketball team winning a regional championship.
Heading into Friday night’s matchup against Robinson at J.H. Griffin Gym, the Wooden Shoes came in with 34 regional championships — 12 in the last 13 years. The lone year that Teutopolis didn’t bring home a regional was during the COVID-shortened 2020-2021 campaign, where it wasn’t possible to win one.
Push the 2020-2021 season aside, though, and the Wooden Shoes have shown brilliance when a regional plaque is on the line. In the last 12 regional championship games, Teutopolis has outscored its opponents 698-529 — a difference of nearly 14 points per contest.
Friday night didn’t change that, either, as the Wooden Shoes took care of business, defeating the Maroons 59-40 to win the program’s 35th regional and 13th in the last 14 years.
“It means a lot to all of us,” senior James “Jimmer” Niebrugge said. “Coach Reeder has been preparing us nonstop at practice. We were ready for it. It means the world to us, but this isn’t it. We got to keep going; we got a lot ahead of us.”
“This regional is huge,” senior Logan Roepke said. “We’ve been playing together since junior high; we had a lot of good wins in junior high and we had high expectations and we’re continuing to back it up.”
From the second quarter on, Teutopolis outscored Robinson 44-27.
The Wooden Shoes never trailed in the game, leading 15-13 after the first quarter.
James Niebrugge started the game with back-to-back layups. Brendan Niebrugge then came up with a steal and drew a foul; he would then make both free throws to make it 6-0.
Brendan Niebrugge then made a three-pointer shortly after that to make it 9-1 with 4:28 left before the Maroons made it 9-5 after back-to-back layups from senior Nathan Wernz.
Senior Caleb Siemer then made it 11-5 after a layup with 3:02 left.
Robinson then followed that by going on a 6-0 run to tie the game at 11 with 1:15 to go before a layup from junior Joey Niebrugge put Teutopolis ahead 13-11.
The Maroons then tied the game again before Brendan Niebrugge hit a crafty layup to make the score after the first quarter.
Brendan Niebrugge’s layup would ignite, what was, a 9-0 run for the top-seeded Wooden Shoes, as well, as they would grow their lead to nine points, 22-13, with 6:11 left in the second quarter.
Robinson hung around, though, making it a five-point game, 22-17, before James Niebrugge was the beneficiary of an alley-oop layup with 2:51 left that made it 24-17 and Siemer hit a midrange shot from the elbow that made the halftime score.
Although ahead by nine at the break, Siemer said that head coach Chet Reeder told his group to do one thing in particular during the intermission.
“He told us to keep them out of the paint,” Siemer said. “We gave up too many straight line-drives in the first half.”
Teutopolis allowed 14 points in the paint in the first half; the Wooden Shoes only allowed eight points total in the third quarter and outscored the Maroons 19-8.
James Niebrugge hit a short midrange shot to start the third before a layup from senior Caleb Bloemer made it 30-17.
Roepke then ignited the crowd after tossing an alley-oop pass to Brendan Niebrugge, who nearly finished it off with a dunk, but instead laid it in to make it 32-17.
“I didn’t know what the plan was when it started, but it ended up OK,” Reeder said.
Robinson then broke the drought by making one of their next two free throws before junior Garrett Gaddis answered with a three-pointer with 4:22 left that made it 35-18.
Another Maroons’ free throw then made it 35-19 before Brendan Niebrugge answered with a three-pointer that made it 38-19 with 3:03 left.
Brendan Niebrugge finished with 19 points. He tied James Niebrugge for the most points in the contest.
“I’m a senior, so I have to step up a little bit,” James said. “I should have been stepping up a lot last year, too, but part of being a senior is that you got to take it out on them every single game and that’s what I’ve been trying to do.”
Siemer was the third Teutopolis player in double-figures, finishing with 11 points, while Gaddis joined Bloemer with three and Joey Niebrugge had four.
Reeder, however, redirected back to his team’s defense as the main reason for the victory.
“This one was all about our defense. Second and third quarters, we suffocated them,” he said. “We bothered them; we pressured their guards and didn’t let them get to the rim like they wanted to. It was a special night on that end for us.”
It was also a special night for a senior class that Reeder said has had “expectations on them” since they started playing together.
“I’m just incredibly proud of them,” Reeder said. “They’ve had expectations on them since they were in sixth grade and they continue to rise to the occasion. They don’t take anything for granted. All five of them shined tonight — they were all-stars in their role. They continue to lead with their voice, lead by example.
“There’s not a moment that’s too big for them. They soak this in; they feed off that energy and all that noise.”
The Wooden Shoes now advance to Wednesday’s sectional semifinal against Alton (Marquette) at Newton High School at 7 p.m.
Teutopolis defeated the Explorers one season ago — in the same game — 41-33.
