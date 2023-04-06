EFFINGHAM — Two area athletes signed to continue playing collegiate athletics over the last two weeks.
Below is where each athlete is attending.
LOGAN ROEPKE
Logan Roepke feels at ease when he’s on a baseball field.
The senior catcher on the Teutopolis baseball team will continue to feel that way even when he graduates in May, as Roepke signed to continue playing baseball at Rend Lake College in Ina, Illinois.
“I visited multiple colleges and got the best first impression from Rend Lake,” Roepke said. “I went there and participated in a showcase practice and when I was there, I feel like I had a pretty good showing.”
Roepke also plays basketball at Teutopolis, but, to him, nothing quite compares to being on a diamond.
“I’ve been playing baseball for a long time and every single time when the season is over — that amount of time between baseball seasons — I’ve missed it and realized that I’m the happiest when playing baseball,” Roepke said. “I’ve watched it on TV and have always looked up to baseball players, so I want to say that I played college baseball one day.”
Though Roepke is a catcher right now, his athleticism could take him anywhere his future coaching staff wants him to play.
Roepke said that during practice, he could be seen taking repetitions in the outfield along with his regular catching work.
“I’ve always been told that I’m a hard worker — I played all positions from a young age — but going into high school, I settled in the catcher position. Throughout practice, I’ve always taken reps in the outfield, always took infield reps and just played anywhere I could and throughout the years, I’ve been getting a lot faster,” Roepke said.
Former head coach Justin Fleener added, “Coach (Jordan) Thoele is looking for Logan to lead. It’s hard for a freshman to play, but he was in the lineup as a sophomore. His athleticism makes him someone that you want to get in there. He’s got good speed and pop in his bat; when you get him on base, he can make something happen. You look to have him in the lineup.”
SYDNEY HAKMAN AND SYDNEY RICHARDS
The dynamic duo is back together again.
Neoga seniors Sydney Richards and Sydney Hakman signed to continue playing college basketball at Lake Land College in Mattoon, becoming the first duo from the same high school to sign to Lake Land.
“It’s a real blessing,” Richards said. “Playing with her for four years, you couldn’t ask for anything better. She’s such a great teammate and a great person; I love to be around her.”
“It’s amazing,” Hakman added. “A few years ago, I never thought this would have happened, so it’s great to keep playing with her.”
Together, Richards and Hakman helped make history while at Neoga.
Both helped guide the Indians to a third-place finish as juniors to go along with back-to-back National Trail Conference Tournament, regional and sectional championships. Neoga fell short of another state appearance, losing to Christopher in a Class 1A super-sectional.
“I think it’s special that it’s really special that we both get to be a part of it, but at the same time, it’s a team thing and God has given us the ability to play on, so we’re grateful for that,” Richards said.
“This has been the best four years of my life, so I’m glad we’ve gotten to go on this ride and make tons of history,” Hakman continued.
Both Richards and Hakman will join former Indian Avery Fearday at Lake Land in the fall. Fearday will begin her sophomore season.
Richards and Hakman spoke fondly of Fearday when asked about joining her again.
“She’s such a fun person to be around,” said Richards laughing.
“She’s such a great person to be around,” Hakman said. “Her commentary, her demeanor.”
