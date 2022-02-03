Both the Teutopolis and Neoga girls' basketball teams earned top seeds in their respective upcoming sub-sectionals.
In Class 2A, the Lady Shoes will either play at Marshall or Salem for their sub-sectional.
The other teams in Teutopolis' sub-sectional are Fairfield, Marshall, Robinson, Flora, Mt. Carmel, Carmi, Newton, Salem, Vandalia, Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville, and Lawrenceville.
The winner of that sub-sectional advances to the sectionals held at Monticello High School.
In Class 1A, the Indians will either play at Altamont or Cumberland for their sub-sectional.
The other teams in Neoga's sub-sectional are St. Anthony, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City, Altamont, Cumberland, Dieterich, South Central, North Clay, Brownstown/St. Elmo, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg, Casey-Westfield, Ramsey, and Martinsville.
The winner of that sub-sectional advances to the sectionals held at Tuscola High School.
Lastly, in Class 3A, Effingham earned the third seed in their sub-sectional.
The other teams in that are Mattoon, Mt. Vernon, Centralia, Marion, Olney/Richland County, Herrin, Carbondale, and Charleston.
Effingham and Herrin are the hosts of that sub-sectional, with the winner advancing to the sectional round at Bethalto/Civic Memorial.
Brackets, along with times and dates for every game, were not available at press time.
