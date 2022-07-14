Former Teutopolis Wooden Shoe Derek Konkel signed on the dotted line to continue his baseball career collegiately.
Konkel signed to Shawnee Community College in Ullin, Illinois, Wednesday at Teutopolis High School.
“It was a small college. I liked the feel of [the campus], the coaches, and it gets me away from home,” Konkel said. “I also liked the assistant coaches and how willing they were to put into [improving me]. I liked the technology and stuff.”
The Saints finished with a 2-40 record last season — both wins coming within their conference.
Konkel finished last season with the Shoes with a 2-2 record. He had a 3.31 earned run average, striking out 38 batters and walking 14 over his 36 innings pitched.
Konkel said he hopes to bring his hard-working mentality and what he’s learned from head coach Justin Fleener to Shawnee next season.
The Saints return 11 pitchers next season, according to the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) website.
