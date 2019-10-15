The Teutopolis Wooden Shoes used a well-balanced scoring effort to defeat the St. Anthony Bulldogs at the IHSA Class 1A Teutopolis Regional semifinal Tuesday 5-0.
"I told the guys yesterday in practice that we needed to find [St. Anthony's] weak sports right away," said Teutopolis head coach Aaron Wendt. "I think we keyed in on those really quickly."
"We really wanted to go back to the regional championship," said St. Anthony head coach Martin Reyes. "Teutopolis played better today. We were going back and forth for awhile.
"Our seniors were key people throughout the whole season. Reilly up top loves soccer. He was still fighting until the last minutes. Jack Elder gave his all too."
Teutopolis proved they could score in a multitude of ways, with Alessio Littame Bucciarelli scored from the left side to go up 1-0 in the seventh minute. Two minutes later, Jack Poelker got one to go to double the lead.
St. Anthony did have Grace Hakman back on the pitch, as she had missed the last two games after suffering a concussion to Centennial.
"She's a natural central defensive midfielder," Reyes said. "She's not afraid of contact. She played very well."
Teutopolis keeper Seth Emmerich was injured fielding a ball in the box when he collided with one of the St. Anthony attackers. Mitchell Haller came in and was perfect the rest of the way.
"Mitch did a real good job coming in," Wendt said. "The more experience he got this year, he was finding his feet a lot quicker. He's growing every game he gets to play and he stepped up to the plate.
With the clear size advantage, the Wooden Shoes would dribble the ball down to the corner to either gain a throw near the net or a corner kick to possibly cross in. In the fifth minute of the second half, Alex Deters scored to put the Wooden Shoes up 3-0.
"I think Alex Deters was really good at breaking their defensive line to get behind there," Wendt said. "Our passing out of the midfield was really excellent. All of the midfielders were involved with passing behind their line and it was working really well."
Seven minutes later, Kaleb Bannick joined the scoring fun with a goal of his own to go up 4-0.
A driven kick from Derek Deters just outside the box was good for a goal to put the finishing touches on the victory for the Wooden Shoes.
"Our defense was really organized and communicated really well," said Wendt. "We shut down their attacks and won a lot of the 50-50 balls and helped us create offense as well."
The St. Anthony Bulldogs finish 8-12-2.
In the second semifinal at Teutopolis, the Newton Eagles squared off against the Altamont Indians, with Newton taking a 1-0 victory.
"I don't think we made the opportunities we should have," said Newton head coach Matt Creadore. "We just weren't ourselves. I don't know what it was.
"We know what T-town's got. I think we had kind of a mental breakdown the last time we played them. I hope that when it's for all the marbles, we dial it in. We're both tough teams and it's going to be a good match."
There was nothing to separate the two sides at halftime. Newton had its chances, but good defense by the Indians didn't allow Ross Farley many good looks all day, playing with two defenders on him at all time.
"Defensively we were shutting people down," said Altamont head coach Jeff Walton. "We didn't leave Ross open to get himself his good looks where he can find the net at anytime. We kept pressure on them."
In the second half, the Indians had some good opportunities, but the shots ended up either just wide or thwarted by the defense before a shot could occur.
There was nothing to separate the two sides until the seventy-second minute, when Carder Reich buried a goal into the bottom corner of the net to give the Eagles a 1-0 lead with eight minutes to go.
"[Carder] is capable," Creadore said. "He plays club in the winter and he's been coming up strong. He's put a couple away this season, similar to that. He put it right in the corner too. It was perfect. It means a lot to these guys for things to go the way they did.
The Indians were able to get one final chance as the seconds were winding down with a corner, but the ball bounced around the box and the Indians were unable to put a shot on goal as the clock hit zero.
"We were there and we stepped up to the challenge," said Walton. "We were playing a team that's probably better than us and moves the ball well. We controlled ourselves and stayed in shape.
"In the first half we didn't control the ball and get on the attack that much. But the second half was a different story. We were in attack and in control more than they were. We had one breakdown and they put it in the net. Good play by them."
