Teutopolis' Caleb Siemer earned a spot on the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA) All-State Third Team for Class 2A schools.
Siemer finished his junior season averaging 12.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and shot 50.2 percent from the floor. He also played in 31 games and averaged 28 minutes per contest.
Joining Siemer on the third team were:
• Xavier Nesbitt (University of Chicago Lab, Jr.)
• Niko Powe (Kewanee, Sr.)
• Cole Certa (Bloomington Central Catholic, So.)
• Blake Kimball (Tolono Unity, Sr.)
• Cam Lawin (Orr, Sr.)
• Danny New (Aurora Christian, Sr.)
• Jake Funk (El Paso Gridley, Sr.)
• Jaxson Provost (Kankakee Bishop McNamara, Jr.)
• D'Necco Rucker (Belleville Althoff, Jr.)
• Grady Thompson (Princeton, Jr.)
• Suliman Agiste (Michele Clark, Sr.)
• Reeise Remmer (Chicago Latin, So.)
• Duke Riggins (Pinckneyville, Sr.)
• Wyatt Hamson (Hamilton County, Jr.)
• Caden Hawkins (Carterville, Jr.)
There were 30 special mention selections from 2A schools, too, one of which was Newton's Evan Schafer.
Joining Schafer as a special mention were:
• Payton Pitts (Francis Parker, Jr.)
• Gage Kennard (Mt. Carmel, Jr.)
• Egan Franzen (Maroa Forsyth, Sr.)
• Cannon Leonard (Iroquois West, Jr.)
• Tyler Heffren (Eureka, So.)
• Trevon Thomas (DePaul Prep, Sr.)
• Dylan Ginalick (Monticello, Sr.)
• Vijay Wallace (Dyett, Sr.)
• Gavin Artholoney (PORTA, Jr.)
• Luke Strubhart (Breese Central, Sr.)
• Drew Myers (Aurora Christian, Sr.)
• Corbin Rutledge (Farmington, Sr.)
• Tavarius Vinson (Dyett, Sr.)
• Mikqwon Jones (Micele Clark, Sr.)
• Dylan Schmidt (Johnsburg, Jr.)
• Adyn McGinley (Beecher, So.)
• Garrett Bertrand (Rockford Lutheran, Sr.)
• Carter Salisbury (Bureau Valley, Sr.)
• Brandon Stone (Riverdale, Sr.)
• Zach Pfeifer (Seneca, Sr.)
• Brett Meidel (Bismark-Henning Rossville-Alvin, Jr.)
• Connor Watson (Macomb, Jr.)
• Drake Vogel (Hillsboro, Sr.)
• Drake Vogel (Quincy Notre Dame)
• Dylan Murphy (Columbia, Sr.)
• Brady Thrane (Hamilton County, Sr.)
• Owen Treat (Vienna, So.)
• Riley Weber (Pontiac, So.)
• Isaac Hosman (Massac County, So.)
As for 1A schools, North Clay's Logan Fleener — the National Trail Conference Most Valuable Player — earned a spot on the all-state third team.
Joining Fleener on the third team were:
• Kaden Augustine (Waterloo Gibault, Jr.)
• Ryan Snow (Triopia, Jr.)
• Breiton Klingele (Liberty, Sr.)
• Patrick Quamstron (St. Thomas More, Sr.)
• Haydon Hoffman (Carlyle, Sr.)
• Ben Peacock (Lexington, Sr.)
• Andrew Marincic (Elmwood, Sr.)
• Tyler Franklin (Cobden, Jr.)
• Briley Dunn (Goreville, Sr.)
• Cormaic Flynn (Monmouth United, Sr.)
• Easten Schisler (Abingdon, Sr.)
• Zach Rosen (Deerfield Rochelle Zell, Sr.)
• Kyle Leonard (Carrollton, Sr.)
• Isaiah Hall, Fenger, Sr.)
• Ramsey Fry (Augusta Southeastern, Sr.)
There were 27 special mentions from 1A schools, too, three of which were St. Anthony's, Kyle Stewart, Altamont's Noah Klimpel, and Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg's Samuel Vonderheide.
Joining all three as special mentions were:
• Malaki Verkler (Cissna Park, Sr.)
• Tate Kunzeman (Griggsville-Perry, Sr.)
• Wyatt Thompson (Dwight, Jr.)
• Connor Brown (Cerro Gordo-Bement, Sr.)
• Jacoby Gross (Steeleville, Sr.)
• Tyler Burrows (Yorkville Christian, Sr.)
• Garrett Taylor (Salt Fork, Jr.)
• Tate Fullerton (Brown County, Sr.)
• Ross Robertson (South Beloit, Fr.)
• Eli Baker (Illini Central, Sr.)
• Wandel Campana (Havana, Sr.)
• Elijah Aumann (Nokomis, Jr.)
• Kevin Howell (New Berlin, Sr.)
• Tommy Zimmer (Illinois Lutheran, Sr.)
• Ben Werner (Scales Mound, Sr.)
• Lucas Kessinger (Alwood, Sr.)
• Chase Martin (Roanoke-Benson, Sr.)
• Dylan Compton (Goreville, Sr.)
• Hunter Hoffman (Pecatonica, Sr.)
• Brady Pembrook (Greenfield, Sr.)
• Gannon Birkner (New Athens, Jr.)
• Jake Vaughn (Hardin County, Sr.)
• Roderic Gatewood (Mounds Meridian, Sr.)
• Beau Edwards (Arcola, Sr.)
