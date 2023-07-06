TEUTOPOLIS — Tennis may not seem like the sport the Teutopolis community is known for, but Michelle Niebrugge thinks otherwise.
Niebrugge helps organize the Teutopolis Park District Summer Tennis Camp every June. This year's camp featured the most campers they've ever had.
"This year's camp, we hit another record number. We've got 140 kids that joined us," Niebrugge said. "We have just had so much fun. We've just had a lot of great energy from the kids and the staff this year. I'm just thankful that we get to do this every year."
The camp isn't just relegated to Teutopolis natives, though.
Niebrugge said that individuals from Effingham and St. Anthony also attended.
"It's the growth. Tennis needs to continue to be spread in our community," Niebrugge said. "It's wonderful that we get kids from Effingham Unit 40 and St. Anthony to join us. That enhances the tennis community today, tomorrow and the future."
Throughout June, the camp ran at Teutopolis Grade School and Teutopolis Junior High for children from fourth grade to soon-to-be seniors in high school.
Niebrugge said it's all about fundamentals for the younger kids.
"Throughout summer tennis camp, we focus on the fundamentals of tennis. We focus on the basic groundstrokes, forehands, backhands, serves, volleys, overheads and gameplay and put it all together with the tennis carnival," Niebrugge said.
The carnival was a one-day event on June 26 for grade school kids.
"Our fourth-sixth-graders — instead of coming for their 45-minute session — were welcome to come for three full hours. We hit 1,000 forehands [inbounds] as a group and if we were able to accomplish that goal, a student was able to pie an instructor in the face," Niebrugge said.
After the annual pie-to-the-face, games began, starting with a small ball tournament.
That was followed by three games separated into three different stations.
"We had a small ball tournament, which is a fun twist on tennis. It helps us see the court and the angles," Niebrugge said. "Then, we have different game stations where the kids pick where they want to go. They're knocking down cones and practicing their serve, doing tennis trivia and the longest rally and enhancing their tennis game."
Following the carnival, tournament play for different age brackets began on Tuesday. The winners of each bracket are listed below.
"We have three days of our tournament. We're starting with junior and high school doubles, grade school girls and boys singles and high school and junior high girls and boys singles," Niebrugge said. "The goal of the tournament is to put all of their skills together and have a friendly competition with the people we've been playing tennis with all June."
Helping with all of the events were a plethora of instructors, who aren't going unnoticed for their efforts.
T-Town junior Owen Heuerman, T-Town senior Olivia Hemmen, former T-Town tennis player Josie Drees, former Effingham tennis player Madison Mapes, soon-to-be St. Anthony educator Ben Zuber, former boys coach Andy Mersman and current girls coach Allison Vogt all played a role in the camp's success.
"I have done Teutopolis Park District Summer Tennis Camp for as long as I have because I enjoy seeing them start as fourth, fifth and sixth-graders and continue to grow each year until finally getting to work with them every day," Vogt said. "Seeing that growth, not just over four years but over nine or ten years is even more rewarding."
Grade School Boys Singles — Louie Niebrugge def. Charlie Koester. Joshua Pruemer (consolation champion)
Grade School Girls Singles — Raegan Zerrusen def. Kynley Swingler. Meriel Schumacher (consolation champion)
Junior High Boys Singles — Payne Davidson def. Tommy Habing. Jackson Willenborg (consolation champion)
Junior High Girls Singles — Cecilia Donsbach def. Carly Witges. Bella Niebrugge (consolation champion)
Junior High Boys Doubles — Tommy Habing and Payne Davidson
Junior High Girls Doubles — Cecilia Donsbach and Avery Probst. Jaci Buehnerkemper and Bella Niebrugge (consolation champions)
High School Girls Singles — Anna Probst def. Abbie Lee. Pearl Huber (consolation champion)
High School Boys Singles — Will Lewis def. Liam Collins
High School Boys Doubles — Colin Habing and Joey Probst def. Liam Collins and Will Lewis
High School Girls Doubles — Olivia Hemmen and Julian Hemmen
