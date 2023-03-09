CHAMPAIGN — Chet Reeder never doubted his team’s effort.
The head coach of the Teutopolis boys basketball, Reeder knew his team competed as hard as they could against a difficult Chicago (DePaul College Prep) team; they were getting shot attempts, too.
Making those attempts, however, was where the problems occurred, as the Wooden Shoes (30-8) fell to the Rams, 45-17, in a Class 2A state semifinal at the State Farm Center on the campus of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
“I thought our guys fought, but we were timid offensively; we didn’t look to attack,” Reeder said. “We had some shots rattle in-and-out and that affected everything.
“There was nothing forced and (shots) were in rhythm. Nothing was finding the bottom of the net for us.”
Teutopolis shot 25 percent (8-of-32) from the floor and did not make any of their nine three-point attempts.
The Wooden Shoes only led once in the contest when they scored the first points of the contest.
DePaul College Prep led 10-6 after the first quarter and 19-11 at halftime.
Junior Jaylan McElroy tied the game — after senior Caleb Siemer converted a layup — with one himself.
Junior PJ Chambers then hit a layup to give the Rams the lead, 4-2.
Senior James Niebrugge then followed that with a rebound putback to tie the game with 4:11 left before junior Payton Kamin hit a layup that put DePaul College Prep back in front.
Both teams then traded baskets before a midrange shot from Kamin equaled the score after the first frame.
Junior Garrett Gaddis then opened the second quarter with a midrange shot that cut the deficit to two, 10-8, before senior Maurice Thomas answered with a layup himself that made it 12-8.
Senior Brendan Niebrugge was then fouled while shooting a three-pointer but only converted one of his three at the charity stripe to make it a three-point contest, 12-9.
Chambers then connected from three-point range with a long-range try that made it 15-9 before a McElroy jumper increased the margin to eight points.
McElroy then slammed home a dunk to push the lead to double-figures, but James Niebrugge responded, ending the second frame with a layup that made the halftime total.
The second half didn’t get much better for Teutopolis, though.
The Wooden Shoes were outscored 26-6 in the final 16 minutes. They didn’t score one point in the fourth quarter, either.
“They just got so much length and their length can also guard the ball,” Reeder said. “You got a guy like McElroy, who can switch out onto a point guard and keep him in front of you and that’s a big weapon for your defense.”
Despite the win, Rams head coach Tom Kleinschmidt said his team was nervous coming into the game.
“We were nervous; they reminded us of a (Chicago) Catholic League team in our league. Big, strong, shot it well, ran great stuff.”
Kleinschmidt added that the difference in the game was on the defensive end.
The Rams forced 16 turnovers and scored 15 points off of them.
“I thought the difference in our game was our defense. I thought we guarded; we had a couple of days of prep,” he said. “I didn’t go live a couple of days, which I would; I saved their legs.”
Overall, that plan helped DePaul College Prep execute Kleinschmidt’s game plan, too.
“We fronted the post to turn them into passers on the backside help,” Kleinschmidt said. “We shaded (Brendan Niebrugge) and (Garrett Gaddis) and we wanted to make the other guys score on us.”
Thomas’ night also didn’t hurt.
Thomas led all scorers with 16 points on 7-of-12 shooting (2-of-6 from three-point range), with three assists and two steals.
He said that playing in the state tournament at the same venue one year ago helped his team this time around.
“It helped. It was a major learning experience,” Thomas said. “We came in with a better mentality this time. Last year, we came in thinking we won it all already.”
McElroy added 10 points, six rebounds, one assist and two steals to the cause, as well, while Chambers had seven points; Kamin had six and a trio of Rams finished with two.
As for the Shoes, James Niebrugge led the team with eight points on 4-of-11 shooting with five rebounds.
Siemer — who was voted on the Associated Press All-State Second Team Wednesday evening — finished with four points, seven rebounds, two assists and one steal.
Siemer said it was difficult to get into a groove when facing a strong double team all night.
“It’s difficult, but it’s been all season long,” Siemer said. “It’s nothing new for me, but it’s nice to know they’re giving me respect and double-teaming me.”
Reeder added that making shots early on could have aided that, though.
“It doesn’t allow them to draw so much attention to Caleb so that just allowed them to keep doing what they were doing,” Reeder said. “There were times when they had two guys on him before he even had the ball.”
Teutopolis will now play for third place at 8:45 p.m. against Taylor Ridge (Rockridge). The Rockets lost to Bloomington (Central Catholic) in the other semifinal.
