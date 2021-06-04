Teutopolis’ Andy Niebrugge got a sports drink bath in celebration of the Shoes’ win as they started their postseason run with a 10-0 victory against Salem Friday night. The win gives the Shoes their 20 victory on the season. The Wooden Shoes will host Greenville Monday at 4:30 p.m.
But the night belonged to Niebrugge, who got himself out of a jam in the second inning while crusing the rest of the way. The Shoes hurler pitched a complete game, allowing three hits, striking out 11 and walking three.
Niebrugge allowed singles to Salem’s Rolen Adams and Isaak Williams before settling down and striking out Griffin Day and Blaine Phillips to end the inning.
“We got a good performance from Andy on the mound,” Teutopolis varsity head coach Justin Fleener said. “He battled back. I can remember there were a couple at-bats there where he went 3-0 on them and he battled back on them. I remember sitting there and telling myself, ‘Guys get through those.’ They got through those from 3-0 counts. You want to be in there closing these games down. They’ll find a way to battle back there and get those outs. Andy did. He settled down there and made some good pitches in some tight situations, especially there at the end with the top of the lineup.”
“We always say we want guys to pitch to contact and let our defense work,” Fleener said. “If he had 11 K’s tonight, that’s pretty good. Tonight we’ll call him a strikeout pitcher.”
Salem couldn’t get anything going on the mound. Starter Brighton Lucas was pulled after two innings after giving up five runs, with four earned, on four hits. His relievers weren’t spared, either. Charlie Hunter pitched two-thirds of an inning, allowing five runs on three hits while walking one. Trent Boles came in relief of him and was only mildly better, as the Wooden Shoes tagged him for the 10th run on two hits and a walk.
“I think he tries to go out and gets guys off-balance,” Fleener said. “I thought when he settled down and got control, I think he threw pretty decent up there. I think he was overthrowing. But when he settled down and controlled his motion and arm, and let it go through its natural slot, I thought he hit his targets well.”
Teutopolis’ Kayden Althoff got the ball rolling in the first inning, driving in the first of his three RBI with a triple that brought Sam Bushur home, giving the Wooden Shoes a 1-0 lead. Althoff finished the game 3-for-3 with three RBI and scoring a run.
“Kayden has been hitting the ball well,” Fleener said. “A great person to have in that second spot. He pitches well when we need it and and he sees pitches and hits with two strikes real well. It was a big start to the game with that blast to right center field.
“That sets the tone for high school kids. Momentum carries them on. They build off of good and then sometimes they build off of bad which is in the wrong direction. Mistakes happen sometimes to high school kids all of a sudden all of them feel that pressure on them. But the good thing about it is, when good things are happening it all builds off of that. When one person is seeing it well or pitching well, they build off of it and it gives the guys confidence.”
Teutopolis’ Derek Konkel went 2-for-3, driving in three and scoring once, Evan Addis went 2-for-3, scoring once, and Derek Deters went 1-for-2, driving in two and scoring once.
Salem’s Isaak Williams went 2-for-3, while Rolen Adams went 1-for-3, accounting for their three hits.
