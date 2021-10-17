Everything came down to one last match.
The final singles contest pitting Robinson senior Lisa Henry and St. Anthony sophomore Emily Kowalke wound up deciding the Class 1A sectional team championship Saturday night at Effingham Community Park. Due to rain Friday night drenching the courts, officials decided to suspend play Friday and advance all matches to Saturday.
Kowalke lost to Henry 6-3, 6-3, to give the Lady Shoes 24 points to the Maroons’ 26.
Despite the loss, though, Teutopolis still managed to send one individual and two teams to the state tournament.
In doubles, seniors Macy Probst and Isabelle Hemmen defeated Robinson’s Lucy and Annie List 6-3, 6-1 to win the doubles’ championship. The duo is still undefeated on the season.
“I feel confident with our win,” Probst said. “I think a lot of people were nervous for us because we went up-and-down, but we were never nervous. I always knew that we would pull it out in the end.”
Probst and Hemmen found themselves in a hole early, falling behind 2-1 before both teams switched sides on the court.
But they regrouped, winning five of the next six games to win the first set.
“We turned it on after we were down 2-1,” Hemmen said. “We figured out that we have to play our game, and we can’t play with them.”
After the close call, Probst and Hemmen cruised in the second set, winning 6-1 to take the doubles’ crown and become the first Lady Shoes to qualify.
Also qualifying was senior Lexi Will and sophomore Olivia Hemmen in doubles and senior Grace Hoene in singles.
Will and Olivia Hemmen defeated Effingham senior Lydia Kull and junior Aila Woomer for third place 7-5, 6-2, while Hoene defeated Paris’ Kendall Mathews for third place 6-0, 6-3.
Kull and Woomer also qualified for state after defeating Mattoon’s Lily Gregory and Avery Boyer in the quarterfinals 6-3, 6-2. The top-four singles and top-four doubles teams earned spots at the state tournament, which begins Thursday in Chicagoland.
