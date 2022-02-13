Teutopolis made life hard for Paxton-Buckley-Loda Saturday at the Teutopolis Shootout.
The Wooden Shoes (21-7) led by eight after the first quarter and 28 at halftime in their 55-20 win over the Panthers.
“We knew that our ball pressure could be a problem for them, and we kind of just overwhelmed them,” head coach Chet Reeder said. “Especially in the second quarter. That’s where we separated ourselves, and it was all about our on-ball defense, forcing them into spots, and they could never find a rhythm offensively because of that.”
Teutopolis didn’t allow a field goal until the 2:45-mark of the second quarter when PBL’s Garrett Sanders made a 3-pointer that made the halftime total. The hosts only allowed three points in the second frame.
“We gave them zero second-chance opportunities,” Reeder said. “We took care of the basketball; we only had five first-half turnovers, and we told our guys that this team, coming in, they thrive off extra possessions. They thrive off of turnovers and offensive rebounds, and we just didn’t give them that.”
Brendan Niebrugge led the Shoes in the first half with 11 points, while Caleb Siemer scored all of his points during the first 16 minutes, too.
ONE TIGHT GROUP
No matter who was on the floor, the Shoes’ bench showed how close of a group they truly are throughout.
Toward the end of the game, when the contest was seemingly out-of-reach, Reeder started subbing in some of his junior varsity players along with others that don’t tend to see that much playing time.
However, fans that were just now watching the team for the first time may not have known that.
Following every basket or exciting play from one of the players that don’t see a ton of varsity time, the starters – and main rotation players – were there to celebrate the moment with them.
“They get along, they love each other, and that’s evident when they play,” Reeder said. “The main guys were on the bench being just as loud as the guys are for them when they’re playing.”
Overall, 10 different players appeared in the scorebook at the end of the game.
Brendan led the game with 16 points. Mitch Althoff and Caleb Siemer had eight. Dylan Pruemer had six. James Niebrugge had four. Max Niebrugge, Caleb Bloemer, and Gaddis had three, and Cade Buehnerkemper and Derek Konkel had two.
UP NEXT
Teutopolis hosts Mattoon for Senior Night on Tuesday at J.H. Griffin Gym before traveling to Woodlawn for the regular-season finale on Friday night.
