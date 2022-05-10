Erin Althoff set the tone for the Teutopolis softball team Tuesday against Effingham at Teutopolis Junior High School.
Althoff went 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs from the leadoff spot in the Lady Shoes 6-4 win over the Hearts in an Effingham County clash.
Althoff got the ball rolling for the Lady Shoes in the bottom of the first with a single on the first pitch she saw.
Emily Konkel then flew out for the first out of the inning before Kaylee Niebrugge hit an RBI triple to right field, scoring Althoff and tying the contest, 1-1.
The Hearts responded in the top of the second, though, by retaking the lead, 2-1.
Mya Harvey started the frame with a walk.
Tori Budde then pushed Madi Kirk - who courtesy ran for Harvey - to second base on a sacrifice bunt before Kirk advanced one more station after Saige Althoff grounded out to the first baseman.
Sawyer Althoff followed that up with an RBI single to make the score after 1 1/2 innings of play.
That lead was brief, though, as Teutopolis went on to tie and then take its first lead of the game in the bottom half of the inning.
Dani Sarchet started the rally by reaching on an error by the Effingham third baseman.
Estella Mette then popped out to the second baseman for the first out of the frame before Summer Wall tied the game after ripping a line drive to right field to score Sarchet.
The hits only continued for the Lady Shoes, though, as Olivia Copple hit a base hit that pushed Wall to second before Althoff drove home Wall on an RBI single to give Teutopolis the lead, 3-2.
The Lady Shoes then added three more runs in the fourth after RBIs from Althoff, Niebrugge, and senior Daischa Piedra to make it 6-2 before the Hearts cut the deficit to two runs in the top of the fifth. Jennifer Jamison mustered the hit for Effingham with a single that plated two runs to make the final score.
Effingham is now 13-10 on the season ahead of the City Series against St. Anthony on Wednesday at Bulldog Field.
Meanwhile, Teutopolis is now 17-7 and is 2-0 against Effingham this year, last winning on April 25, 16-6.
SENIORS HONORED
Before the start of the varsity contest, Teutopolis honored its three seniors.
Daischa Piedra, Jacie Feldake, and Tia Probst are the seniors on the team this year.
"Jacie was a transfer to us, and she's been so wonderful. She's got such an attitude and is an absolute riot on the bench, so it was great that she could get an at-bat today, and then you've got Daischa Piedra, who's a real special kid. She's great at third base, and she makes plays that other players do not make and has a great arm; great attitude, and overall just a great, outstanding kid."
